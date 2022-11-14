ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conowickte
2d ago

Fontes is 💯 correct. If you are on the early voting list and then you don't vote early this is exactly what happens. That's the whole point to voting early and by mail. You don't like voting by mail then get off the list and go to the polls on election day

KTAR.com

Arizona attorney general race nearly even as remaining votes dwindle

PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly a dead heat as the number of uncounted votes dwindled statewide on Wednesday. Democrat Kris Mayes was clinging to a lead of 711 votes after Maricopa County reported about 3,500 ballots Wednesday night, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Watch: Projected Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs speaks at victory rally

PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs, the projected winner in the race to be Arizona’s next governor, held a victory rally in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday morning. The Associated Press called the governor’s race Monday night after the latest round of vote releases gave Hobbs a big enough lead over Republican Kari Lake that the AP determined she would not relinquish it.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New law expands number of votes that triggers recount in Arizona

As of Monday evening, there is 51 percent of votes against Prop. 469 and 49 percent of votes for it. Democrat Katie Hobbs elected to be next Arizona governor over Kari Lake, AP projects. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hobbs is the first Democrat to be elected governor in Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Republicans projected to win 6 of Arizona’s 9 US House seats

PHOENIX — In the first election under new district maps, Republicans are projected to win six of Arizona’s nine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The two-seat swing in Arizona is a major blow to national Democrats’ hopes of holding control of the House. The final...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

5 takeaways from election outcomes in Arizona

PHOENIX — A week after Election Day in Arizona, winners have been called in big-ticket races including governor and secretary of state. But several other races will impact the state, such as a future lieutenant governor and the rejection of the person who sponsored Arizona’s abortion ban. >>...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Rule change opens new path for ‘constitutional sheriff’ group to train Arizona law enforcement

In 2021, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association submitted a proposal to Arizona’s top law enforcement-certifying agency to train officers in “American ideals and the principles of Liberty upon which the USA was founded.”. But the seemingly innocuous curriculum objective obscured the anti-government views of the so-called...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Group monitoring ballot boxes in Arizona ordered to stop using 'Clean Elections' name

PHOENIX -- Clean Elections USA has been ordered to immediately stop using its name in Arizona. In a new ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney said the organization is not just confusing Arizonans with its name but is causing actual damage to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. He said the activities of the organization and its founder, Melody Jennings, have resulted in calls and emails "from angry members of the public who were confused'' and who assumed that it was the commission that was directing people to watch the drop boxes to look for people submitting multiple ballots.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Prop 308 passes in Arizona; here's what it means for 'Dreamers'

Susan Campbell talked with James Zahn, a senior editor for The Toy Insider, about what technology-related toys you can find your kid just under $100. Katie Hobbs speaks after projected win; Kari Lake not yet conceding. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Katie Hobbs addresses supporters after the AP called the...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Katie Hobbs declared winner in Arizona's race for governor

It has been nearly a week since Election Day and several races are still too close to call. Thousands of ballots have yet to be counted. For full election coverage, click here. LATEST UPDATES:. 7:50 p.m. Proposition 308, which granted in-state tuition for non-citizens, and proposition 131, which creates a...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

GOP challenger Tom Horne regains lead over Education Supt. Kathy Hoffman

PHOENIX — Republican challenger Tom Horne regained the lead over incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman on Monday night. Horne took a lead by 5,577 votes after Maricopa County released about 71,000 ballots on Monday night, according to results posted around 6:45 p.m. by Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Office.
ARIZONA STATE
gilaherald.com

Katie Hobbs elected as Arizona’s governor

PHOENIX – Arizona voters have spoken and Katie Hobbs has been elected as governor. She is the first Democrat governor in Arizona in over a decade, with the last one being former Gov. Janet Napolitano (2003-2009). Hobbs won a close race against Kari Lake, a former TV news anchor...
ARIZONA STATE

