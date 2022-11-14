Read full article on original website
Birth Announcements: Gabriel Isaac Valdez
Gabriel Isaac Valdez was born Friday, September 16, 2022, at 6:36 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Gabriel weighed 5 pounds, 14.3 ounces and measured 20 inches at the time of his birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Sadie and Miguel Valdez, with grandparents Isaac...
Raymond F Garcia (May 29, 1953 – November 13, 2022)
Raymond F Garcia of Green River, Wyoming, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born May 29,1953 in Oahu, Hawaii to Raymond G. Garcia and Jane Feliciano. Ray attended school in San Jose California. At the age of 19 he moved to Green River and learned about loneliness,...
American Legion 24 Gives First Baby Born after Veterans Day a Gift Basket
ROCK SPRINGS — For the sixth year in a row, the American Legion Auxiliary Archie Hay Unit 24 celebrated Veterans Day by surprising a lucky family with a special gift basket. This year, they had to wait just a couple extra days as the first baby born since Veterans Day was in the early morning hours on Sunday, November 13 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
Cynthia “Cindy” Diane Brown Peck (February 27, 1959 – November 10, 2022)
Cynthia “Cindy” Diane Brown Peck, 63, passed away suddenly at her home in Rock Springs, WY on November 10, 2022. She was born on February 27, 1959 in Durant, Oklahoma, the daughter of Douglas Edward Brown and Verna Grace Crawford. Cindy graduated with the Durant High School class...
Charles Clarida (November 5, 1958 – November 11, 2022)
Charles Clarida, 64, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, with his daughter Laurie by his side. Mr. Clarida was a resident of Rock Springs, for the past one month and former resident of Evanston, Wyoming, and Taft, California. He was born November 5,...
Tonight’s Rock Springs and Green River City Council agendas
November 15, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular sessions tonight. Both meetings will begin a 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls. The Green River City Council will also conduct a scheduled workshop at 6 p.m. The workshop will be held to discuss a leash law and a Veteran Columbarium.
Pinedale artist showcases work at Rock Springs Community Fine Arts Center
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Between November 12 to December 29, 2022, the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs will be home to an exhibition by artist David Klarén. This display titled Shoulders of Giants is an impressive array of graphite and ink drawings from a silhouette series. Klarén is a local artist from Pinedale, Wyoming with a remarkable career and a thriving gallery/frame shop in his hometown.
PHOTOS: Elementary School Students Visit City Hall
GREEN RIVER — Washington Elementary School students recently visited the Green River City Hall to learn about what it takes to prepare and build a City. Public Works Director Mark Westenskow and Jason Brown helped the students understand what a flood plan is, and how you prepare and build a City around the flood plan.
Annual Gail Hill Memorial Craft Fair to Take Place Saturday
ROCK SPRINGS — Local crafters, artists and bakers will showcase their talents Saturday, November 19 at the Gail Hill Memorial Craft Fair. This free event, which is held in memory of longtime Rock Springs resident Gail Hill, will take place that day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
Love’s Receives P&Z Recommendation to Allow Discharge of Sewage into the Green River
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Love’s Travel Stop has been hauling its sewage to Green River’s wastewater treatment plant for over a year due to a faulty septic system, and now they are proposing a new system that would discharge sewage into the Green River. Due to the cost...
Food Bank of Sweetwater County: Giving Home
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — There is an increased need for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County’s services in the wintertime due to things like increased heating bills, seasonal work ending, and back-to-school expenses. We have seen a 36% increase in emergency visits this fiscal year. That’s 2,990 emergency visits this year versus 2,188 visits last year.
Daycare Services May Soon Be Available in SCSD No. 1
ROCK SPRINGS — Employee and student daycare services may soon become available in Sweetwater County School District No.1 following the approval of a recommendation made by the Board of Trustees Monday night. The board unanimously authorized superintendent Kelly McGovern to begin researching the possibility of establishing a district preschool...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 15
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: , Bond: #10312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Downtown Rock Springs Set to Kick Off Holiday Season
ROCK SPRINGS — Downtown Rock Springs will be transformed into “A Storybook Christmas” to celebrate the holiday season this year. Local artist Stephanie Lewis has created characters and vignettes from some of our favorite Christmas classic stories which will be set around the downtown area for your photo opportunities.
GRPD to Apply for Law Enforcement Mental Health Support Grant
GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department (GRPD) will apply for approximately $20,000 in grant funding from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to go toward mental health support. The Green River City Council unanimously authorized the city to apply for the WDH’s First Responder & Law Enforcement...
Love’s Sewage System Proposal Fails at County Commission Meeting
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Love’s Travel Stops’ application for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow for a new wastewater treatment system failed at the Sweetwater County Commission meeting Tuesday when the board failed to make a motion on the proposal. The initial CUP asked for an underground...
Towns welcome second chance at nuclear plant
CASPER – For the Wyoming towns not chosen to host a demonstration nuclear reactor, word that they’re back in the running for a new wave of plants came sooner than expected. But local officials say the prospect remains as welcome — if not more — as it was...
