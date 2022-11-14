What are the seven most expensive homes that sold in North Coast SLO County the week of Nov. 6?

A woman jumped to her death from a San Luis Obispo parking garage on Tuesday morning, according to the SLO Police Department. Shortly after 9 a.m., police officers and mental health professionals responded to the parking garage on the 900 block of Palm Street, where the woman was experiencing a mental health crisis. Just prior, police had attempted to locate the individual after receiving a 9-1-1 call that someone was in distress.

