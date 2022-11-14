Read full article on original website
Justin Gaethje isn’t eager on seeing Nate Diaz return to the UFC: “He better not ever come back”
It’s safe to say Justin Gaethje doesn’t want to see Nate Diaz back under the UFC’s banner. Diaz underwent a tough time trying to part ways with the company he had spent 15 years competing for. The 37-year-old expressed his interest in pursuing other avenues. However, the one-fight left on his contract prevented him from doing so.
Jon Jones 'concerned' for Dominick Reyes' health after UFC 281 knockout loss
Jon Jones couldn’t help but take a jab at Dominick Reyes following UFC 281. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) dropped his fourth-straight bout this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden when he was knocked out by Ryan Spann in Round 1. Reyes started out his octagon run unbeaten, until he ran into then light heavyweight champion Jones at UFC 247. He was edged out in a controversial decision loss, but things would go downhill for the 32-year-old from there.
Eddie Alvarez thinks 'it's time for Round 3' with Michael Chandler, who says he loves the idea
Both Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler are down for a trilogy fight. Alvarez and Chandler engaged in almost nine rounds of carnage in two title fights under the Bellator banner, with Chandler winning their first meeting in 2011 by fourth-round submission and Alvarez exacting his revenge two years later in a close fight.
Marc Goddard releases statement after UFC 281 main event stoppage: “Protection is paramount”
Marc Goddard has opened up on his decision to stop the UFC 281 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. In the fifth round, Pereira had Adesanya badly hurt against the cage, and after a few more punches landed, Goddard stopped the fight. Right away, many fans suggested the stoppage was early as Adesanya never went out. ‘Stylebender’ has also come out and said he thought the referee jumped in a bit early.
Conor McGregor reacts to video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face
Conor McGregor is reacting to a video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face. It was just this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City at UFC 281 where Diaz was involved in an altercation following the event. Apparently a slap was thrown...
Justin Gaethje believes rematch with Charles Oliveira or a clash with Rafael Fiziev could be next: “I need two wins, it doesn’t matter who”
UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has a couple of fights in mind for his return. ‘The Highlight’ has been out of action since May at UFC 274. Standing opposite Gaethje was the-then lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira. The day prior to the event, ‘Do Bronx’ missed weight and was then stripped of his 155-pound gold.
Firas Zahabi believes Alex Pereira “could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career” had the referee not intervened at UFC 281
Firas Zahabi believes Alex Pereira ‘could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career’ had the referee not intervened at UFC 281. The Tristar Gym head coach believes the stoppage by referee Marc Goddard was a very good call. Madison Square Garden was home to the the main card...
Michael Bisping sympathizes with Israel Adesanya but defends UFC 281 stoppage: 'If I were Israel, I'd be pretty annoyed'
Michael Bisping has mixed feelings about the way things went down in the main event of UFC 281. The former UFC middleweight champion believes referee Marc Goddard did a fine job in stopping the title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira when he did, but he can also understand why Adesanya feels it was premature.
CBS Sports
Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov, Patricky Pitbull fight for family legacy, respect and the lightweight title
Usman Nurmagomedov and Patricky Pitbull have a lot more in common than one might think at first glance. Both are trying to live up to a storied family legacy and both are trying to erase any doubts about their ability inside the cage. Pitbull defends his Bellator lightweight championship against Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288, taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night.
Brad Riddell announces he will be stepping away from MMA competition following his UFC 281 defeat: “Until the fire to compete comes back”
Brad Riddell announced he would take an extended break from competing inside the Octagon following his loss at UFC 281. The City Kickboxing athlete announced today on Instagram that he’ll step away from competition until the fire relights. On Saturday past, Brad Riddell was stopped by Renato Moicano in the first round, marking the Kiwi’s third straight defeat by stoppage.
Eddie Alvarez calls for a trilogy fight with Michael Chandler following UFC 281, ‘Iron’ responds
Eddie Alvarez called for a trilogy fight with his former foe Michael Chandler following UFC 281. It didn’t take Chandler long to respond. Many moons ago, Alvarez and Chandler gave Bellator two electrifying bouts, which are nailed into the memory books. After undergoing nine rounds together, the bad blood was still left unsettled, with both men holding victories over each other.
MMAmania.com
Michael Chandler addresses Dustin Poirier fish hook incident at UFC 281: ‘You all know I’m not a cheater’
Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler was an undeniable banger that more than deserved its place as “Fight of the Night” at UFC 281 last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City. The two Lightweight contenders left it all in the cage, with Poirier walking away the victor after submitting Chandler two minutes into the third round (watch highlights here).
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Agrees To Fight Tommy Fury In February, 'No More Running'
Jake Paul wants to settle his feud with Tommy Fury once and for all ... saying he'll fight TNT in the U.K. in February -- or he's moving on forever. The Problem Child announced his plans in a message to Fury's promoter on Tuesday ... saying, "Dear @FrankWarren, I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running."
MMAWeekly.com
Michael Chandler insists he’s not a ‘cheater’ after Dustin Poirier claims
On Saturday night Dustin Poirier was in a dangerous situation. He had Michael Chandler on his back, his arm around his neck, and with just a bit of wiggle room, near a submission. It was at this moment that Poirier claims Chandler fish hooked him and tried to manipulate his face upward to get his arm under his chin. We saw the fingers on the replay but Chandler insists it’s not what Poirier claims.
Vadim Nemkov promises 'a different performance' in second fight against Corey Anderson at Bellator 288
CHICAGO – Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov walked away from his last bout with the title, but not in a manner anyone anticipated. In April at Bellator 277, Nemkov (15-2 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) faced Corey Anderson in the final of the light heavyweight grand prix. After an accidental clash of heads in the third round that caused a nasty cut on Nemkov’s forehead, the bout was stopped and declared a no contest.
Usman Nurmagomedov vows to become first Dagestani Bellator champion: 'My name will be saved in the history books'
CHICAGO – Undefeated Bellator lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov is ready to make Bellator history. At Bellator 288, Nurmagomedov (15-0 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) challenges Patricky Freire for the lightweight title in the co-main event at Wintrust Arena. It will be the first five-round fight of his unblemished career, but assures he is ready for the task.
MMAWeekly.com
Holly Holm ‘intrigued’ by the thought of returning to boxing
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm made a name for herself inside the boxing ring before making her mixed martial arts debut in 2011. From 2002 until 2013, Holm was a multiple-time world champion in boxing. She defended her titles 18 times in three weight classes. Women’s boxing has never been more popular. WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano became the first women’s boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden in April.
dexerto.com
Deji claims last-minute request from Floyd Mayweather drastically changed fight
YouTube star Deji opened up about his exhibition match against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, claiming his opponent asked for a significant last-minute change to their fight. Deji went six rounds with undefeated former boxing champion Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather on November 13 — but despite bagging his first big win against YouTuber Fouseytube in August, he couldn’t hold his own against the ‘Pretty Boy.’
MMAWeekly.com
Israel Adesanya arrested at JFK Airport
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was arrested at JFK Airport in New York on Wednesday for criminal possession of a weapon. Adesanya was arrested by the Port Authority Police Department after allegedly going through security with metal knuckles. Brass knuckles are illegal in the state of New York and possession of them is a class A misdemeanor. He was later released.
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski ‘more than OK’ with interim featherweight title fight at UFC 284
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be chasing history in February, and before that fight with Islam Makhachev happens for the lightweight title, two new contenders will battle it out for the interim 145-pound belt, which is something Volkanovski is happy about. Volkanovski will headline UFC 284 and challenge the...
