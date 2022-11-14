ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Comments / 2

Related
sweetwaternow.com

Birth Announcements: Gabriel Isaac Valdez

Gabriel Isaac Valdez was born Friday, September 16, 2022, at 6:36 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Gabriel weighed 5 pounds, 14.3 ounces and measured 20 inches at the time of his birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Sadie and Miguel Valdez, with grandparents Isaac...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Raymond F Garcia (May 29, 1953 – November 13, 2022)

Raymond F Garcia of Green River, Wyoming, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born May 29,1953 in Oahu, Hawaii to Raymond G. Garcia and Jane Feliciano. Ray attended school in San Jose California. At the age of 19 he moved to Green River and learned about loneliness,...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

American Legion 24 Gives First Baby Born after Veterans Day a Gift Basket

ROCK SPRINGS — For the sixth year in a row, the American Legion Auxiliary Archie Hay Unit 24 celebrated Veterans Day by surprising a lucky family with a special gift basket. This year, they had to wait just a couple extra days as the first baby born since Veterans Day was in the early morning hours on Sunday, November 13 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Charles Clarida (November 5, 1958 – November 11, 2022)

Charles Clarida, 64, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, with his daughter Laurie by his side. Mr. Clarida was a resident of Rock Springs, for the past one month and former resident of Evanston, Wyoming, and Taft, California. He was born November 5,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Tonight’s Rock Springs and Green River City Council agendas

November 15, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular sessions tonight. Both meetings will begin a 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls. The Green River City Council will also conduct a scheduled workshop at 6 p.m. The workshop will be held to discuss a leash law and a Veteran Columbarium.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Pinedale artist showcases work at Rock Springs Community Fine Arts Center

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Between November 12 to December 29, 2022, the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs will be home to an exhibition by artist David Klarén. This display titled Shoulders of Giants is an impressive array of graphite and ink drawings from a silhouette series. Klarén is a local artist from Pinedale, Wyoming with a remarkable career and a thriving gallery/frame shop in his hometown.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

PHOTOS: Elementary School Students Visit City Hall

GREEN RIVER — Washington Elementary School students recently visited the Green River City Hall to learn about what it takes to prepare and build a City. Public Works Director Mark Westenskow and Jason Brown helped the students understand what a flood plan is, and how you prepare and build a City around the flood plan.
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Annual Gail Hill Memorial Craft Fair to Take Place Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — Local crafters, artists and bakers will showcase their talents Saturday, November 19 at the Gail Hill Memorial Craft Fair. This free event, which is held in memory of longtime Rock Springs resident Gail Hill, will take place that day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Food Bank of Sweetwater County: Giving Home

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — There is an increased need for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County’s services in the wintertime due to things like increased heating bills, seasonal work ending, and back-to-school expenses. We have seen a 36% increase in emergency visits this fiscal year. That’s 2,990 emergency visits this year versus 2,188 visits last year.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Daycare Services May Soon Be Available in SCSD No. 1

ROCK SPRINGS — Employee and student daycare services may soon become available in Sweetwater County School District No.1 following the approval of a recommendation made by the Board of Trustees Monday night. The board unanimously authorized superintendent Kelly McGovern to begin researching the possibility of establishing a district preschool...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: , Bond: #10312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Downtown Rock Springs Set to Kick Off Holiday Season

ROCK SPRINGS — Downtown Rock Springs will be transformed into “A Storybook Christmas” to celebrate the holiday season this year. Local artist Stephanie Lewis has created characters and vignettes from some of our favorite Christmas classic stories which will be set around the downtown area for your photo opportunities.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

GRPD to Apply for Law Enforcement Mental Health Support Grant

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department (GRPD) will apply for approximately $20,000 in grant funding from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to go toward mental health support. The Green River City Council unanimously authorized the city to apply for the WDH’s First Responder & Law Enforcement...
GREEN RIVER, WY
svinews.com

Towns welcome second chance at nuclear plant

CASPER – For the Wyoming towns not chosen to host a demonstration nuclear reactor, word that they’re back in the running for a new wave of plants came sooner than expected. But local officials say the prospect remains as welcome — if not more — as it was...
GLENROCK, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy