Portsmouth, VA

Coast Guard rescues 4 from disabled sailing vessel near CBBT

By Jimmy LaRoue
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard rescued four people from a wayward and disabled sailing vessel about two miles east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Monday. No one was injured.

Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a notification around 2 a.m. that the 48-foot sailing vessel Irish Tango was sailing erratically and impeding oncoming traffic in the Thimble Shoal Channel, about two miles east of the tunnel.

The sailing vessel, according to the Coast Guard, then began to cross back and forth across the bow of a containership and did not respond to multiple attempts by the Coast Guard, Virginia pilots or the container ship to communicate with the vessel.

The Coast Guard Station Little Creek sent out the 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and it towed the Irish Tango to Little Creek. The vessel and its crew were taken to Cobbs Marina, where they were examined by Emergency Medical Services.

The vessel had been on the sea for the previous 48 hours with an inoperable autopilot system and was set off track due to the weather, the Coast Guard said.

“The crew was lucky,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Anderson, the Station Little Creek coxswain on duty. “Fatigue can be just as dangerous as any storm or hazard to navigation. On the water, things don’t often go like you planned, so always have a backup plan.”

WAVY News 10

