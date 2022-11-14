Person killed after being hit by a car in Avon

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon police are investigating a crash that killed a 39-year-old man on Monday morning.

Police said just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Main Street for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was attempting to cross East Main Street when he was struck by a car.

The man died from his injuries.

Avon police said the driver of the car remained on the scene, assisted with life-saving measures and is cooperating with investigators.

The victim’s name has not been publicly announced.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Avon police at 860-409-4276.

