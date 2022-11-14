Read full article on original website
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Clay County Authorities Investigating Hit and Run on Highway 18
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon east of Spencer. Deputies say the crash happened just before five o’clock in the 2500 mile of Highway 18, near the area where the road crosses the Little Sioux River, when a new Black Ford F150 reportedly lost control ahead of an SUV driven by McKenzie Liechti of Milford.
marshallradio.net
Hadley man injured in one-vehicle rollover incident in Murray County
LAKE WILSON, MN (KMHL) — One man is injured following a one-vehicle rollover incident in Murray County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 2:52 this morning (Tuesday), a 1997 Chevy GMT 400 was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 in Leeds Township of Murray County when it left the road and rolled.
marshallradio.net
Semi-truck driver killed in two-vehicle collision in Cottonwood County
A semi-truck driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in southwestern Minnesota Friday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:15 Friday evening, A 2007 Peterbuilt Semi was traveling northbound on highway 71 and a 2019 Dodge Ram pick-up was traveling southbound on Highway 71 when they collided, sending the semi rolling into the ditch.
Southern Minnesota News
Round Lake man killed in head-on collision south of Sanborn Friday
A Round Lake man was killed in a head-on collision south of Sanborn Friday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Nov. 11, James Lynn Feltman, age 72, of Round Lake, was driving a 2007 Peterbilt semitruck northbound on Highway 71, while Theresa Marie Novacek, age 59, of Monticello, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram southbound. At about 6:15 p.m., the vehicles collided, and the semitruck rolled into the ditch.
Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck
A semi-truck driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County at 6:15 p.m. The collision sent the Peterbilt semi rolling into the ditch, with the 72-year-old driver, a...
more1049.com
Paullina Shed Destroyed By Weekend Fire
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An equipment shed in O’Brien County was destroyed when fire broke in the structure over the weekend. The Paullina Fire Department was called to the property in 4700 mile of Pierce Avenue Sunday morning where fire and smoke could be seen coming from a storage building.
Lakefield Standard
-Sheriff’s report: 11-17-22
A deputy conducted a follow-up report on a previously reported stolen 2006 Honda Accord. The owner discovered someone had taken it to a repair shop and, therefore, it was never stolen. The Okabena Fire Department responded to a grass fire near Okabena. The Heron Lake Fire Department was also paged...
more1049.com
Jackson County Traffic Stops Leads To Brief Pursuit
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– Charges have been filed against a Lakefield man that allegedly led Jackson County authorities on a short pursuit Saturday evening. It all started around 8:15 when a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in Belmont Township, but the driver is said to have fled when the officer exited his patrol vehicle leading to the chase that ended when the suspects vehicle went into the ditch and briefly caught fire.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Dickinson County Attorney Charged With Allegedly Being Intoxicated in Public
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A Dickinson County elected official has been charged with allegedly being intoxicated in a public place. The Sheriff’s Office was notified last Thursday of a person reportedly intoxicated in the courthouse in Spirit Lake. Further investigation led to County Attorney Amy Zenor being charged with public intoxication.
more1049.com
Monday Snow Leads to Local Tree Site Changes
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Monday’s snow prompted two cities to make decisions about their tree dumps. Estherville city administrator Penny Clayton says the white precipitation was enough to quell concerns about a fire that’s been smoldering for several weeks, and the facility has reopened to the public. The...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for OWI, open container
SIBLEY—A 25-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Ramon Lopez Gomez stemmed from the stop of a...
KELOLAND TV
Iowa county attorney allegedly intoxicated in courthouse
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KELO) — A county attorney in Dickinson County, Iowa, was arrested at the county courthouse, according to a post by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. The post states that the sheriff’s office was notified on Nov. 10 that there was an intoxicated individual in the...
more1049.com
Man With Ties to Jackson Wanted In Connection to Chicago Bus Station Shooting
Jackson, Mn (KICD)—Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are asking for public assistance in locating a man with last known to have been living in Jackson who is wanted in connection to an October shooting at a Chicago bus station that left a man dead. Police believe 26-year-old Rodnee Miller is...
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland woman arrested for OWI charge
PAULLINA—A 46-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Paullina on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Naomi Jeane Kliegl stemmed from a report of a 1991 Ford Festiva running over a parking bumper on the east side of the Dollar General parking lot in Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
Sioux City Journal
Calumet man sentenced to prison for shooting at wife
PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Calumet, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for shooting at his wife during a domestic disturbance. Paul Long, 41, pleaded guilty in September in O'Brien County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement from attempted murder and domestic abuse assault. Two other counts of domestic abuse assault were dismissed.
nwestiowa.com
Ashton man arrested for theft from store
SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Ashton man was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Sibley on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Steven Jerry Riddle stemmed from store video surveillance showing him taking a digital tire inflator and a tire plug kit from Sibley Hardware without paying for them, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
more1049.com
City of Spencer Snow Ordinance in Place Following First Snow of the Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer will be hauling snow out of the Downtown Commercial District Monday night after Old Man Winter brought the first measurable event to the area to start the week. The ordinance requires all vehicles to be out of the Downtown area by midnight...
kiwaradio.com
County Attorney Arrested After She Allegedly Showed Up At The Courthouse Drunk
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The top law official in Dickinson County has, herself, been arrested. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, last week Thursday, they were notified that there was an intoxicated person in the courthouse. They say that upon investigation, they determined that 39-year-old Amy Zenor was believed to be intoxicated in a public place. Zenor is the Dickinson County Attorney. She was charged with Public Intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on federal probation charge
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. Jeffrey Krowiorz, 34. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. Krowiorz is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violations of his federal probation. He is on federal probation for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was last known to be living in Spencer, Iowa.
redlakenationnews.com
Worthington manager solicited fake IDs to hire minors to clean Minnesota slaughterhouses, court papers say
Court documents filed in Nebraska reveal that a Worthington, Minn., manager of a sanitation contractor solicited fake identification documents that obscured the age of children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses in the Midwest. U.S. Department of Labor prosecutors say that the Kieler, Wis.-based company Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI) employed...
Comments / 0