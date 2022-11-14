John Andrew Dallas Minter, age 85, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Oskaloosa Care Center in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He was born on November 5, 1937, in Fredrick, Iowa, the son of James and Florence (Scott) Minter. He attended Eddyville High School and during that time he took some classes through his employer. He graduated with the Class of 1955. On July 12, 1957, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Sandra Taylor, in Oskaloosa.

