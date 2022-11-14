ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

More Teens Are Getting Weight Loss Surgery, If Families Can Afford It

By Amy Norton
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3flp_0jAKaICI00

MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A growing number of U.S. teenagers are undergoing weight-loss surgery, but the figures suggest many still lack access to the procedures -- especially underinsured Black and Hispanic kids.

That's the conclusion of a new study charting trends in bariatric (weight-loss) surgery among U.S. teens. Researchers found that between 2010 and 2017, the annual rate of the procedures doubled among kids younger than 19.

But Black and Hispanic teens, who have a higher prevalence of obesity than their white peers, accounted for a disproportionately low percentage of the procedures.

That points to a disparity in access, said senior researcher Dr. Baddr Shakhsheer , a pediatric surgeon at St. Louis Children's Hospital-Washington University in St. Louis.

Surgery is only appropriate for some teens with severe obesity, he said, but there should be equal access to the option.

Bariatric surgery has been used for decades to treat some adults and teens with severe obesity. In the United States, the two most common procedures are gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy. Both change the anatomy of the digestive system and limit the amount of food a person can eat before feeling full. They also alter the function of the gut's hunger hormones, according to the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

The point is not to "make people thin," stressed Dr. Marc Michalsky , surgical director of the Center for Healthy Weight and Nutrition at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

"It's about making people healthy," said Michalsky, who was not involved in the study. "These procedures really can change a person's life, in a good way."

Teenagers with severe obesity often already have some of the health conditions traditionally seen in adults -- such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney dysfunction. Bariatric surgery can reverse those conditions. In a study done at five U.S. medical centers, weight-loss procedures reversed diabetes in 95% of teens who had the condition before surgery, and restored normal blood pressure and kidney function in the large majority.

The procedures are no quick fix. Afterward, patients have to overhaul their eating habits and take vitamin and mineral supplements to prevent nutritional deficiencies.

Surgery is not for teenagers who are simply overweight, both doctors stressed.

"We're talking about patients with severe obesity," Michalsky said. "We know that for them, the probability of success with lifestyle modification alone is disappointingly low."

Success, he noted, means not only losing a substantial amount of weight, but keeping it off -- which is very challenging.

And a growing number of American kids are falling into the category of severe obesity. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 4.5 million U.S. children and teenagers have severe obesity -- double the number in 1999.

The new study -- published Nov. 14 in Pediatrics -- looked at a nationwide database on hospital inpatient procedures from 2010 to 2017.

In the first year, the rate of weight-loss surgery among patients younger than was 2.3 procedures for every 100,000 U.S. kids that age. By 2017, that had doubled to 4.6 per 100,000.

Overall, white teens accounted the largest share of procedures: 54% in 2010, and 45% in 2017. The percentage of Black patients was nearly "stagnant," the researchers found, at 18% in 2010, and nearly 15% in 2017.

Meanwhile, the proportion of Hispanic patients rose a bit over the years -- from roughly 17% to 26%.

Those are disproportionately low rates, Shakhsheer said, given that Black kids and Hispanic kids are more affected by severe obesity than their white peers.

One of the general barriers to getting weight-loss surgery is insurance coverage -- even when families have private coverage, both doctors said.

"Success in gaining authorization is much different in the pediatric population than in the adult world," Michalsky said.

A study he and his colleagues conducted is a case in point: Of teenagers who were candidates for weight-loss surgery, only 47% had it approved by their insurance plan on the first try. Most of those denials were eventually reversed on appeal -- but for some families it took up to five tries, Michalsky said.

"And the No. 1 reason for denial was 'age less than 18,'" he noted.

Shakhsheer pointed to another barrier: Many kids who might benefit from weight-loss surgery may never get a referral from their pediatrician. Disparities there, he said, might help explain the lower rate of surgery among Black and Hispanic kids. They may be less likely to have access to primary care at all, or less often get referrals for surgery.

"This is more evidence we need to do a better job of ensuring equal access to care," Michalsky said.

And that care needs to begin early, he said.

"Obesity doesn't start in adolescence," Michalsky noted. Often, he said, a child starts gaining excessive weight in the preschool years -- and that's when pediatricians and parents should be talking about healthy nutrition and physical activity.

More information

The American Academy of Pediatrics has more on weight-loss surgery.

