Waco, TX

First look: TCU at Baylor odds and lines

By Kevin Erickson
 4 days ago
The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) and Baylor Bears (6-4, 4-3) meet Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. Below, we look at TCU vs. Baylor odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

The Horned Frogs stayed on track for a potential spot in the College Football Playoffs with a 17-10 victory at Texas as 7.5-point underdogs Saturday. TCU improved to 8-1-1 ATS overall, and the Under has cashed in back-to-back outings for the first time this season.

The Bears were hammered 31-3 at home by Kansas State Saturday and the Under result was the first for Baylor after 6 consecutive Over results. The loss also halted a season-best 3-game win streak.

TCU at Baylor odds

  • Moneyline (ML): Off the board
  • Against the spread (ATS): TCU -2.5 (-114) | Baylor +2.5 (-106)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 56 (O: -111 | U: -109)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: TCU 10-0 | Baylor 6-4
  • ATS: TCU 8-1-1 | Baylor 6-4
  • O/U: TCU 6-4 | Baylor 7-3

TCU at Baylor head-to-head

TCU holds a slight 57-53-7 lead in the all-time series, and it has taken the lead in recent seasons. The Horned Frogs have won 6 of the past 7 meetings, including a 30-28 win in Fort Worth last season, and a 33-23 win in its most recent trip to Waco on Halloween 2020. Baylor’s last win at home against TCU was a wild 61-58 win on Oct. 11, 2014.

