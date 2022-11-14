Women and Minorities in Crowdfunding: Report Highlights How Reg CF Delivers Higher than Average Funding Success

Read full article on original website
Hearsay Systems 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report Provides Snapshot of Growing Challenges Amid Increased Regulation
Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, today announced the findings from its 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. This year’s report looks at how compliance teams continue to contend with the challenges posed by digital communications, amid a far more active regulatory landscape. Based on survey findings, financial services firms currently feel constrained by existing resources and often lack the trust or the technical skill to fully leverage automated technologies that could relieve some of their supervisory pain points.
TechCrunch
Maven, now valued at $1.35 billion, is answering a countrywide demand: More fertility benefits
But CEO and founder Kate Ryder stays optimistic. “This is a massive industry that’s full of entrenched interests and misaligned incentives and then there’s the government and the regulators. But I think that the change is afoot,” she said in an interview with TechCrunch. “There’s a...
TechCrunch
Modus expands to sub-Saharan Africa with the launch of its AI and blockchain-focused $75M fund
The spinoff continues Modus’s string of moves over the past 18 months, which has seen it add branches in Abu Dhabi, Cairo, and, most recently, Riyadh, supported by institutions like Mubadala’s Hub71. Modus says that its entry into Africa creates an “additional conduit of market access for Modus portfolio companies while also enabling African startups to scale into the MENA region.”
The housing-affordability crisis is sparking startup founders, Wall Streeters, and nonprofit leaders to try to offer new solutions
Buying, renting, or investing in an American home can be difficult and expensive. Some innovations may help homebuyers, renters, and investors cope with the affordability crisis. Solutions include Bank of America's new no-down-payment mortgage and converting offices to housing. 100 People Transforming Business is an annual list highlighting people across...
alternativeswatch.com
Energy Impact Partners attracts $485m for climate tech fund
New York city-based firm Energy Impact Partners closed an oversubscribed fund at $485 million with a focus on the transition to a net-zero carbon economy. EIP Deep Carbonization Frontier Fund I was launched in January targeting revolutionary climate technologies with outsized financial prospects. So far 12 companies are in the EIP portfolio including: Form Energy, Nitricity, Carbon America, Sublime Systems, Electric Hydrogen and Rondo Energy. The fund considers companies that have achieved technical validation but have not yet reached full maturity at scale.
First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance CEO CZ Announces Industry Recovery Fund in Light of FTX Debacle
Chengpeng “CZ” Zhou, the founder and CEO of Binance, announced a new “Industry Recovery Fund” following the collapse of FTX and the affiliated collateral damage that has harmed numerous crypto firms. Revealed via Twitter, CZ stated:. To reduce further cascading negative effects of FTX, Binance is...
TechCrunch
Fiat Ventures, with $25M for first fund, brings ‘insider’ approach to investing in early-stage fintechs
The early-stage VC firm started in 2021 is now armed with $25 million in capital commitments to close its first fund; the partners are targeting financial services and financial technology startups building for the 90% of Americans who don’t already have enough savings or don’t know how to start managing what they do have.
crowdfundinsider.com
KKR Leads Series C Funding Round in Indonesia’s Digital Trust Provider Privy
KKR, a global investment firm, and Privy, a digital trust provider in Indonesia, announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR “will participate as the lead investor in the $48 million Series C funding round of Privy, with participation from existing investors MDI Ventures, GGV Capital and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi (TMI), and new investors including Singtel Innov8.”
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: High-precision induction stove startup Impulse powers up with $20M Series A
Greetings on this fine Tuesday. There was a lot of news today, so I’m not going to waste time and instead will get right to what you came here for. — Christine. Taking telehealth’s temperature: Amazon is getting back into telehealth with Amazon Clinic, a marketplace for third-party virtual consultants that will initially launch in 32 states, Ingrid reports. Yes, we know it’s been a few short months since the delivery giant shut down its Amazon Care telehealth service, but as Ingrid writes, this is the company’s chance to provide care that may be a bit more complex for the corner drugstore, but not as necessary for what could be an expensive doctor’s visit.
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil’s Nubank Expands Offer for Clients Under 18 Years Old
Nubank (NYSE: NU) announced to all its eligible customers the possibility of “opening an account with a debit card for those under 18 years of age.”. The novelty, which passed through an initial phase of testing which started in June and has already “registered a 42% increase in demand since then, provides access for people aged 12 to 17 years after the consent of a responsible parent who is a Nubank customer in Brazil.”
