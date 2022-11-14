ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

postsouth.com

If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
WAFB

Pair of LSU ballers named SEC Players of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese and guard Flau’jae Johnson were named SEC Players of the Week on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after helping lead the Lady Tigers to a 3-0 start. Reese, a sophomore, is SEC Co-Player of the Week. She has three double-doubles and is averaging...
WAFB

LSU moves up to No. 6 in latest CFP rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (8-2, 6-1 SEC) have moved up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Tigers now sit at No. 6 and are coming off their fourth straight win of the season after taking down SEC West rival Arkansas 13-10 on Saturday, Nov. 12. True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins was a key piece in the Tigers’ win as he accounted for four sacks and two forced fumbles in the game. Perkins was also named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.
LSUSports.net

LSU Scores Record-High of 92 in Latest GSR Released by NCAA

BATON ROUGE – The academic accomplishments of LSU’s student-athletes has reached record territory as the school scored an all-time best 92 in the NCAA’s latest Graduation Success Rate. LSU’s score of 92 is up three points from last year’s mark and betters the previous record high of...
WAFB

JACQUES TALK: BJ Ojulari & Josh Williams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two of the biggest leaders on this year’s LSU football team have been junior defensive end BJ Ojulari and junior running back Josh Williams. The two visited with WAFB-TV sports from Gordon Mckernan’s office, as the Tigers have locked up the SEC West and will appear in the conference championship game.
LSUCountry

State of the LSU Linebacker Room

It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
WAFB

Delta adds additional flights for SEC Championship Game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Delta has added two additional flights ahead of the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta between No. 6 LSU Tigers and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 3. The additional flights that Delta has added are listed below. These flights will be an addition to...
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Dutchtown RB/DB AK Burrell

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - We had 11 winners for Sportsline Player of the Week during the 10-week regular season and our Week 11 winner for Sportsline Player of the Week for the first week of the playoffs is Dutchtown’s senior defensive back/running back AK Burrell. The Griffins top defender...
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for LSU Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
WAFB

JACQUES TALK: Mason Taylor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU true freshman tight end Mason Taylor has certainly made a major impact during his first year as a Tiger. Taylor’s biggest moment was without a doubt his epic two-point conversion catch from Jayden Daniels against Alabama to beat the Crimson Tide 32-31 in overtime.
WAFB

Southeastern men’s hoops stun Wyoming with 76-72 road win

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team used a balanced attack, both offensively and defensively, to end the trip out west with a 76-72 win over the Wyoming Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Arena-Auditorium. The Lions showed from the start this would not be an easy...
WAFB

WAFB

