Conowickte
2d ago
Fontes is 💯 correct. If you are on the early voting list and then you don't vote early this is exactly what happens. That's the whole point to voting early and by mail. You don't like voting by mail then get off the list and go to the polls on election day
AZFamily
Secretary of State: 27K+ uncounted ballots left in Arizona, canvass set for early December
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but the tabulation process is winding down. As of now, there are roughly 27,000 uncounted ballots left across the state, according to data from the Secretary of State’s website. But even when the counting is finished, the...
KTAR.com
Arizona attorney general race nearly even as remaining votes dwindle
PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly a dead heat as the number of uncounted votes dwindled statewide on Wednesday. Democrat Kris Mayes was clinging to a lead of 711 votes after Maricopa County reported about 3,500 ballots Wednesday night, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
kjzz.org
Analysts examine why Democrats won some of the highest-ranking offices in AZ in midterms
Following Democrat Katie Hobbs’s win in the governor’s race over Republican Kari Lake, analysts are examining what caused voters to sway to the left across some of the state’s highest ranking offices. During a victory speech after the Associated Press called the race for Hobbs, she urged...
Fronteras Desk
Arizona election update: Close races, likely recounts, ousted judges
It’s been more than a week since Arizonans went to the polls and some races are still too close to call. That includes two big statewide races for superintendent of public instruction and attorney general, which is separated by only 771 votes at last count. Under a new state...
fox10phoenix.com
Election-related complaints fly during Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting
Election critics lash out during Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting. A Twitter account associated with the campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake urged supporters to attend the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting on the morning of Nov. 16, and sparks flew at times during the meeting. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
KTAR.com
Watch: Projected Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs speaks at victory rally
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs, the projected winner in the race to be Arizona’s next governor, held a victory rally in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday morning. The Associated Press called the governor’s race Monday night after the latest round of vote releases gave Hobbs a big enough lead over Republican Kari Lake that the AP determined she would not relinquish it.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County officials quick to bat down 2022 election misinformation
PHOENIX — When the Republican candidate for Arizona governor accused the state’s most populous county of “slow-rolling” the vote count to skew early election results, a local official fired back. “Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me are...
AZFamily
New law expands number of votes that triggers recount in Arizona
As of Monday evening, there is 51 percent of votes against Prop. 469 and 49 percent of votes for it. Democrat Katie Hobbs elected to be next Arizona governor over Kari Lake, AP projects. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hobbs is the first Democrat to be elected governor in Arizona...
KTAR.com
Republicans projected to win 6 of Arizona’s 9 US House seats
PHOENIX — In the first election under new district maps, Republicans are projected to win six of Arizona’s nine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The two-seat swing in Arizona is a major blow to national Democrats’ hopes of holding control of the House. The final...
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
12news.com
5 takeaways from election outcomes in Arizona
PHOENIX — A week after Election Day in Arizona, winners have been called in big-ticket races including governor and secretary of state. But several other races will impact the state, such as a future lieutenant governor and the rejection of the person who sponsored Arizona’s abortion ban. >>...
KTAR.com
Democrat Katie Hobbs holds lead over GOP’s Kari Lake in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs maintained a lead over Republican Kari Lake Monday evening in the race for Arizona governor. Hobbs led by 19,494 votes in numbers released around 8:30 p.m. by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. About 31,400 votes from Pima County were released Monday, while...
Rule change opens new path for ‘constitutional sheriff’ group to train Arizona law enforcement
In 2021, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association submitted a proposal to Arizona’s top law enforcement-certifying agency to train officers in “American ideals and the principles of Liberty upon which the USA was founded.”. But the seemingly innocuous curriculum objective obscured the anti-government views of the so-called...
kawc.org
Group monitoring ballot boxes in Arizona ordered to stop using 'Clean Elections' name
PHOENIX -- Clean Elections USA has been ordered to immediately stop using its name in Arizona. In a new ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney said the organization is not just confusing Arizonans with its name but is causing actual damage to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. He said the activities of the organization and its founder, Melody Jennings, have resulted in calls and emails "from angry members of the public who were confused'' and who assumed that it was the commission that was directing people to watch the drop boxes to look for people submitting multiple ballots.
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
AZFamily
Prop 308 passes in Arizona; here's what it means for 'Dreamers'
Susan Campbell talked with James Zahn, a senior editor for The Toy Insider, about what technology-related toys you can find your kid just under $100. Katie Hobbs speaks after projected win; Kari Lake not yet conceding. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Katie Hobbs addresses supporters after the AP called the...
wufe967.com
Fox News Voter Analysis: How Arizona voters gave Sen. Mark Kelly a narrow win
Arizona was one of the closest battleground states in 2020, and the 2022 Senate race came down to the wire as well. In the end, incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., bested Republican newcomer Blake Masters, keeping Democratic dreams of maintaining control of the Senate alive. Young voters, college-educated voters and...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Katie Hobbs declared winner in Arizona's race for governor
It has been nearly a week since Election Day and several races are still too close to call. Thousands of ballots have yet to be counted. For full election coverage, click here. LATEST UPDATES:. 7:50 p.m. Proposition 308, which granted in-state tuition for non-citizens, and proposition 131, which creates a...
KTAR.com
GOP challenger Tom Horne regains lead over Education Supt. Kathy Hoffman
PHOENIX — Republican challenger Tom Horne regained the lead over incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman on Monday night. Horne took a lead by 5,577 votes after Maricopa County released about 71,000 ballots on Monday night, according to results posted around 6:45 p.m. by Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Office.
gilaherald.com
Katie Hobbs elected as Arizona’s governor
PHOENIX – Arizona voters have spoken and Katie Hobbs has been elected as governor. She is the first Democrat governor in Arizona in over a decade, with the last one being former Gov. Janet Napolitano (2003-2009). Hobbs won a close race against Kari Lake, a former TV news anchor...
