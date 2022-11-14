CABRERA, JOSE LUIS (Will County Sheriff's Office) A 23-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Sunday morning after a reported incident of domestic violence. It was at 9:33 am that Joliet Police were called to the 600 block of Richards Street for a disturbance. Shortly after arriving officers determined that Jose Cabrera had struck his girlfriend on the head during an argument. He’s also accused of pulling the victim’s hair and grabbing the phone away from her, while on the phone with 911. The victim was eventually able to flee from Cabrera and get to safety.

JOLIET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO