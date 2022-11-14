ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butterball delivers 360 turkeys for Durham families in need of a holiday boost

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Urban Ministries of Durham participated in Butterball’s annual Turkey Giveaway. This event solely sponsored by Butterball, gives the organization an opportunity to provide families with free turkeys this Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, 588,240...
Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
Beyu Caffe announces live music pop-up series

DURHAM, N.C. — After a three-year hiatus, Beyu Caffe in downtown Durham is bringing back live music for a limited pop-up series in December. The series, titled "Winter Love Letter to Durham," is a way to say "thank you" for the overwhelming support from its neighbors over its 13 years in business at 341 W. Main St. in downtown Durham.
Victim of shooting near Durham Tech was a 16-year-old, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the victim of a shooting near Durham Technical Community College’s main campus Tuesday night as a 16-year-old male. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the teen who had been shot. Sima...
Meet Maggie Kane: WHS alumna and founder of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can cafe

Nearly seven years ago, on her 25th birthday, Wakefield High School alumna Maggie Kane anxiously sat in the waiting room at the Secretary of State office in downtown Raleigh. For Kane, months of intensive research, community outreach, fundraising and tedious paperwork all culminated in the next half an hour as she awaited the non-profit status of her big idea. What Kane didn’t realize was that in 30 minutes, she would walk out of that same office as the founder and executive director of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can café – and would forever change the lives of those experiencing poverty in the Raleigh community.
Chapel Hill suspects captured on camera robbing tools at gun point

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are trying to identify several suspects they say stole tools from a van at gun point. Chapel Hill police investigators say several suspects were seen arriving at a hotel in the 5600 block of Fordham Boulevard on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. Security camera footage showed they were driving a red Ford pickup truck which appeared to have a black truck bed cover.
Asheville-based brewer seals deal to open taproom in downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Opening its first brewery location in Asheville in December 2019, DSSOLVR will soon expand its operations into the Triangle. The new taproom is set to open its doors within the recently-completed apartment development, Atlas Durham. Located in downtown Durham’s central park district, Atlas Durham is...