Impact Investment Structure Draws New Capital Into Sports
Athletes Unlimited (AU) recently raised a $30 million funding round. Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment co-founder David Blitzer and Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures were among those who participated. It was not a surprise to see either of those names in the press release, because both have an extensive portfolio of sports-related investment holdings. The same cannot be said for Schusterman Family Investments, Earlystone Management’s Jane Gottesman or film producer Sharon Harel-Cohen, all of whom made their first foray into sports with an investment in the collective of professional women’s leagues. Athlete Unlimited’s unique capital structure—one that caps investors’ financial returns and awards...
salestechstar.com
Enable Earns a Spot on 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in North America — Ranks #44 in California
The company attributes 2.5X revenue growth to supply chain pressures requiring greater collaboration between trading partners through incentive programs. Fresh on the heels of its $94M Series C funding, Enable, the collaborative rebate management platform, announced a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. As one of the 500 companies listed, Enable ranked number 44 in California. The award is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Enable grew 2.5X during this period and is on a trajectory to more than double its revenue by 2023.
Phys.org
Regulations can burden small businesses, but research shows they can also help them grow
A couple of weeks before her short stint as prime minister ended, Liz Truss delivered on a pledge to tackle what some—including Truss—saw as red tape holding back "thousands of growing businesses" in the UK. The move focused on exempting small businesses from certain regulations to help stimulate growth. It involved expanding the government's definition of "small business" to release "thousands of UK businesses" from reporting requirements and regulations.
crowdfundinsider.com
AngelList Spins Out Jobs Community, Rebrands as Wellfound
Online investment platform and venture community AngelList has spun off its jobs service – AngelList Talent, into a stand-alone company. The new business has been rebranded as Wellfound. The company said that AngelList Venture is once again called AngelList. AngelList provided some updated metrics with the news, including:. AngelList...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitfinex, Binance Gain Digital Assets as Investors Seek Safety
Money that fled FTX is looking for a place to land. But FTX is not necessarily the only platform that is losing crypto assets, at least according to a Tweet thread from Nansen. The company claims that Binance and Bitfinex are the top crypto marketplaces accepting digital asset refugees following...
crowdfundinsider.com
BTC Markets CEO Comments on FTX Bankruptcy: We have been agitating vocally for increased consumer protections
BTC Markets CEO Caroline Bowler has distributed a public statement on the FTX bankruptcy and its impact on the overall digital asset industry. BTC Markets is an Australian exchange that says it has set the industry standard for compliance in Australia. Last month, it announced that it had partnered with Chainalysis to incorporate industry-leading compliance policies and anti-money laundering (AML) tools. BTC Markets already utilizes FrankieOne for KYC [know your customer] requirements.
crowdfundinsider.com
Copper.co, Aon Announce $500M of Digital Asset Cold Storage Insurance Cover
Copper.co, provider of institutional digital asset custody and trading solutions, announces that it “has $500m of insurance for digital assets in cold storage.”. Cover has been “arranged by global professional services firm Aon (NYSE: AON), using a panel of insurers led by Canopius, a global specialty (re)insurer and Lloyd’s of London syndicate.” This follows on from “a rigorous assessment of Copper’s risk management protocols.”
PHC Group Releases Newly Revised Mid-Term Plan, the “Value Creation Plan,” Outlining Changes for FY2025 to Accelerate Growth by Advancing Value-Based Healthcare
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- PHC Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan, President & CEO: Shoji Miyazaki, hereafter PHC Group) announces the release of its newly revised Mid-term Plan, the “Value Creation Plan” *1 for FY2022 to FY2025. The primary update in this plan is the introduction of new business growth areas that will enable PHC Group to advance value-based healthcare globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005183/en/ PHC Group’s Growth Areas (Graphic: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
Neobank Revolut Reports 25 Million Retail Customers, Plans Expansion into Brazil, India, New Zealand
Revolut, a UK-based neobank with global ambitions, has announced topping 25 million retail customers after reporting 20 million customers this past July. Revolut is a Fintech that offers modern digital banking services minus costly physical locations. The “financial super app” added that its expansion plans continue with the launch in...
