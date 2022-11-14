Read full article on original website
Eloisa Frank Recifo
2d ago
I don't know the lady but this is such a sad story rest in her eternal pace and prayers for her loving children and family
Coy DeLaCruz
2d ago
Sad story...one of many though in our world....May she RIP and her family have the strength and resources to take care of the little ones she left behind....🌹🌷🕊️😇🙏
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New Brunswick rapper reportedly saves teen girl trapped on E. Orange rooftop
Sunny Jorge is cosigned by Paterson native Fetty Wap.
pix11.com
Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: ‘The text said Help’
The father of Claire McKenna, an aspiring singer found dead last month on a Queens Village street, wants to know who pushed the 26-year-old woman on a dolly for several blocks before dumping her body behind a bush. Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: …
queenoftheclick.com
Dog Reunited With Family 8 Yrs Later – Brooklyn
Sean Casey Animal Rescue shared this fantastic story. Kobi, the dog was recently found as a stray in Sunset Park and was brought to Sean Casey Animal Rescue. SCAR scanned Kobi for a microchip and found one. Kobi was stolen 8 years ago from his family when he was almost a year old.
Son found 'covered in blood' outside LI home after stabbing mom to death with knife
A New York City man was arrested after he stabbed his mother to death at her Long Island home, where he was found “covered in blood” and she was found dead in a kitchen, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.
Thanks to bed bug hysteria, throwing out a mattress is going to cost me money (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Are bed bugs really that much of a problem?. I mean, outside of hotels and hostels and the like, where you’re never sure who’s been there before you and you don’t know how well places are cleaned. Some offices too, I guess.
Free brain tumor scans this week at Staten Island Mall: What you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Borough President Vito Fossella is partnering up with the Brain Tumor Foundation (BFT) and Brookfield Properties Group to bring Staten Islanders some peace of mind. From now until Nov. 18, Staten Islanders can visit the BTF van at the Staten Island Mall for a free...
Best global eats on Staten Island: It’s Mexican – with a regional twist
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There always is more to a grocer than meets the eye on Staten Island, something at which to marvel particularly on Port Richmond Avenue. In the instance of Plaza San Jeronimo Deli at 465, a casual little restaurant thrives at the back of the store. And upon becoming familiar with this vibrant tienda, the connection to another wonderful food destination on the strip becomes solidified — the sit-down, family-style Tex-Mex San just a few doors away at 461.
Staten Island man, 72, found stabbed to death in his bed, NYPD says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 72-year-old Graniteville man was found stabbed to death in his bed, police said. The death of Eugene Reba has been deemed a homicide, according to a statement from the NYPD. On Monday at approximately 10:40 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 16, 2022: Leo Katz, Tottenville HS teacher, tennis coach, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. WW II Navy Veteran, Educator, Beloved Tennis Coach Leo Katz, a long time resident of Staten Island, a retired Tottenville high school teacher and tennis coach died peacefully on Nov. 12, 2022 in Crystal River, Florida at the age of 97. Originally born in Brooklyn, New York to Ben and Bertha Katz, he moved to Staten Island as an adult and retired to Florida in 1980. Leo was a veteran of World War II serving in the Navy. After the war he continued his education and received his teaching degree. He later obtained his Masters in Arts at Columbia University. He taught History at Tottenville High School retiring in 1980. He was also a beloved and respected tennis coach at the school. He was active in many tennis clubs, including the Tottenville Racquet Club, Burlington Tennis Club in Vermont and Crystal River Country Club in Florida to name a few. He was an active member of the USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) . The USPTA granted him the title of Master. In 2019 he was awarded a certificate for being a member for 60 years. Read the full obit on SILive.
South Shore Rotary rolls out ‘The Staten Island Cash Calendar’ project to benefit the needy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What’s old is new again. In an electronic age, the South Shore Rotary is bringing back paper calendars for a good cause. “Our organization has created ‘The Staten Island Cash Calendar,’ an extraordinary example of nostalgia,” said Mike Kormanik, the mastermind of the fundraising project. “We have produced a historic display of Staten Island photographs on a 2023 paper calendar.”
NBC New York
Clock Ticking on Reward in Unsolved Funeral Killing of NY Father of 3
A new reward strategy is being deployed in one New York community in hopes of boosting attention for a father's unsolved killing at a funeral service last year. The family of Jeremy Logan renewed their call for justice Monday as officials upped the reward for information leading to the arrest of his shooter. The reward offer -- increased to $7,500 -- will only be offered through the end of the year.
Guide: Signs of Alzheimer's disease and resources for patients and families
Whether you are a patient, a family member, or a supportive friend, if Alzheimer’s disease is in your life, help is within your reach.
3rd death may be linked to NYC gay club drugging: mom
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of John Umberger, who died at age 33 during a trip to Manhattan, warned Monday that club goers in Hell’s Kitchen should be aware of robbery teams that could be drugging their victims with fatal results. And she said she’s learned of a possible third death tied to West […]
NBC New York
NYC Puppy's Suspected Rat Poison Death Prompts Tragic Warning to Pet Owners
Dog lovers in a Manhattan neighborhood are on edge after a man said his beloved puppy accidentally gobbled up poison during one of their walks and is now dead. Ralph Edwards said no one could resist the infectious energy of his 7-month-old Rottweiler pup named Cali during their daily walks through his Washington Heights neighborhood.
Man, 65, grabbed by neck, punched on Brooklyn street
A 65-year-old man was brutally beaten in Brooklyn earlier this month, according to police, who released images Wednesday of his wanted attacker.
NYPD Blue Mass scheduled for Nov. 17 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Bishop John J. O’Hara will celebrate the NYPD Blue Mass, which honors all officers for their bravery, courage and commitment to keeping Staten Island residents safe, on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Huguenot. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell...
Salvation Army hands out hundreds of turkeys in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The Salvation Army helped families in Brooklyn get ready for Thanksgiving on Tuesday.The organization partnered with CMA CGM Group and handed out 1,000 turkeys in Bushwick.RELATED STORY: Due to inflation, experts say it will cost less to eat out on Thanksgiving than to hostThe giveaway was part of an initiative to feed approximately 130,000 people this Thanksgiving.
Girl dragged down Queens street by robbers: 'They're the worst human beings alive'
A 12-year-old girl who was dragged down a Queens street by serial chain-snatchers on a scooter spoke out after police released video of the shocking robbery.
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 diners as chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diner on Staten Island. We at the Advance/SILive.com wanted to know which of the borough’s diners had comfort food, personable staff, an overall great vibe — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
L.I. residents want police to stop dangerous car meet-ups
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Following two weekend arrests, police on Long Island say they are cracking down on large illegal and dangerous car meet-ups, but people who live near these meet-up locations say they need to do much more.Tire marks are streaked across the pavement of a Lindenhurst strip mall and across Long Island, and on social media, it's not hard to find the cars that create them.Boasting of dangerous tricks, hanging off moving cars, spinning tires and doing donuts in front of crowds -- homeowners say they're plagued by blaring music...
