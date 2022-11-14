ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Green Day Confirms They've Been Recording New Studio Album

Green Day confirmed they've been working on a new studio album this year. NME reported that the trio, who released their 13th record in 2020, recently documented their time on the road in a new TikTok post. The clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of the band along with some live performances....
guitar.com

Morrissey walks out of LA show after just 30 minutes, fans speculate he “was too cold”

Morrissey reportedly walked out of his headlining show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles last Saturday (12 November) after just 30 minutes of his set beginning. Morrissey is currently on the road for his US tour, which is set to continue into December. The walk out at Saturday’s show allegedly happened following his performance of The Smiths’ 1987 track Girlfriend In A Coma.
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Detroit Rock City” By Kiss

Kiss rebranded “Motor City” in 1976 with their song “Detroit Rock City.” While Detroit certainly has its automotive origins, by the time the ’70s rolled around rock music was free-flowing out of that corner of the world. The likes of Grand Funk, Alice Cooper, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and Ted Nugent were all stewards of the “Detroit sound.”
Pitchfork

6 Highlights From Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022

Spread across five days and encompassing 14 events, Pitchfork Festival’s second year in London seemed to inspire a comradely spirit among its attendees, who came together by the thousands to celebrate live music in a moment of post-pandemic crisis. Playing in churches, theaters, and some of London’s most iconic venues, the artists at the festival—from avant-garde rappers to tender-hearted indie rockers—testified to the sanctity of live music, while proving that people were still willing to show up for it. Here are some of the highlights.
CBS Baltimore

WJZ & The Baltimore Banner host hundreds of City Springs students for premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of excited students from City Springs Elementary and Middle School went to the Senate Theatre on Sunday for a special premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The special field trip for 500 kids was made possible through a collaboration between WJZ and The Baltimore Banner. The event included the premiere, concessions and inspirational messages from WJZ staff, The Baltimore Banner, and members of the Baltimore Ravens.The premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was an experience that teachers like Wyatt Oroke hope will be memorable and serve as an opportunity for conversations in the classrooms."Representation is great," Oroke said. "Seeing themselves as kings and queens and rulers and superheroes is amazing. Having access to those images is equally as important."Through community partnerships, the goal of the field trip was to support positive narratives and experiences for Baltimore's future generation."We believe that education is fundamental to strengthening, uniting and inspiring our communities," said Andre Jones, head of People Culture and Diversity at the Baltimore Banner.  
NME

NME Radio Roundup 14 November 2022: Loyle Carner, SIPHO., Yazmin Lacey and more

Last month London wordsmith Loyle Carner returned with his thought-provoking third LP, ‘hugo’. First teased with ‘Hate’ and the Madlib-produced ‘Georgetown’, the record is a poignant meditation on the artist’s complex identity, paired with a markedly heavier sound. Awarding the album four stars,...
Florence Carmela

Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023

John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.

