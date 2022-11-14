ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, MS

State Auditor demands $1.9 million from Marshall County prison operator

By Malaysia McCoy
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss ( WJTV ) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced special agents from his officer served Management & Training Corporation (MTC) with a civil demand totaling nearly $2 million.

According to White, the company failed to follow the terms of its contract to operate the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) facility in Marshall County. The total demand amount – $1,991,774.10 – includes interest and investigative costs.

As part of its contract to operate the MDOC prison in Marshall County, White said MTC developed minimum mandatory staffing levels to ensure the safety of inmates and prison staff.

Brett Favre thanks followers after ‘recent allegations’

According to the auditor’s investigation, MTC failed to appropriately notify and credit MDOC when its staffing levels at the facility fell below the minimum amount required by the contract. The demand accounts for nearly 12,000 unfilled mandatory shifts at the facility from 2017 to 2020.

“This is one of the larger demands we’ve issued in my time in office. Our investigators have proven we will take on the biggest cases down to the smallest to protect taxpayer dollars,” said White. “We look forward to a swift recovery of these funds.”

If MTC does not make payment on the demand within 30 days, White said the case will be transmitted to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office for litigation.

