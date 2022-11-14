Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
MacKenzie Scott gives $18 million to Durham Public Schools, no strings attached
The billionaire philanthropist also donated to the local Girl Scouts council this year.
Wake will reassign more than 1,700 students to different schools. Is your child moving?
The need to reduce the number of bus routes during a time of driver shortages is behind a number of the changes in the assignment plan.
cbs17
TikTok video shows hundreds of anti-abortion rights advocates gathering outside Raleigh clinic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deborah Bridger recorded a video of an event from Saturday and uploaded it to TikTok. It shows hundreds of anti-abortion advocates gathering outside A Woman’s Choice of Raleigh. “They were all walking to the clinic to stand in front of a clinic where so...
2022 Christmas parades and events happening in the Triangle
Feeling festive? Here's a list of the Christmas parades and events happening throughout the Triangle-area.
cbs17
Butterball delivers 360 turkeys for Durham families in need of a holiday boost
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Urban Ministries of Durham participated in Butterball’s annual Turkey Giveaway. This event solely sponsored by Butterball, gives the organization an opportunity to provide families with free turkeys this Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, 588,240...
Butterball donates hundreds of turkeys to Urban Ministries of Durham
Butterball is doing its part to feed those in need right here in Durham.
Get free food or donate: Here’s a list of food pantries in Triangle towns
There are dozens of food pantries across the Triangle. Use this list to find nearby food pantries to donate to or receive from.
cbs17
Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
WRAL
Beyu Caffe announces live music pop-up series
DURHAM, N.C. — After a three-year hiatus, Beyu Caffe in downtown Durham is bringing back live music for a limited pop-up series in December. The series, titled "Winter Love Letter to Durham," is a way to say "thank you" for the overwhelming support from its neighbors over its 13 years in business at 341 W. Main St. in downtown Durham.
cbs17
Victim of shooting near Durham Tech was a 16-year-old, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the victim of a shooting near Durham Technical Community College’s main campus Tuesday night as a 16-year-old male. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the teen who had been shot. Sima...
thehowler.org
Meet Maggie Kane: WHS alumna and founder of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can cafe
Nearly seven years ago, on her 25th birthday, Wakefield High School alumna Maggie Kane anxiously sat in the waiting room at the Secretary of State office in downtown Raleigh. For Kane, months of intensive research, community outreach, fundraising and tedious paperwork all culminated in the next half an hour as she awaited the non-profit status of her big idea. What Kane didn’t realize was that in 30 minutes, she would walk out of that same office as the founder and executive director of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can café – and would forever change the lives of those experiencing poverty in the Raleigh community.
The inventor of Buffalo wings is bringing a new restaurant to Raleigh
The legendary sports bar, which is the birthplace of the fiery orange chicken wing, has signed a deal with a Raleigh franchisee.
Family of slain North Carolina nurse holds vigil, calls for safer workplace
Just last month, police reported June Onkundi had been stabbed by a patient while on duty.
North Carolina Teachers to Get up to $2,000 in Bonuses
Teachers in North Carolina will be getting up to $2,000 in bonuses. This is approved by the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS). (source) The program name is LETRS professional learning bonus. It will cost about $16 million to give out these bonus checks. (source)
wakg.com
DCC Professor Creates ‘Hats for the Homeless’ to Benefit House of Hope
A well-known Japanese proverb says, “One kind word can warm three winter months.” Two local individuals, Jude Swanson and Richie Robertson, are giving out more than just one kind word to Danville’s homeless. Both are concerned about the physical warmth of the homeless people in the city.
cbs17
Chapel Hill suspects captured on camera robbing tools at gun point
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are trying to identify several suspects they say stole tools from a van at gun point. Chapel Hill police investigators say several suspects were seen arriving at a hotel in the 5600 block of Fordham Boulevard on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. Security camera footage showed they were driving a red Ford pickup truck which appeared to have a black truck bed cover.
cbs17
Asheville-based brewer seals deal to open taproom in downtown Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Opening its first brewery location in Asheville in December 2019, DSSOLVR will soon expand its operations into the Triangle. The new taproom is set to open its doors within the recently-completed apartment development, Atlas Durham. Located in downtown Durham’s central park district, Atlas Durham is...
Popular downtown restaurant gets ‘B’ grade: Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 15)
One downtown Raleigh restaurant was reinspected this week, but still scored a B.
NC falls from top spot in new hospital safety rankings. See Triangle hospital grades
A Raleigh hospital is one of just 22 nationwide to receive a top ranking 10 years in a row.
North Carolina State University officials say principal development program is helping students
(The Center Square) — Officials with North Carolina State University’s Educational Leadership Academies presented an overview of their principal development program for lawmakers on Tuesday. Members of the House Select Committee on An Education System for North Carolina’s Future heard from Bonnie Fusarelli, director of the N.C. State...
