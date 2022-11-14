ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

How fat are North Carolinians? Which food is our most comforting? We have the meat (of the answers)

By Steve Doyle, WalletHub
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Just in time for Thanksgiving, we have some bad news for you: We North Carolinians are too fat.

In fact, North Carolina ranks as the 15th worst state nationally for having the biggest problem with being overweight (at least) and obese (at worst).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YG8mp_0jAKdAF700
Children playing in Centennial Olympic Park showing signs of obesity issues. (CNN photo)

We are sorry to point our fat finger, but Southerners, in general, share in this problem, and we are spending tens of billions of dollars to try to change the gain plan.

These are the findings of data analysis by WalletHub, the financial advice platform that collects and analyzes tons of data to create insights into how we live and where we live. This is National Diabetes Month, and WalletHub’s analysts sought to understand how significant a problem we have is.

And they even have an idea of which comfort food we prefer and how that is contributing to our fatness.

WalletHub created an index based on data points that we will explain and found that the highest score for obesity belonged to West Virginia, which had 74.6 points, beating out No. 2 Mississippi (72.33) and No. 3 Kentucky (68.99). In fact, outside of Delaware (which was No. 8) and Ohio (No. 13) but including Oklahoma (No. 9) and Missouri (No. 14), the top 15 looked like the Southeastern Conference of the future.

In order, they were (4-7) Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana and (10-12) South Carolina, Georgia and Texas.

Then came North Carolina. Virginia was No. 20, FWIW.

The best and the fittest (or the bottom of this list, Nos. 51-47): Colorado, Utah, DC, Massachusetts and Hawaii. Florida checked in at No. 42.

Source: WalletHub

So how did we determine all of this? WalletHub aggregated data under three headings and – pardon – weighted that data: Obesity & Overweight (including adults, teens, children and projections); Health Consequences (cholesterol figures, diabetes cases, obesity-related cancer, hypertension, strokes, etc.); and Food & Fitness (adult eating habits, sugar drink consumption, school diet controls, access to healthy foods).

North Carolina ranked No. 16 for obesity prevalence and No. 21 for health consequences but only No. 18 for food & fitness. West Virginia was worst for the first two categories and Mississippi was for the third.

North Carolina didn’t show up on any lists of the five worst or five best when ranked by topics such as our rate of diabetes and high blood pressure, physical inactivity and other subcategories.

What is this costing us?

WalletHub cites data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that suggests 7 in 10 adults 20 and older are either overweight or obese. Children and adolescents have lower rates that have increased.

The Physical Activity Council reported that 72.2 million Americans ages 6 and older were completely inactive in 2021, which led to myriad health problems, including obesity .

WalletHub, being a financial site, of course, puts a cost to all of this. It suggests that obesity is costing the health care system about $173 billion per year. And that has caused the weight-loss and diet-control industry to expand to about a $72 billion industry.

Comforting thoughts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227NmG_0jAKdAF700
Which are the most comforting food by state? Read on. (WALLETHUB)

WalletHub also included a list of the most popular comfort foods by state. You absolutely cannot be surprised to learn that the pulled pork sandwich, which has about 532 calories, was preferred by North Carolinians.

You can compare that to hotel buffets in Nevada (1,000 calories) or apple deserts in New Hampshire (227) or lobster rolls in Maine (507) or hot browns in Kentucky (951).

Oddly, the top comfort food in West Virginia is the pepperoni roll (250 calories), and in Mississippi it’s mud pie (510). You can have the chowder in Massachusetts (201 calories) but avoid the shrimp and grits in South Carolina (716) or something called pasties in Michigan (768).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tq06a_0jAKdAF700 Source: WalletHub

The expert opinions

Brie Turner-McGrievy, University of South Carolina (WALLETHUB)

WalletHub always includes experts to answer questions related to an issue. This time the closest expert geographically to North Carolina is from South Carolina and ironically has the first name of “Brie.”

The question was concerning mistakes people make in trying to lose weight. Eating better and exercising more aren’t the only answers to that.

“We always tell participants in our research studies to set realistic goals,” Brie Turner-McGrievy, a professor of public health at the University of South Carolina, told WalletHub. “If you plan to lose 20 pounds in 12 weeks, you are not going to meet that goal, and we do not want you then to feel defeated. Also, we love teaching our participants about the concept of Volumetrics. When you decrease your energy intake and up your exercise, people often battle feeling hungry.

David Julian McClements, UMass Amherst (WALLETHUB)

“So we encourage participants to fill up on satiating foods that are high in nutrient density but lower in calories. So, foods with high water content, like broth soups and salads, can make you feel fuller without overeating.”

David Julian McClements, a professor of food science at UMass Amherst, said the biggest problem is people who go “on a diet that they cannot sustain.

“The regime may be too strict, or the foods may be undesirable. Better to eat three good meals a day, cut out snacks between meals, do not drink sugary beverages, and exercise (even a walk per day).”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
DURHAM, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Hospitals Drop In Safety Rankings

According to CBS17, North Carolina’s hospitals have slipped in a watchdog’s safety rankings but still remain among the best in the nation. Nearly 45 percent of hospitals in the state earned a grade of A. These rankings are based on 30 ways to measure patient safety in the Leapfrog Group’s biannual report card for safety. That rate puts North Carolina at No. 7 nationally. The state had ranked number 1 in May of this year. Nearly 60 percent of our hospitals earned an A.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.

Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
ASHEVILLE, NC
WNCT

BBB Eastern NC gives tips for shoppers ahead of Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the rising cost of just about everything, Thanksgiving is also going to be a little pricier. So, the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina is giving some shopping tips ahead of the holiday. The BBB says it’s important for shoppers to know where and how to get the best […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
bpr.org

N.C. environmental justice board to discuss wood pellet industry

North Carolina's environmental justice advisory board has called a special meeting Thursday night in Raleigh to discuss concerns about the fast-growing wood pellet industry. The meeting comes as Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet maker, awaits state approval to expand its pellet plant in Ahoskie, in eastern North Carolina's Hertford County. Enviva has four plants in eastern and central North Carolina that process wood cut from local forests and ship it to Europe, where it's burned at power plants.
RALEIGH, NC
WFAE.org

Pushback growing against North Carolina’s COVID liability law

March 19, 2020, was supposed to be a joyful day for Zeb Smathers — a lawyer and the mayor of Canton, N.C. — and his wife Ashley. The Haywood County residents had been looking forward to the birth of their first child. Instead, the Smathers are now suing one of the largest for-profit hospital chains in the U.S. for malpractice, but a wide-ranging COVID-related law that shields health care providers from civil liability will make that more difficult.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only. Continue to read to see if your favourite places made it on the list.
Kennardo G. James

A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022

A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
RALEIGH, NC
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy