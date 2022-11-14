There are many kinds of dinosaurs, but one of the best-known and most featured is the Triceratops. They are immediately recognizable thanks to the three horns on top of their heads. Greek is the origin of the word triceratops, according to etymologies. The word tri means three, keras translates to a horn, and ops means face. As a result of combining these root words, a word emerged. Because of this, Triceratops literally means “three-horned face,” a reference to the three horns that can be found on their face. There is one above the eyes and two in the nose area.

COLORADO STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO