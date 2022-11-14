ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Vice

University of Virginia Mass Shooting Suspect Is Now in Custody

The University of Virginia student and former football player accused of shooting and killing three people on campus overnight and injuring two others is now in police custody after a more than 12-hour manhunt. Charlottesville Police Chief Thomas Longo learned that Christopher Darnell, Jones Jr., 22, had been apprehended, midway...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
BBC

UVA shooting: Football players were targeted, court hears

Three football players who were shot and killed at the University of Virginia were deliberately targeted, prosecutors allege. New details emerged as the suspect appeared in court for the first time since the late Sunday shooting, which also injured two others. A judge on Wednesday ordered that the suspect be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Independent

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CNN

Police in Idaho urge public to stay vigilant after students are killed in quadruple homicide and no suspects have been identified

Police in Moscow, Idaho, are asking the public to stay vigilant after providing new details about a quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus, including that two roommates were in the home where the students were killed at the time of the attack and the door of the home was open when officers responded to the scene.
MOSCOW, ID
247Sports

Virginia football shooting: In-state teams to pay tribute with helmet decals in Week 12

College football teams across the state of Virginia will pay tribute in Week 12 to the shooting that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia football players with helmet decals featuring an orange ribbon laid over a black image of the Commonwealth, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion, Virginia Tech, Richmond, and William & Mary are among in-state programs the outlet says are confirmed to partake in the tribute. A moment of silence is also reportedly scheduled for those playing home games.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
BET

UVA Mass Shooting: What We Know About The Three Victims

A mass shooting at the University of Virginia has resulted in three football players being shot and killed. According to CBS News, local police have former UVA walk-on football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in custody. They say he was the lone gunman who killed three members of the 2022 Cavaliers football team and injured two others on campus Sunday night (Nov. 13) in Charlottesville, Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Coach Schiano Addresses Violence at Virginia University

Rutgers Head Coach Greg Schiano opened his weekly press conference by sending out well wishes and consolation to those mourning the loss of three Virginia University football players who were gunned down on Sunday evening in Charlottesville by an ex-player. “I wish our prayers and thoughts to all those down...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

