ourquadcities.com
Police allege woman led chase with baby, marijuana in car
A 26-year-old Davenport suspect faces multiple charges after Iowa State Troopers allege she led a pursuit with an infant and marijuana in the car. Laryn Ingram-Williams faces a felony charge of eluding – injury, OWI, or participation in felony; aggravated misdemeanor charges of driving while barred and child endangerment; and a serious misdemeanor charge of controlled substance – marijuana – second offense; according to court records.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman who interfered with officers arresting boyfriend charged with assault and child endangerment
An Iowa City woman who allegedly blocked police access to her boyfriend as they were attempting to arrest him on an outstanding warrant back in July has been charged with assault and child endangerment. According to the arrest report, officers were speaking with 23-year-old Delicita Felker of South Dodge Street...
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect shot victim in August incident
A 21-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges in connection with a shooting earlier this year, court records say. Nessiah Clark faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp in connection a Monday traffic stop, according to court records. He also faces charges of attempted murder, control of a firearm by a felon, assault while participating in a felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Sgt. Lind transferred from hospital to rehab facility
Early on Wednesday, Nov. 16, East Moline Sgt. William Lind was discharged from OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill., and transported to a residential rehabilitation facility in the Quad Cities area, according to a news release from East Moline Police. “This is a great moment in the progress...
'I keep pushing forward' l Shooting victim lives in fear; Davenport rolls out new way to fight gun violence
DAVENPORT, Iowa — (Viewer advisement: The video above may be disturbing to some to watch). The Quad Cities are taking a new approach to fight gun violence. It's as experts report an ongoing rise in shooting incidents in the past few years. However, there are potential solutions the Quad Cities are rolling out to curb the violence.
tspr.org
Student detained in stabbing at Monmouth-Roseville High School
Police were called to Monmouth-Roseville High School, 200 S. B St. in Monmouth, around noon today, according to a statement released by the school district. They arrested a student who school officials believe stabbed another student, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The student accused...
KMOV
MSHP trooper shoots person involved in an alleged stolen car incident in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol shot a suspect during a foot pursuit in Moline Acres Wednesday afternoon. Officials with MSHP said a trooper shot a subject in the arm during an altercation. Initial information indicates the shooting happened during a foot pursuit of someone accused of being involved in a stolen vehicle incident.
KCJJ
Coralville man facing drug charges after license plate violation
A Coralville man faces drug charges after being seen driving early Monday morning in a vehicle that didn’t match the attached plates. 41-year-old Dustin Kremeyer of Holiday Road was stopped on the Coralville Strip just after 1:30am Monday because the Jeep Cherokee he was operating had plates on it that didn’t match the vehicle. In addition, police say Kremeyer neglected to turn the Jeep’s lights on.
aledotimesrecord.com
Detective: Maquon body still not identified; tests show no 'usable' DNA from remains
GALESBURG — The identity of the body found Oct. 7 in a storage unit in Maquon could remain unknown for several more weeks after a lab was unable to find any “usable” samples from the body to match its DNA with possible family members, Detective Sgt. Brad Davis of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department said.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege man grabbed baby by throat, knocked head into wall
A 25-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after an infant and another person were injured early Saturday, police allege. Walter Boyd Jr. faces felony charges of having a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, child endangerment – bodily injury, control of a firearm by a domestic-abuse offender and disarming a peace officer; a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault – display or use of weapon – first offense, and domestic abuse assault – impeding flow of air/blood, according to court records.
x1071.com
ATM Theft in Jo Daviess County
Jo Daviess County authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying two people in connection with a recent ATM theft. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, two individuals allegedly were involved in a theft of an ATM and undisclosed amount of U.S. currency on November 7th. Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 815-777-2141 or Dubuque/Jo Daviess Counties Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly head-butting officer
An Iowa City man detained after a reported fight was arrested after head-butting an officer. Police say they were dispatched to a report of a fight in progress on the 900 block of Spring Ridge Drive. Upon arrival, 20-year-old Layton Sime, who lives at the site of the incident, was located and detained.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Police Arrest Teen on Stolen Vehicle Charges
On Saturday November 5, Sterling Police responded to the 800 block of Dillion Avenue for the report of a Stolen Vehicle. Officers arrested 18-year-old Ian Whitmore of Sterling. Whitmore is charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Contributing to a Delinquency of a Minor. Whitmore...
Man charged for murder in Grand Ave. shooting pleads not guilty
A Galesburg man facing murder charges for the shooting on Grand Avenue this summer pleaded not guilty on Monday afternoon in Knox County Court. 33-year-old Asheem Afutu faces charges of murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the killing of Gregory D. Tucker in a Grand Ave. parking lot on July 24th, 2022.
KCJJ
Tiffin man arrested after shooting at unoccupied vehicle
A Tiffin man was arrested early Monday after allegedly firing at an unoccupied vehicle. The incident occurred at approximately 1:21 am on the 400 block of Kimberlite Street. Police responded to the area after a report of gunshots being fired was received. As the responding deputy searched the area for suspicious activity, he reportedly observed 32-year-old James Christensen exiting a residence on Stephans Street while holding a black firearm in his hand.
KCJJ
Transient accused of prying open locked door to enter closed convenience store
A transient faces charges that he pried open a locked door of an Iowa City convenience store, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Video footage from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Stevens Drive reportedly shows 32-year-old Jesse Glidden prying open the front door just before 12:30am last Wednesday morning. Glidden is reportedly seen entering the building, looking around, then leaving. Police encountered him in a nearby parking lot a short time later, although he was not a suspect until officers reviewed the security video of the incident.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Police Respond to Stabbing in M-R High School Parking Lot
On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:56am, officers responded to the Monmouth-Roseville High School parking lot in 300 block of W. 1st Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Officers determined there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile receiving a stab wound. This juvenile is being treated at OSF Holy Family Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound. The suspect juvenile is in Monmouth Police custody.
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run apprehended
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A Davenport man has been apprehended in connection with the fatal Nov. 1 Centennial Bridge hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old Davenport man dead. 33-year-old Marcus C. Holmes was arrested in connection to the fatal crash on Friday, Nov. 11. He's being charged with four...
KCJJ
Wapello man arrested for OWI had loaded rifle in back seat
A traffic stop for dark window tint led to the arrest of a Wapello man on OWI and weapon charges. Police stopped 19-year-old Garrett Beeding near the intersection of Johnson and Washington streets in Iowa City Saturday night around 11:30 for the equipment violation. Upon contact, he reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, and had the odor of consumed alcohol. Beeding allegedly admitted to drinking, and performed poorly on field testing. A subsequent Datamaster test showed his blood alcohol level at .08 percent.
Driver in alleged hit-and-run crash turns himself in
The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.