SOURCES: Baddr Shakhsheer, MD, assistant professor, surgery, St. Louis Children's Hospital, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis; Marc Michalsky, MD, surgical director, Center for Healthy Weight and Nutrition, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio; Pediatrics, Nov. 14, 2022, online

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs

Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
NBC News

Weight loss drug helped teens with obesity lower their BMI, study finds

Young people with obesity may soon have a powerful new tool to help them lose weight. Results of a clinical trial released in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday found that adolescents who got a weekly injection of a drug that reduces appetite lost an average of 14.7% of their starting bodyweight, while those who got a placebo and counseling on diet and exercise gained 2.7% of their initial weight. The trial included 201 young people ages 12 to 17 at three medical centers around the country and in Europe and Mexico.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover Why Late-Night Eating Leads to Diabetes and Weight Gain

Health benefits come from eating during the daytime, demonstrating a potential link to energy release. Scientists at Northwestern Medicine have uncovered the mechanism behind why eating late at night is linked to diabetes and weight gain. According to the CDC, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes, which is 11.3% of the US population. An additional 96 million Americans aged 18 years or older have prediabetes, which is 38.0% of the adult US population. Obesity is a common, serious, and costly disease, with a US obesity prevalence of 41.9%, according to the CDC.
EverydayHealth.com

New Guidelines Strongly Recommend the Use of Weight Loss Drugs to Treat Obesity

Today the American Gastroenterology Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines that strongly recommend, for the first time, the long-term use of four approved anti-obesity medications for adult patients who haven’t been able to successfully lose weight through lifestyle changes alone. The new recommendations will be published in the November 2022 issue of Gastroenterology.
OHIO STATE
Healthline

Type 2 Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) May Help Teens Lose Weight

A new study found that a weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. The drug called semaglutide is currently only approved for adults with obesity or obesity-related health conditions. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The obesity and type...
MedicalXpress

Study uncovers key cause of type 2 diabetes

Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
MedicalXpress

Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options

Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
Cancer Health

Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease

Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
Healthline

8 Weeks of Exercise Improves Insulin Resistance, Aids in Weight Loss

New research shows that 8 weeks of exercise can restore healthy insulin activity in the brain. Restored insulin sensitivity was also connected to improved metabolism, reduced hunger, and loss of abdominal fat. According to the study authors, the findings could help pave the way for therapies to treat obesity and...
Healthline

Can People with Diabetes Eat Candy?

Eating candy can be a controversial topic for people with diabetes. Misconceptions about sugar and candy being off-limits for people with diabetes can be found in the public mindset, in media and entertainment, and within the medical community itself. With the Halloween season upon us, both kids and adults with...
Wyoming News

Moderna's Booster Shot Prompts Strong Immune Response Against Omicron Subvariants

MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Moderna, Inc., announced Monday that its updated booster shot triggers strong antibody responses against three Omicron subvariants. "We are pleased to see that both of our bivalent booster vaccine candidates offer superior protection against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants compared to our original booster, which is encouraging given COVID-19 remains a leading cause of hospitalization and death globally. In addition, the superior response against Omicron persisted for at least three months," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a news release.
cohaitungchi.com

Is Excessive Sweating a Sign of Diabetes?

If you have diabetes, you may have noticed that you sweat more than the average person. It’s not all in your head! There are scientific reasons for why this can happen. When most people think of type 2 diabetes, they think about high blood sugar levels and their impact on the eyes, kidneys, and feet through peripheral neuropathy and nerve damage.
cohaitungchi.com

Can Weight Loss Surgery Help with Hypothyroidism?

Hypothyroidism, also called underactive thyroid, controls metabolism, which is how the body uses energy from food. When thyroid function is compromised, it can affect:. Hypothyroidism can make you feel sluggish, and if your body isn’t using food efficiently, it can lead to weight gain and obesity. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines obesity as a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more, with “obesity class III” or “extreme obesity” characterized as a BMI of 40 or more.
UPI News

Bariatric surgery may lower risk of heart attack in obese people

Getting bariatric surgery may significantly help prevent heart attacks, strokes and angina in very obese people, a new study finds. The study participants were also affected by what's known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is often linked with obesity. While studying patients who had a body mass index...
MedicalXpress

Bariatric surgery decreases risk of heart disease

A Rutgers study of obese adults, all with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and morbid obesity (body mass index > 40), has shown that those who underwent bariatric surgery suffered far fewer extreme cardiovascular events subsequently. Reporting their results in JAMA Network Open, the Rutgers team, along with collaborators from...
Wyoming News

Kids Born by C-Section May Have Weaker Response to Vaccines

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Babies born via cesarean section may not mount as strong an immune response after some childhood vaccines compared to babies delivered vaginally, researchers suggest. Antibody levels can be checked in blood or saliva, and babies born vaginally had higher levels of antibodies in their saliva to pneumonia shots at one year and meningococcal shots at 18 months, a new study showed. But the...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
27K+
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy