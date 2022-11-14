Read full article on original website
WTOP
DC program helps seniors shop for healthy food
The older you get, the more important it is to stay healthy. But especially now, with inflation being felt at grocery stores, it can be hard to choose between healthier, more-expensive food and less-healthy, cheaper alternatives. On Tuesday, D.C.’s Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL) is launching a pilot...
WJLA
DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids
WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
washingtoninformer.com
An Update on Mayor Bowser’s Strikeforce on Black Homeownership
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has been reelected to serve a third term. She’s the first to match the record three terms “Mayor for Life” Marion Barry won when he led the District. Since first taking office, Bowser’s commitment to ensuring Black homeowners that they can stay...
Bowser Introduces D.C.’s First Racial Equity Plan
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the city’s first Racial Equity Action Plan, a three-year blueprint outlining actions that the city government will take to close racial equity gaps. The post Bowser Introduces D.C.’s First Racial Equity Plan appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Housing Authority Illegally Contracted With Software Company, Internal Audit Finds
The D.C. Housing Authority is allegedly responsible for spending nearly $1 million in illegally sole-sourced contracts awarded to a software company, attempts to skirt oversight, and other concerning actions, according to an internal review from the agency’s compliance office. DCHA procured the first contract in 2019 under the agency’s...
Nats Ready for Record-Setting ‘Turkeypalooza’ Distribution During Thanksgiving Week
The Washington Nationals Philanthropies announced Wednesday the largest Thanksgiving food distribution in its history with 800 turkeys to be given out next week. The post Nats Ready for Record-Setting ‘Turkeypalooza’ Distribution During Thanksgiving Week appeared first on The Washington Informer.
NBC Washington
DC Council Passes Sweeping Overhaul of Washington's Criminal Code
The D.C. Council unanimously passed a sweeping overhaul of the city's criminal code on Tuesday that would redefine offenses and penalties, as well as expand defendants' rights to a jury trial. If D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signs off on the council's proposed criminal code, it will be the first time...
WJLA
DC's public school enrollment at 'highest level' in 15 years, Bowser says
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday that the number of students enrolled in public schools in the 2022-23 school year is at its highest level since 2007. After enrollment remained mostly flat in the 2021-22 school year, the unaudited numbers show an overall increase of...
DC unanimously passes overhaul of century-old criminal code
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a unanimous vote, DC Council approved a massive overhaul of its criminal code, 16 years in the making. DC’s criminal code was written in 1901 and has only ever been revised in piece-meal. “Most states made this change (to their criminal code) decades ago, we’re really late to the […]
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council passes legislation prohibiting firearm use, carrying within 100 yards of some public places
This story was updated at 2 p.m. Nov. 15, 2022, to include more information about the bill. The County Council voted 8-0 to approve a bill that prohibits the possession of firearms within 100 yards of some public places throughout the county, including those with wear and carry permits issued by Maryland State Police.
After Initiative 82 Passes, D.C. Restaurants Look To Ease Transition Away From Tipped Wages
D.C. voters have overwhelmingly approved Initiative 82, which phases out the tipped minimum wage and will require business owners to pay tipped workers like bartenders and servers the city’s full minimum wage by 2027 without relying on gratuity. Now, bar and restaurant owners are weighing how to respond, both...
grocerydive.com
Giant Food links with prepaid debit card program to tackle food insecurity
Giant Food has teamed up with Boston-based About Fresh, which allows participants of its Fresh Connect program to use prepaid debit cards to buy “prescribed” fresh food by healthcare providers, About Fresh announced Tuesday. Starting this week, all of the grocer’s locations in Washington, D.C., will launch Fresh...
D.C. Council Wants To Replace Natural Gas Appliances In Low-Income Homes
In the English language, the idiom “cooking with gas” means to be “doing something very well” or “making very good progress,” according to the dictionary. But if you stop to think about it, it’s actually a little barbaric: cooking over an open flame by burning a fossil fuel inside your home, while you and your family breathe in the exhaust.
washingtoninformer.com
Faith And Health Leaders Working to Protect The Health Of Our Community During This Holiday Season
The Leadership Council for Healthy Communities (LCHC) invites you to a superb faith and holiday health event—The Hope and Wellness Summit!. Along with Choose Healthy Life, the co-sponsor of this wonderful event, we will give away turkeys; teach healthy holiday meal preparation; provide health screenings; and offer free COVID vaccinations. Local health experts will bring you a phenomenal educational session focusing on diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and COVID. What’s more, we will provide a rich spiritual menu for your soul with gospel performances. All of this at no cost to our community!
novaregion.org
Northern Virginia Public Health Leaders Stress the Importance of Taking Steps to Stay Safe
Public Health leaders in the Northern Virginia region (Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington Counties, including all towns and municipalities- and the City of Alexandria) are encouraging residents to maintain their vigilance in preventing several concerning diseases that are already spreading in the Northern Region this fall and winter: the seasonal flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19. This is especially important because as temperatures cool, we spend more time indoors with others, and may travel to gather with friends and family for celebrations who are at increased risk of severe complications from infection.
Washington Examiner
DC wants to lower sentences for carjackers and felons
Washington, D.C., wants to lower the maximum sentences for criminals and make life easier for criminals who illegally own guns. The D.C. Council unanimously approved changes to the city’s criminal code, which would reduce maximum sentences for burglaries, carjackings, and robberies. It would also reduce penalties for illegal gun possession, including for carrying a pistol without a license and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Washingtonian.com
DC Area Leads the Way in Office-to-Apartment Conversions
You’ve likely read plenty of think pieces about the future of office space by now. One trend that’s emerged as a way to deal with much of the now-empty, older office buildings that dot the DC area is to convert them to residential spaces. It turns out that...
Enrollment in D.C. Public Schools Is Back Up After Dipping During The Pandemic
D.C. officials announced on Monday that student enrollment in the District’s public school system — including at traditional public schools and charter schools — is the highest it’s been since 2007 when counting began. Enrollment at DCPS flatlined during the coronavirus pandemic, but preliminary data from...
Police departments bring mental health professionals to help respond to crisis calls
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — In some local police departments, they’re trying something new. Mental health professionals are now riding along with officers to deal with the rise in mental health cases they’re seeing, but some critics question how safe this is. Channel 2′s Blair Miller went along, to...
NBC Washington
Prince George's Community Concerned by Concentration of Liquor, Tobacco Shops
A group of residents and leaders held a demonstration outside a soon-to-open tobacco and convenience store in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Monday to protest what they say are too many similar shops in their community. "Like any community, we want economic development but not this type of economic development," Seat Pleasant...
