ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Josh Heupel gives Cedric Tillman injury update for Tennessee football vs South Carolina

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rI4RJ_0jAKeHSP00

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel expects wide receiver Cedric Tillman to play against South Carolina, but he'll be re-evaluated later in the week.

"As the week unfolds. I believe he’ll have the ability to play in this one," Heupel said. "We'll always evaluate (players) in the back half of the week."

No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN). The Vols need to beat the Gamecocks and Vanderbilt on the road to stay in the College Football Playoff hunt.

Tillman did not play in the Vols' 66-24 win over Missouri due to injury-related precautions, according to a UT spokesperson. The senior wide receiver went through senior day ceremonies before the game in uniform, but changed into sweats and was not in pads on the sideline.

VOLS MAILBAG Should Tennessee run up score to impress College Football Playoff committee?

[ Capture the thrills of Tennessee football's epic 2022 season with our special new book -- and save 20% by ordering today! ]

“Ced could have played in this one," Heupel said after the Missouri game. "Just everything going on it has nothing to do with the ankle. He will be ready to go next week. As a program and talking with him after warmups, we felt like it was probably best to sit this one out.”

Tillman, a preseason All-SEC selection, suffered an ankle injury against Akron on Sept. 17 and missed the following four games. He returned against Kentucky on Oct. 29 and played against Georgia on Nov. 5.

Tillman has 28 catches for 336 yards and a touchdown in five games. He was a 1,000-yard receiver last season.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Josh Heupel gives Cedric Tillman injury update for Tennessee football vs South Carolina

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

One thing that should make Tennessee Vols fans uneasy this week

Almost all of the talk surrounding the Tennessee Vols right now has to do with whether or not UT will make the College Football Playoff. Tennessee is currently at No. 5 in the playoff rankings. They might need USC or TCU to lose to reach the playoff. One thing that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee commitments, targets in updated Top247 for 2024 class

A number of Tennessee's targets are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' updated Top247 for the 2024 class. After releasing its first ranking of the nation's top 247 players in the 2024 class in April and updating the rankings in August, 247Sports released another update Wednesday now that most high school players across the country have completed their regular seasons.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

RB commitment parts ways with Vols

One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

ESPN's McElroy: Vols have to worry about multiple teams in playoff race

Tennessee is currently at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings entering the final weeks of the regular season. Many analysts believe that means the Vols are likely to make the playoff, with the top four teams in next month’s final rankings getting a chance to compete for the national championship.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

College player blasts his own offensive coordinator

It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATE

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. Accused thieves steal jewelry from Middleboro store. Six people suspected of stealing from the Antique & Modern Jewelry are being sought by police. Teachers surprised with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct”

An insurer for a Tennessee firm embroiled in a medical overbilling scandal is refusing to pay the tab for what it calls “fraudulent conduct,” court records show. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company has filed suit in U.S. District Court against Knoxville emergency medical outsourcing firm TeamHealth. The insurer says in the litigation that TeamHealth wants the […] The post Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

SENATE MAJORITY CAUCUS ELECTS LEADERSHIP FOR 113

Lt. Governor McNally, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson and Republican Caucus Chairman Ken Yager receive unanimous approval for another term. NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s Senate Republican Caucus met today in Nashville where members voted unanimously to renominate Lt. Governor Randy McNally to a fourth term as Speaker and to return Senator Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) for third terms to their top leadership roles as Majority Leader and Republican Caucus Chairman respectively. Others elected to caucus leadership positions include Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) as Treasurer, Senator Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro) as Secretary and Senator Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro) as Chaplain and Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) as Vice-Treasurer.
TENNESSEE STATE
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy