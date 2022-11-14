Read full article on original website
Barb Soto
2d ago
how long, maybe it started with the defunding of the police all over the country. we never had a issue with cops until Flintstone took over.
cwbchicago.com
Alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward is now asking people to PLEASE stop shooting each other for 48 hours
On Monday, less than a month after publicly stating in a City Council meeting that he wanted fewer police officers in his ward, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) issued another public statement. This time, he asked his ward’s residents to refrain from shooting and killing each other for 48 hours because too many people had been injured in a flurry of violence.
fox32chicago.com
Michael Elam Jr. death: Chicago committee votes in favor of $5M settlement in police shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago City Council committee has voted in favor of a $5 million settlement in a 2019 police shooting. Michael Elam Jr., 17, was shot and killed while running away from a traffic stop and car crash. His mother — Alice Martin — filed a lawsuit against the city and the officer involved.
Cook County judges are violating the SAFE-T Act’s electronic monitoring reforms
Every day, about 3,500 of our neighbors in Cook County are forced to live with a GPS monitor strapped to their ankle that tracks their every movement. They are forbidden by court order from stepping outside their home without permission. This kind of extreme surveillance and control is imposed by judges on people awaiting trial — who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
fox32chicago.com
Man sentenced to 9.5 years in federal prison for attempting to fire loaded gun at federal agent
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was sentenced Tuesday for attempting to fire a loaded gun at federal agents and task force officers while holding a toddler in 2020. Joseph Hammond, 35, pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting a federal officer and using a firearm during a crime of violence. A federal judge sentenced him after a hearing in Chicago.
KMOV
Illinois State Police update language of FOID card clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police have updated language in an emergency rule pertaining to clear and present danger reporting and FOID cards. State lawmakers initially approved the rule in August addressing a loophole that came to light after the Highland Park mass shooting. ISP Director Brendan Kelly said...
newschannel20.com
Man charged with murder in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
fox32chicago.com
Student charged with bringing gun to Aurora high school
AURORA, Ill. - A student has been charged with bringing a gun to an Aurora high school Tuesday. Shortly before noon, Aurora police officers responded to the campus of West Aurora High School for a report of a student with a firearm. The student was detained by officers and their...
fox32chicago.com
Gun found at high school on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A gun was found at Mansueto High School on the Southwest Side Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a call of a weapon at the school, 2911 W 47th St., around 11:20 a.m., Chicago police said. The school was placed on lockdown during the search, police said. A short...
nprillinois.org
The Workers Rights Amendment passes and a lawmaker is challenging election results |First Listen
A lawmaker from Dupage county is challenging election results. A central Illinois prosecutor calls for tougher laws to combat fentanyl epidemic. A lawyer in central Illinois helping parents who lost their children to state protective services based on false allegations. State Senator, Republican Steve McClure, talks about the Safe-T act...
CHICAGO READER
Many on house arrest bombarded with texts from sheriff’s contractor
This story was produced as a collaboration between The TRiiBE and the Reader. Editor’s note: We have changed the names and other identifying information of some of the sources quoted in this story to protect their anonymity, as they are still awaiting trial. While awaiting trial, Shane (a pseudonym)...
WSPY NEWS
Person injured in Oswego shooting
The Oswego Police Department says that officers were called to the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive Tuesday night for a report of gunshots. One person was taken to an area hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say what led to the shooting or if...
fox32chicago.com
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn expected to announce 2023 political election plans
CHICAGO - Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn is expected to announce his 2023 political election plans soon. The Democrat will hold a news conference Thursday in Chicago. Quinn has hinted for months that he may join the crowded field of candidates seeking to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Quinn was governor...
Chicago shooting in Lower West Side kills 2; CPD officer injured in aftermath: police
Two people were killed in a shooting in Chicago's Lower West Side, CPD said.
Headstones vandalized with swastikas at Jewish cemetery in Waukegan
Bright red swastikas were painted on 16 large headstones at the Jewish cemetery, police said.
wjol.com
Joliet Man Accused of Domestic Violence
CABRERA, JOSE LUIS (Will County Sheriff's Office) A 23-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Sunday morning after a reported incident of domestic violence. It was at 9:33 am that Joliet Police were called to the 600 block of Richards Street for a disturbance. Shortly after arriving officers determined that Jose Cabrera had struck his girlfriend on the head during an argument. He’s also accused of pulling the victim’s hair and grabbing the phone away from her, while on the phone with 911. The victim was eventually able to flee from Cabrera and get to safety.
WSPY NEWS
Grundy Co. Officials & Gippers Discuss Compliance Requirements
A few changes have already been implemented at a business where two people were shot and killed at on September 24th of this year. Earlier this month, Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland filed a complaint against Gippers Sports Bar and Grill on East Pine Bluff Road, claiming their liquor license should be suspended for up to 30 days because the continued operation of that business poses an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the community.
Judge issues no-stalking order against Rockford third grader
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford father says he hopes a no-stalking order issued against an elementary school student will be enough to protect his daughters. Duwayne Peters went in front of Judge Randy Wilt last week after he says a third grader physically assaulted his 8-year-old daughter. “He’s threatened to kill her,” Peters said. “Then, […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 7 years for illegally possessing, brandishing loaded gun in public
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man who illegally possessed a loaded gun on a Chicago street and tried to flee from police last year has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison. Brandon Ellis, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to federal firearm charges earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s...
fox32chicago.com
Security guard fatally shot at River Oaks Center in Calumet City
CHICAGO - A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at River Oaks Center shopping mall in Calumet City. The mall closed after the shooting and FOX 32 Chicago has learned it will not reopen Thursday. Around 12:15 p.m., police were called to the suburban mall located at 96...
Eater
Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza
Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
