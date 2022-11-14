ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, IL

Comments / 19

Barb Soto
2d ago

how long, maybe it started with the defunding of the police all over the country. we never had a issue with cops until Flintstone took over.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward is now asking people to PLEASE stop shooting each other for 48 hours

On Monday, less than a month after publicly stating in a City Council meeting that he wanted fewer police officers in his ward, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) issued another public statement. This time, he asked his ward’s residents to refrain from shooting and killing each other for 48 hours because too many people had been injured in a flurry of violence.
CHICAGO, IL
Injustice Watch

Cook County judges are violating the SAFE-T Act’s electronic monitoring reforms

Every day, about 3,500 of our neighbors in Cook County are forced to live with a GPS monitor strapped to their ankle that tracks their every movement. They are forbidden by court order from stepping outside their home without permission. This kind of extreme surveillance and control is imposed by judges on people awaiting trial — who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
COOK COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man charged with murder in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Student charged with bringing gun to Aurora high school

AURORA, Ill. - A student has been charged with bringing a gun to an Aurora high school Tuesday. Shortly before noon, Aurora police officers responded to the campus of West Aurora High School for a report of a student with a firearm. The student was detained by officers and their...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gun found at high school on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A gun was found at Mansueto High School on the Southwest Side Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a call of a weapon at the school, 2911 W 47th St., around 11:20 a.m., Chicago police said. The school was placed on lockdown during the search, police said. A short...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Many on house arrest bombarded with texts from sheriff’s contractor

This story was produced as a collaboration between The TRiiBE and the Reader. Editor’s note: We have changed the names and other identifying information of some of the sources quoted in this story to protect their anonymity, as they are still awaiting trial. While awaiting trial, Shane (a pseudonym)...
COOK COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Person injured in Oswego shooting

The Oswego Police Department says that officers were called to the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive Tuesday night for a report of gunshots. One person was taken to an area hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say what led to the shooting or if...
OSWEGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Accused of Domestic Violence

CABRERA, JOSE LUIS (Will County Sheriff's Office) A 23-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Sunday morning after a reported incident of domestic violence. It was at 9:33 am that Joliet Police were called to the 600 block of Richards Street for a disturbance. Shortly after arriving officers determined that Jose Cabrera had struck his girlfriend on the head during an argument. He’s also accused of pulling the victim’s hair and grabbing the phone away from her, while on the phone with 911. The victim was eventually able to flee from Cabrera and get to safety.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Grundy Co. Officials & Gippers Discuss Compliance Requirements

A few changes have already been implemented at a business where two people were shot and killed at on September 24th of this year. Earlier this month, Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland filed a complaint against Gippers Sports Bar and Grill on East Pine Bluff Road, claiming their liquor license should be suspended for up to 30 days because the continued operation of that business poses an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the community.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Security guard fatally shot at River Oaks Center in Calumet City

CHICAGO - A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at River Oaks Center shopping mall in Calumet City. The mall closed after the shooting and FOX 32 Chicago has learned it will not reopen Thursday. Around 12:15 p.m., police were called to the suburban mall located at 96...
CALUMET CITY, IL
Eater

Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza

Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy