Florida State

Florida Ag Commissioner Seeks Federal Probe After Trump Comments On DeSantis

By Mike Jenkins
 2 days ago
Outgoing state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate a claim by former President Donald Trump that he sent federal agents to South Florida to keep the 2018 election from being “stolen” from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Fried, who narrowly was elected to her Cabinet post in 2018, asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday to investigate Trump’s assertion that he eliminated “ballot theft” in Broward County by using the FBI and federal prosecutors.

“There was no broad allegation that the election was being stolen from Ron DeSantis in favor of Andrew Gillum. I know because I was on the ballot in 2018,” Fried wrote in a letter to Garland. “Although there was a recount for both the race for governor, as well as my own, there was no fraud, and no foul play. To my knowledge, there was no involvement by the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the Office of the United States Attorney.”

Without offering evidence, Trump said in a social media post on Thursday that he helped DeSantis secure his 2018 gubernatorial victory.

“(After) the Race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s statement came amid a widening rift with DeSantis, who is widely viewed as a leading Republican candidate for president in 2024. Trump is expected to announce his 2024 presidential bid Tuesday night. DeSantis, who was re-elected last week, won his 2018 election over Gillum by about 32,000 votes.

Scott won his U.S. Senate seat by about 10,000 votes over Democrat Bill Nelson. Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat, will leave her Cabinet post in January after running unsuccessfully for governor this year.

Related
The List

Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination

One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

'Bogus,' 'ridiculous,' and 'made-up crap': DOJ veterans throw cold water on Trump's claim that he 'sent in the FBI' to help Ron DeSantis

DOJ veterans shot down Trump's claim that he "sent in" the FBI to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race. One former official called Trump's statements "bogus," while others said they were "nonsense" and "made-up crap." The feds are now investigating if "Stop The Steal" protests surrounding the...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered by judge to turn over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records

A Leon County circuit judge Tuesday ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration did not comply with the state’s public-records law after an open-government group sought records about a controversial decision to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Judge J. Lee Marsh gave the administration 20 days to provide records sought by the Florida Center for Government Accountability. Marsh pointed, at least in part, to requested phone or text logs that could provide information about communications by DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier about the flights.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump supporters at Texas rally strongly oppose Abbott and DeSantis in 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Supporters of former President Donald Trump opposed the idea of any other Republican candidate running for the White House in 2024. Attendees at Trump's Save America rally in Robstown, Texas, Saturday evening agreed that no other conservative politician could compare to Trump, who was twice impeached by the House before leaving office.
ROBSTOWN, TX
TheDailyBeast

What Ron DeSantis’ Silence on Antisemitic Messages Says About the GOP

It’s been almost two full days since the words “Kanye is right about the Jews” were displayed on a screen at TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida (and on another building in that city)—a reference to Kanye “Ye” West’s recent antisemitic comments that were straight out of the notorious forgery and roadmap for antisemitic conspiracy theories, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.The state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, who was in attendance at the game, hasn’t said a thing in public about the messages, even as other leaders condemned them. This includes his Democratic opponent for governor, Charlie Crist (a...
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Ivanka Trump Blatantly Defies Her Dad's Voting Advice

Many were surprised when Donald Trump made a surprising plea to his Republican followers, asking them not to vote in the 2022 election. "If we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in '22 or '24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do," Trump said in a statement (via Twitter).
IOWA STATE
