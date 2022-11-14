Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Thanksgiving Gas Prices To Be Highest Ever!
If you are traveling for the Thanksgiving Holiday you can expect to pay a record-high price to fill your gas tank in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. But even though gas prices might not be as high here in the midwest as in other places, you can expect to pay the highest price per gallon you've ever paid to get to where you are going for a Thanksgiving holiday.
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”
There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Part of Google Lawsuit Settlement
Four years after Google sued over its location tracking practices, the tech giant has agreed to pay nearly $400 million in damages to 40 states, including Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. It is the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in the history of the United States. At issue was...
Most-Regretted College Majors In Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
Have you ever purchased something really expensive only to find out afterward you don't really want it now? Can you imagine if that expensive thing was your education?. You can expect to pay tens of thousands of dollars to complete a degree at the University Of Minnesota, University Of Iowa, University Of South Dakota, and about any other college or university.
Blake Shelton Saves South Dakota’s Rowan Grace For Another Week
South Dakota has been cheering on its hometown hero Rowan Grace through her journey on NBC's The Voice. After her first live performance on TV this past Monday night, Rowan Grace set out to prove to the nation that she deserved to move on to the Top 13. The question is...did America vote to keep her in the competition?
South Dakota Getting New License Plates in 2023
Vehicles in South Dakota will be sporting a new look in the new year. Beginning January 1, 2023, the state will begin issuing a new license plate design for non-commercial and emblem plates with the titling of motor vehicles and registration renewals. The reissue will include standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem,...
How Much Does It Cost to Run Christmas Lights in South Dakota?
The Christmas holiday season is known for being the most wonderful time of the year. It can also be one of the most expensive times of the year, especially with inflation going through the roof right now!. During this time of the year, we all need to contend with the...
South Dakota’s Vote Counts For Rowan Grace Tonight on ‘The Voice’
The nation has been blown away by the singers featured on season 22 of NBC's The Voice. One South Dakota native's voice in particular is grabbing attention from audiences everywhere, especially in her home state. Rowan Grace has passed the Blind Audition, Battle Rounds, and her intense 3-Way Knockout Round...
South Dakota Among States Where Gun Sales Are Rebounding Most
In the last 20 years, gun ownership in America has skyrocketed. According to the FBI, since gun background checks were first tracked in 1999 the numbers have grown from 9,138,123 in the first year to a whopping 39,695,31 background checks in 2020. Those numbers took a bit of a dip...
Vets Make-Up Nearly 10% of South Dakota’s Population, The 12th Highest in the US
At last count, there are more than 18 million veterans who have served in the United States military, and in South Dakota, they make up nearly ten percent of the state's population - one of the highest rates in the country. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed U.S. Census Bureau data and...
South Dakota Health Care Professionals Elibible for Loan Relief
Some local healthcare professionals might be getting some assistance in paying off their student loans. The South Dakota Department of Health was recently awarded $1,509,000 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Health Resources and Services Administration to support a State Loan Repayment Program within South Dakota.
Tucked Away BBQ Joint Also Has Iowa’s Best Cinnamon Roll
There's no shortage of great places to get a cinnamon roll in the state of Iowa, but according to a recent article from Eat This, Not That, one unlikely spot takes the crown for having the best in the entire state. Where Is Iowa's Best Cinnamon Roll Found?. Here's what...
South Dakota High School State Volleyball Tournament Begins Thursday
The first rounds of the South Dakota High School State Volleyball Tournament begin Thursday, November 17 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls with all three classes. Championship games will be held Saturday, November 18. Starting off the three-day tournament is Class AA:. 1st Round – Thursday, November...
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Hotel Room Rates Are Skyrocketing in Minnesota’s Biggest City
There are lots of great reasons to visit Minneapolis any time of the year, but with the holiday shopping season fast approaching and the Vikings' and Timberwolves' seasons in full swing, this is a particularly popular time to head to Minnesota's largest city. But if you're planning on grabbing a...
South Dakota GOP Candidate Arrested On Rape Charge
It is being reported that District 27 House Republican candidate Bud Marty May has been arrested and charged with rape. Dakota News Now posted that 37-year-old Bud Marty May was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with second-degree rape by force, coercion, and threats. May is being held without bond...
Deli Meats and Cheeses In Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Causing Sickness
The CDC is warning that there has been an outbreak of illnesses due to eating deli meats and cheeses. Here's what you should know. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out a notice concerning a recent listeria outbreak they have linked to deli meats and cheeses. The...
Minnesota Born: Honoring My Veteran, My Brother
Sometimes it feels like Veterans Day is one of those, what I call, half-holidays. It's not celebrated like, say, Christmas. It's not celebrated like the 4th Of July or Thanksgiving. And that's too bad. It should be. Honoring our veterans should be at the top of the holiday list. And...
Get a FREE Thanksgiving Dinner This Year at Minnesota Wal-Marts
Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing; an entire Thanksgiving feast can be yours for free this upcoming Turkey Day. Walmart has teamed up with the free cashback rewards and payments app, Ibotta to give you all of the essential items you need for a delicious and free meal this Thanksgiving. According to...
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0