"Our finding helps fill in a previously missing piece of the puzzle," Tom Cullen, one of the researchers in the study, told Newsweek.
WWII inflicted great damage, especially in Europe. It is still possible to see the remnants of the war in some cities. A new study shows that WWII also caused great damage to other life forms. Published in Royal Society Open Science on November 2, the findings suggest that Nazi bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. The precious skeleton's long-lost plaster casts have finally been discovered by scientists.
'Rare' crystals discovered in English stone age ceremonial site
Archaeologists have discovered hundreds of rare “rock crystal” quartz fragments in a ceremonial site in western England.This find suggests people in Neolithic times used them to decorate graves and other structures as the minerals were broken into smaller pieces and scattered over burial mounds at Dorstone Hill.Over 337 of these quartz crystal fragments were found at a 6,000-year-old ceremonial site, located around a mile (1.6 km) south of the Arthur's Stone monument and it is said to represent "one of, if not the largest assemblage of worked rock crystal within Britain and Ireland."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter...
There are many kinds of dinosaurs, but one of the best-known and most featured is the Triceratops. They are immediately recognizable thanks to the three horns on top of their heads. Greek is the origin of the word triceratops, according to etymologies. The word tri means three, keras translates to a horn, and ops means face. As a result of combining these root words, a word emerged. Because of this, Triceratops literally means “three-horned face,” a reference to the three horns that can be found on their face. There is one above the eyes and two in the nose area.
