Rock Springs, Wyoming – Between November 12 to December 29, 2022, the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs will be home to an exhibition by artist David Klarén. This display titled Shoulders of Giants is an impressive array of graphite and ink drawings from a silhouette series. Klarén is a local artist from Pinedale, Wyoming with a remarkable career and a thriving gallery/frame shop in his hometown.

