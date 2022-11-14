Read full article on original website
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Three University Of Virginia Football Players Were Killed In A Campus Shooting
The shooting occurred on a bus full of students returning from a field trip to see a play.
University of Virginia shooting survivor doesn't know his friends are dead, mother says
Mike Hollins, one of the University of Virginia students who survived Sunday night's shooting, does not yet know three of his friends and teammates were killed, his mother said. In her first television interview since the shooting, Brenda Hollins told CBS News that her son, a running back for the...
University of Virginia Mass Shooting Suspect Is Now in Custody
The University of Virginia student and former football player accused of shooting and killing three people on campus overnight and injuring two others is now in police custody after a more than 12-hour manhunt. Charlottesville Police Chief Thomas Longo learned that Christopher Darnell, Jones Jr., 22, had been apprehended, midway...
Terrifying Details Emerge From Shooting That Left 3 Virginia Football Players Dead
As authorities try to fully unravel the circumstances behind the fatal shooting at the University of Virginia, new details have emerged about the assailant's actions on the day in question. According to ESPN, the suspected shooter was seen aiming a gun specifically at people on the charter bus and not...
BBC
UVA shooting: Football players were targeted, court hears
Three football players who were shot and killed at the University of Virginia were deliberately targeted, prosecutors allege. New details emerged as the suspect appeared in court for the first time since the late Sunday shooting, which also injured two others. A judge on Wednesday ordered that the suspect be...
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
University of Virginia football coach speaks out after shooting
After the shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three students and left the campus in shock, questions remain about what led to the murders. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles has the latest updates on the investigation and what the suspect’s father is saying.Nov. 16, 2022.
Complex
Student Accused of Killing 3 University of Virginia Football Players, Wounding 2 Others Is Now in Custody
A former University of Virginia football player is in custody after shooting and killing three people and injuring two others at the school’s campus in Charlottesville CNN reports. JUST IN: A suspect is in custody after three football players were killed and two other students were injured in a...
Virginia RB Mike Hollins "Doing Well" After Second Surgery
UVA running back Mike Hollins underwent a second surgery on Tuesday morning for a gunshot wound suffered as part of the shooting at UVA
Police in Idaho urge public to stay vigilant after students are killed in quadruple homicide and no suspects have been identified
Police in Moscow, Idaho, are asking the public to stay vigilant after providing new details about a quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus, including that two roommates were in the home where the students were killed at the time of the attack and the door of the home was open when officers responded to the scene.
247Sports
Virginia football shooting: In-state teams to pay tribute with helmet decals in Week 12
College football teams across the state of Virginia will pay tribute in Week 12 to the shooting that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia football players with helmet decals featuring an orange ribbon laid over a black image of the Commonwealth, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion, Virginia Tech, Richmond, and William & Mary are among in-state programs the outlet says are confirmed to partake in the tribute. A moment of silence is also reportedly scheduled for those playing home games.
BET
UVA Mass Shooting: What We Know About The Three Victims
A mass shooting at the University of Virginia has resulted in three football players being shot and killed. According to CBS News, local police have former UVA walk-on football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in custody. They say he was the lone gunman who killed three members of the 2022 Cavaliers football team and injured two others on campus Sunday night (Nov. 13) in Charlottesville, Virginia.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Coach Schiano Addresses Violence at Virginia University
Rutgers Head Coach Greg Schiano opened his weekly press conference by sending out well wishes and consolation to those mourning the loss of three Virginia University football players who were gunned down on Sunday evening in Charlottesville by an ex-player. “I wish our prayers and thoughts to all those down...
KSLTV
Search underway for student after 3 shot dead, 2 wounded at University of Virginia
(CNN) — A manhunt is underway for a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding two others late Sunday at the school’s main campus in Charlottesville, where students and others remain on lockdown, police and the university’s president said. Police teams on...
University Of Virginia Student In Custody After Three Students Killed, Two Injured In Shooting
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested on Monday morning for a Sunday night shooting that claimed the lives of three UVA football players. Police on Monday captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip.
