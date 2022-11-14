ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Ship Lighting at Martin’s Park

A special children’s celebration will be held on Saturday, November 26, at 4 p.m. at the Smith Family Waterfront in the Seaport District and Fort Point neighborhood when the Friends of Martin’s Park and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department host the second annual holiday lighting of the ship in Martin’s Park.

Located at 64 Sleeper Street on the South Boston Waterfront and visible from the Northern Avenue Bridge, Martin’s Park at the Smith Family Waterfront is a climate-resilient park built in memory of eight-year-old Martin W. Richard, the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. The accessible park provides play opportunities for children, families, and visitors of all abilities. The wooden play ship is the centerpiece of the space that will be lit for the holidays.

Martin’s Park will be transformed into a beautiful holiday display when the ship, surrounding beach fencing, and pedestrian bridge are illuminated with over 1,500 feet of blue and white tube lights. WS Development is a key sponsor supporting this year’s event as well as the holiday lights on Martin’s Ship. Visitors are encouraged to head inside the park for the celebration sponsored by the Friends of Martin’s Park and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department.

Santa will arrive by boat with the Boston Police Harbor Unit at the Harborwalk and enter the Park to switch on the lights. Entertainment will be provided by the Acappella group Ball In The House performing a selection of holiday classics, along with a special guest, the Seaport’s own Betty the Yeti. Hot cocoa will be provided by Tuscan Kitchen, Caffe Nero and Dunkin’., and with a donation, attendees will have the opportunity to take home a customized special souvenir of the second annual event while supplies last.

In addition to this event, the City of Boston will host other tree lightings. The arrival of Boston’s official 2022 Christmas tree from Nova Scotia will be celebrated on Boston Common at approximately 11 a.m. on November 22. The 45-foot white spruce was donated by landowner Roddy Townsend of Christmas Island, along with his children Angela, Carmen, and Andrew.

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

