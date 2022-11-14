ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

DC program helps seniors shop for healthy food

The older you get, the more important it is to stay healthy. But especially now, with inflation being felt at grocery stores, it can be hard to choose between healthier, more-expensive food and less-healthy, cheaper alternatives. On Tuesday, D.C.’s Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL) is launching a pilot...
WJLA

DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids

WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
washingtoninformer.com

An Update on Mayor Bowser’s Strikeforce on Black Homeownership

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has been reelected to serve a third term. She’s the first to match the record three terms “Mayor for Life” Marion Barry won when he led the District. Since first taking office, Bowser’s commitment to ensuring Black homeowners that they can stay...
NBC Washington

DC Council Passes Sweeping Overhaul of Washington's Criminal Code

The D.C. Council unanimously passed a sweeping overhaul of the city's criminal code on Tuesday that would redefine offenses and penalties, as well as expand defendants' rights to a jury trial. If D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signs off on the council's proposed criminal code, it will be the first time...
DC News Now

DC unanimously passes overhaul of century-old criminal code

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a unanimous vote, DC Council approved a massive overhaul of its criminal code, 16 years in the making. DC’s criminal code was written in 1901 and has only ever been revised in piece-meal. “Most states made this change (to their criminal code) decades ago, we’re really late to the […]
grocerydive.com

Giant Food links with prepaid debit card program to tackle food insecurity

Giant Food has teamed up with Boston-based About Fresh, which allows participants of its Fresh Connect program to use prepaid debit cards to buy “prescribed” fresh food by healthcare providers, About Fresh announced Tuesday. Starting this week, all of the grocer’s locations in Washington, D.C., will launch Fresh...
DCist

D.C. Council Wants To Replace Natural Gas Appliances In Low-Income Homes

In the English language, the idiom “cooking with gas” means to be “doing something very well” or “making very good progress,” according to the dictionary. But if you stop to think about it, it’s actually a little barbaric: cooking over an open flame by burning a fossil fuel inside your home, while you and your family breathe in the exhaust.
washingtoninformer.com

Faith And Health Leaders Working to Protect The Health Of Our Community During This Holiday Season

The Leadership Council for Healthy Communities (LCHC) invites you to a superb faith and holiday health event—The Hope and Wellness Summit!. Along with Choose Healthy Life, the co-sponsor of this wonderful event, we will give away turkeys; teach healthy holiday meal preparation; provide health screenings; and offer free COVID vaccinations. Local health experts will bring you a phenomenal educational session focusing on diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and COVID. What’s more, we will provide a rich spiritual menu for your soul with gospel performances. All of this at no cost to our community!
novaregion.org

Northern Virginia Public Health Leaders Stress the Importance of Taking Steps to Stay Safe

Public Health leaders in the Northern Virginia region (Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington Counties, including all towns and municipalities- and the City of Alexandria) are encouraging residents to maintain their vigilance in preventing several concerning diseases that are already spreading in the Northern Region this fall and winter: the seasonal flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19. This is especially important because as temperatures cool, we spend more time indoors with others, and may travel to gather with friends and family for celebrations who are at increased risk of severe complications from infection.
Washington Examiner

DC wants to lower sentences for carjackers and felons

Washington, D.C., wants to lower the maximum sentences for criminals and make life easier for criminals who illegally own guns. The D.C. Council unanimously approved changes to the city’s criminal code, which would reduce maximum sentences for burglaries, carjackings, and robberies. It would also reduce penalties for illegal gun possession, including for carrying a pistol without a license and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Washingtonian.com

DC Area Leads the Way in Office-to-Apartment Conversions

You’ve likely read plenty of think pieces about the future of office space by now. One trend that’s emerged as a way to deal with much of the now-empty, older office buildings that dot the DC area is to convert them to residential spaces. It turns out that...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
DCist

Enrollment in D.C. Public Schools Is Back Up After Dipping During The Pandemic

D.C. officials announced on Monday that student enrollment in the District’s public school system — including at traditional public schools and charter schools — is the highest it’s been since 2007 when counting began. Enrollment at DCPS flatlined during the coronavirus pandemic, but preliminary data from...

