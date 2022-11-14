Read full article on original website
D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspects Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects involved in a robbery and assault that took place in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning. Shortly before 4:30 am, two suspects approached a victim on the 600 block of H Street. The victim was assaulted and the suspects stole items from the victim and then left the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspects. If you have any information about this incident please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspects Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Release Photo of Suspect That Stabbed Woman
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was stabbed in Northwest D.C. on November 4th, and now the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has released surveillance photos of the suspect and needs assistance to identify the suspect. At 7:15 pm, police arrived at the 1700 Block of Kalorama Street for the report of an assault. Police found an adult woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The victim’s name has not been released at this time. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Suspect That Stabbed Woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three Teens Apprehended After Violent Armed Carjacking, Police Pursuit, Crash In Maryland
Three teens were taken into custody after an armed carjacking in Maryland that saw them take police on a pursuit before crashing earlier this week, officials said. Zyier Brown, 18, Jayla Newman, 18, both of Washington DC, and a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro are all facing charges for their roles in a carjacking in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 19-year-old James Gillespie of D.C. was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived shortly before 2 pm at the 100 Block of 58th Street. There, they discovered Gillespie suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
How BPD tracked down 13-year-old Kelsey Washington's alleged killer
We're learning more about how police tracked down a man believed to be responsible for the killing of a 13-year-old Baltimore girl.
Police: Larceny suspects stole over $4,000 from Ulta cosmetics store
According to the City of Fairfax Police Department, a man and a woman went into an ULTA on the 9600 block of Main Street on Nov. 5 and stole $4,009.92 worth of merchandise. They then left the area in a white U-Haul van.
Wbaltv.com
Police release video in fatal road-rage shooting in effort to find gunman
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police released video of a road-rage shooting from March in which a tow truck driver was killed in an effort to find the gunman. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C., was shot on March 19 while traveling east on U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway in Prince George's County, police said.
Centre Daily
Suspect uses deputy’s radio to call for backup in her own arrest, Virginia cops say
A helpful suspect flagged down a sheriff’s deputy to confess she was “really high,” then used the deputy’s radio to call for backup, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia. It happened at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Little Falls...
38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 38-year-old man was shot to death on November 9th in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after midnight, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered Darnell Shaw Junior of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shaw was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Argument leads to shooting at Chevy Chase restaurant
CHEVY CHASE – An argument inside a restaurant turned into a brawl that left one man shot outside the restaurant Monday night. Police responded to Clyde’s of Chevy Chase at around 12:15 am after multiple 911 calls regarding an assault and disturbance at the restaurant. Upon their arrival, they found a man shot and another suffering from wounds during the fight. “The investigation by detectives has revealed that the suspect engaged in a verbal argument with the victims inside of the restaurant. Once outside of the restaurant, the suspect shot one of the adult male victims in the upper body, The post Argument leads to shooting at Chevy Chase restaurant appeared first on Shore News Network.
alxnow.com
Man faces malicious wounding charges after West End fight
A Prince William County man faces malicious wounding charges after an afternoon fight in the West End. On Monday, October 10, at around 2:15 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to a fight around the unit block of N. Jordan Street — near the Shoppes At Foxchase. Officers...
Victim in Baltimore crash was shot, police say
BALTIMORE, MD – Police responding to a motor vehicle crash in the 1700 block of North Carey Street in Baltimore discovered a driver who was shot Sunday evening. At around 6:15 pm., police responded to a ShotSpotter alert. As officers were en route, a second call was received regarding a crash two blocks away near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and West North Avenue. Police suspect the suspect may have been shot on North Carey Street and ended up crashing the vehicle around the corner on Pennsylvania Avenue. The unidentified male victim was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot The post Victim in Baltimore crash was shot, police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Felon Busted With Body Armor, Loaded Stolen Handgun During Charles County Stop, Sheriff Says
A convicted felon in Maryland is back in trouble with the law after being busted with a stolen gun and body armor during a routine traffic stop for a busted headlight, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Jacari Travel Long, 23, of Waldorf, is facing a host of...
Update: 13-year-old shot in East Fayette Street shooting dies, suspect arrested
Baltimore city police have confirmed the death of a 13-year-old shot in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street on November 7. A suspect has been arrested.
Man shot and killed in Baltimore Tuesday afternoon
BALTIMORE, MD – A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Baltimore’s Eastern District. At around 2:22 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died. At this time there are no suspects in this case and no arrests have been made. The post Man shot and killed in Baltimore Tuesday afternoon appeared first on Shore News Network.
arlnow.com
ACPD nabs alleged airbag thieves
Airbag theft has been an ongoing problem this year in Arlington, but police just put two alleged thieves behind bars. The arrests happened early Sunday, after three vehicles were damaged and two had airbags stolen along the 2100 block of Columbia Pike, two blocks east of Bob & Edith’s Diner.
WUSA
VIDEO: Road rage shooter caught on camera
Maryland State Police released video of a fatal road rage shooting Monday that occurred in March on Route 50 in Cheverly. The case is still unsolved.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Attempting to Identify Woman Found in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a woman found today in Silver Spring. Per MCPD: “On the afternoon of Tuesday, November 15, 2022, she was found in the 11000 block of Oak Leaf Drive in Silver Spring. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to call Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.
9-year-old shot by stray bullet inside Glen Burnie home
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 9-year-old was shot inside his home on Lindera Court by a stray bullet on Sunday. According to police, at around 1:49 am, the child was struck and brought to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie. “The parent of the victim indicated that the victim was struck by a projectile that entered through the front door of their residence in the 300 block of Lindera Court in Glen Burnie. The victim was treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries,” police said. The child is expected to make a full recovery. The post 9-year-old shot by stray bullet inside Glen Burnie home appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
1 shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George's County: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A shooting took place at a 7-Eleven in Prince George's County Tuesday night, Prince George's police confirmed. The alleged shooting was in the 3300 block of Branch Avenue in Hillcrest Heights. A man was reportedly shot and his injuries are considered serious, police...
