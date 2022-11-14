Read full article on original website
Ice Fishing Isn’t Far off in This Location in Minnesota
The recent cold and snowy weather isn't bad news for everyone. Ice fishing isn't far off now with temperatures consistently in the 20s and 30s over the past week and temps expected to drop to the teens for highs over the weekend and single digits expected overnight. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if the cooler weather continues some locations about an hour north of St. Cloud and beyond should be safe for ice fishing. He says some skinny lakes and some that are sheltered from the wind have been ice covered for about a week. Schmitt says Central Minnesota is a bit further behind with only a few bays and ponds ice covered around here.
fox9.com
Voyageurs Wolf Project publishes montage of Minnesota trail cam footage
(FOX 9) - The Voyageurs Wolf Project on Thursday shared a montage of the best footage they've captured on their trail cameras in hopes of spurring donations to the organization on Give to the Max Day in Minnesota. The footage shows a wolf pack trekking through the snow and by...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Iron Range, Cherry, Duluth
Iron Range- A new website has arrived just in time for the holiday season. “Jingle All The Range” features parades, markets, concerts and more taking place this holiday season from Hibbing to Hoyt Lakes. It was created by the Iron Range Tourism Bureau. Families eagerly awaiting Santa can also track him on the website and view a live reindeer camera. If groups have events they would like to promote there is a form available.
KROC News
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
boreal.org
Snow totals surpass 20 inches on parts of Minnesota's North Shore
Photo: David Stieler (left) and Charlie Pavlisich pose for a photo after shoveling snow at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland, Minn. on Wednesday. Courtesy of Pete Harris. - MPR News - November 16, 2022. Snow continued to pile up along Minnesota’s North Shore on Wednesday, as totals from...
kvrr.com
More Crashes On Icy Roads Reported in West Central Minnesota
CLAY CO., Minn. — Troopers and other emergency personnel responding to a number of crashes around the region this morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol says there were five jackknifed semis on westbound I-94 between exit 24 and 32, east of Barnesville. Troopers responded to 15...
Here's how much snow has fallen in Minnesota this week
19.7 inches - 7 miles west of Hovland. "A mid-November Lake Effect snowstorm is a great way to get winter started. With 9” so far and another 6” – 12” forecast, the North Shore has suddenly transformed to full-on winter," Lutsen Mountains' Facebook page reads. Here...
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
knsiradio.com
DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
Rash of Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue South. A 2007 Hyundai Accent with rust on the driver's side rear wheel well. Minnesota license ETL 823. This vehicle was witnessed being stolen. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is a black female about 5'5 200 pounds in her early 30s last seen wearing a black jacket with fur, a long blue shirt, gray leggings and boots.
boreal.org
Audubon conservation officer warns Minnesota could lose its iconic loons, but offers tips to help birds survive.
Marshall Johnson issued a grim warning: The common loon, the Minnesota state bird and a symbol of the north woods, will disappear from the state in many of our lifetimes if the planet continues to warm at a rapid rate. Loons—the black and white water birds known for their haunting...
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
kvsc.org
Five Arrested in St. Cloud on Various Drug and Gun Charges Last Week
Five people were recently arrested in St. Cloud on drug and gun charges. On Wednesday, November 9th the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force used a search warrant in a residence in the 100 block of 14th Avenue North. Investigators arrested 28-year-old Rashawn Levell McDonald of St. Cloud for two counts of second-degree sale of controlled substance and two counts for being a felon in possession of a firearms.
Another Slick Morning Commute In Southeast Minnesota
Undated (KROC-AM News)- Morning commuters are dealing with a third straight morning of slippery roads. The National Weather Service says the majority of roads in the region are either partially covered or fully covered with snow and ice. MnDOT’s 511 website shows plows are out clearing and treating major roads throughout the region.
Chain-Reaction Crash Near St. Charles Injures Child, Teen
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- State troopers responded to a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles east of St. Charles late Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report indicates 71-year-old Dale Hinckley of Chatfield was waiting to make a left turn in a Chevy Silverado off eastbound Hwy. 14 in the eastern outskirts of St. Charles. Another eastbound Chevy Silverado, driven by 18-year-old Carter Burt of Utica, was stopped behind Hinckley’s pick-up.
lptv.org
MN DNR Suspects First Positive Case of CWD in Bemidji Area
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has received preliminary test results that possibly indicate the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Bemidji area. According to the DNR, a test from an adult male white-tailed deer indicated the possibility of the disease south of Bemidji. The deer was...
Man Hurt, Cited After Crashing into St. Cloud Business
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud business was badly damaged after a man crashed his vehicle into it Friday afternoon. St. Cloud Police were called to Joanne Fabrics at 3300 Division Street West at around 4:20 p.m. Police spoke with the driver, 38-year-old Aden Irshed Abdi, who said...
NEXT Weather: Winter cold, bluster make their way into Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – While it's still technically fall, winter cold has arrived, more or less officially.There remains a chance of light snow in northern Minnesota Friday, according to WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor. Because of that, the NEXT Weather Tower remains green, despite the plunge in temperatures.Also, as far as the morning commute is concerned, side roads and even some main roads are still slick from evening snow showers last night.It will stay windy as well on Friday, and coupled with high temperatures stalling out in the upper teens, it's going to feel quite brisk indeed.An even colder day is expected Saturday. We'll start in the single digits and only warm to the teens. It will feel below zero for many, with the wind staying strong. We'll start to recover Sunday, which will have a high in the upper 20s and be less windy.We'll warm to the low 30s next week, which is still below average. Some models are hinting at a Thanksgiving Day burst of snow to the tune of a half-foot of accumulation, but it's still too far out to be certain.
Fatal crash involving school bus on Hwy. 62 in southwest Twin Cities
Authorities are currently at the scene of a fatal crash involving a school bus and another vehicle on Hwy. 62 on the border of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that at least one person has died in the collision between the bus and a black car near Shady Oak Road. None of the children on the bus were injured.
