Morro Bay, CA

What are the seven most expensive homes that sold in North Coast SLO County the week of Nov. 6?

By SLO Tribune Bot
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top five most expensive homes sold in Atascadero the week of Nov. 6

A house in Atascadero that sold for $873,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the past two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $510,000, $392 per square foot.
ATASCADERO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sale closed in San Luis Obispo: $2.9 million for a condominium

A condominium built in 1979 located in the 3000 block of Rockview Place in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 1,028-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 28, 2022. The $2,900,000 purchase price works out to $2,821 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 3,839-square-foot lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/07 – 11/13/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 07, 2022. 04:15— Snappaiti Tlanezi...
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt

A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
ORCUTT, CA
A-Town Daily News

Fall Festival returns to Atascadero this weekend

– The 2nd Annual Atascadero Fall Festival will take place this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The times of the event are Friday from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 – 10 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero. The following provides street closure and no parking information...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Woman jumps to her death from parking structure in SLO

A woman jumped to her death from a San Luis Obispo parking garage on Tuesday morning, according to the SLO Police Department. Shortly after 9 a.m., police officers and mental health professionals responded to the parking garage on the 900 block of Palm Street, where the woman was experiencing a mental health crisis. Just prior, police had attempted to locate the individual after receiving a 9-1-1 call that someone was in distress.
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 10-13

– North County death notices for Nov. 10-13, courtesy of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Paul Marc Rosen, age 73, of Templeton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Janet Rae Kessler, age 70, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The...
PASO ROBLES, CA

