CBS Sports

Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse

Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
hotnewhiphop.com

Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Gets Huge College Offer

Kiyan Anthony is just 15 years old. Carmelo Anthony is one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen. Unfortunately, he is currently out of a job, although he is looking for one. In the meantime, Carmelo has been able to support his son Kiyan, who is a 15-year-old hooper at Christ the King High School.
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
The Spun

3 Former NBA Referees Have Made Big Accusation

Three former NBA referees filed a complaint against the NBA. According to Jonathan Stempel of Reuters, Kenny Mauer, Mark Ayotte, and Jason Phillips are suing the league for firing them after they refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. They claim the NBA wrongfully denied their religious exemption requests, which didn't meet their "high standards" to forgo the shots.
