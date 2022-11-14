ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CT

Person killed after being hit by a car in Avon

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xg5l1_0jAKd8Yu00

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon police are investigating a crash that killed a 39-year-old man on Monday morning.

Police said just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Main Street for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was attempting to cross East Main Street when he was struck by a car.

The man died from his injuries.

Avon police said the driver of the car remained on the scene, assisted with life-saving measures and is cooperating with investigators.

The victim’s name has not been publicly announced.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Avon police at 860-409-4276.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Person Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle on Route 44 in Avon

A person has died after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 44 in Avon on Monday morning. Officers were called to Route 44/East Main Street around 6 a.m. after getting report that a pedestrian was struck. According to investigators, the pedestrian was trying to cross Route 44 when...
AVON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on I-91 North in Wethersfield Causing Miles of Delays

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north in Wethersfield is causing miles of delays. CT Travel says the right lane of the highway is closed between exits 24 and 25. At this time, there is more than 5 miles of congestion in the area. There is no word on how...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

I-84 east congested in East Hartford following serious crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash closed a portion of Interstate 84 eastbound in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. The highway was completely closed during the morning. One lane was closed during the early afternoon hours. The Department of Transportation said the crash closed the highway between exits...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

East Hartford tractor-trailer crash closes I-84 eastbound

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Hartford crash between a car and tractor trailer closed down I-84 eastbound Wednesday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 9:16 a.m. Lanes are closed between exits 56 and 58. See our live traffic map below: Stay alert for traffic updates with WTNH […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Dies After Being Hit by Train in Lisbon

A person has died after being hit by a train in Lisbon Monday night. Connecticut State Police said they received a report that a pedestrian was struck by a train. Troopers said the pedestrian was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. State police are investigating. No additional information was immediately...
LISBON, CT
FOX 61

Pedestrian killed after struck by a vehicle in Avon: Police

AVON, Connecticut — A pedestrian is dead after police said they were struck while crossing a road in Avon early Monday morning. According to Avon police, the person was trying to cross East Main Street (Route 44) around 6 a.m. Officials said as the pedestrian was trying to cross...
AVON, CT
NECN

15-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Being Shot By Another Teen in Conn.

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot by a 16-year-old male in New Britain Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the second floor of 32 West Pear St. around 5:45 p.m. and found the girl suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital, where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Daily Voice

Police Locate Car In Fatal Hit-Run New Milford Crash

Police have located a car that hit and killed a Connecticut man and then fled the scene. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 5:11 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, in New Milford. Fairfield County resident Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, age 61, of Danbury, was crossing Danbury Road when he was...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man strikes Hamden police cruisers

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police cruisers were struck when officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle early Monday morning. Police said the vehicle driven by Richard Atterberry was located in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Palmer Avenue. As officers approached the vehicle, they said Atterberry fled the...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Reported Missing From East Hartford Found Dead in Glastonbury

A man who was reported missing from East Hartford last week was found dead in Glastonbury over the weekend. East Hartford police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Howard Wilmes, who had been reported missing by his family on Friday. Glastonbury police said they began searching the 157-acre Longo Open...
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy