South Dakota State

Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Thanksgiving Gas Prices To Be Highest Ever!

If you are traveling for the Thanksgiving Holiday you can expect to pay a record-high price to fill your gas tank in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. But even though gas prices might not be as high here in the midwest as in other places, you can expect to pay the highest price per gallon you've ever paid to get to where you are going for a Thanksgiving holiday.
Most-Regretted College Majors In Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota

Have you ever purchased something really expensive only to find out afterward you don't really want it now? Can you imagine if that expensive thing was your education?. You can expect to pay tens of thousands of dollars to complete a degree at the University Of Minnesota, University Of Iowa, University Of South Dakota, and about any other college or university.
South Dakota Getting New License Plates in 2023

Vehicles in South Dakota will be sporting a new look in the new year. Beginning January 1, 2023, the state will begin issuing a new license plate design for non-commercial and emblem plates with the titling of motor vehicles and registration renewals. The reissue will include standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem,...
South Dakota Health Care Professionals Elibible for Loan Relief

Some local healthcare professionals might be getting some assistance in paying off their student loans. The South Dakota Department of Health was recently awarded $1,509,000 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Health Resources and Services Administration to support a State Loan Repayment Program within South Dakota.
Tucked Away BBQ Joint Also Has Iowa’s Best Cinnamon Roll

There's no shortage of great places to get a cinnamon roll in the state of Iowa, but according to a recent article from Eat This, Not That, one unlikely spot takes the crown for having the best in the entire state. Where Is Iowa's Best Cinnamon Roll Found?. Here's what...
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes

There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit

When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
South Dakota GOP Candidate Arrested On Rape Charge

It is being reported that District 27 House Republican candidate Bud Marty May has been arrested and charged with rape. Dakota News Now posted that 37-year-old Bud Marty May was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with second-degree rape by force, coercion, and threats. May is being held without bond...
Minnesota Born: Honoring My Veteran, My Brother

Sometimes it feels like Veterans Day is one of those, what I call, half-holidays. It's not celebrated like, say, Christmas. It's not celebrated like the 4th Of July or Thanksgiving. And that's too bad. It should be. Honoring our veterans should be at the top of the holiday list. And...
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

