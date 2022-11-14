This cornbread stuffing takes minutes to prep and bakes in a slow cooker

How far along are the Thanksgiving meal plans? Or has advanced planning gone out the window?

Supermarket managers certainly did their planning. Aisles spill over with everything Thanksgiving. Stacks of pumpkin puree and frozen cases filled with a variety of pie shells and all sizes of turkeys and hams.

Prudent shoppers and home chefs may have side dishes, breads and pies in the freezer awaiting the feast day.

Some may just be hitting the stores for all the fixings. In addition to cooking the turkey or ham, this is the week to make the dressing or stuffing, if you prefer. Cornbread and slices of dry bread can be prepared in advance and thawed before Thursday.

Dressing or stuffing usually is made Thanksgiving morning to keep the flavors fresh. Since I use boiled eggs in my dressing, it is one of the last side dishes to be made.

Cornbread dressing is a Southern thing. Not until I was in college did I realize there was any other kind of dressing, and the turkey was never stuffed with it. Dressing was cooked separately from the turkey.

Other friends like bread dressing or dressing made with cranberries and sausage, which they call stuffing.

Readers, if you have not started dressing prep, there is still time to turn out dressing that is firm and a little crispy on top. I will share a slow cooker cornbread dressing today, but the turkey is the main event.

Equipment to make Slow Cooker Cornbread Stuffing

Get out your slow cooker to tuck away on the counter and let the stuffing bake.

Have a mixing bowl to combine ingredients in.

Make sure you have a can opener for the broth and cream of chicken soup.

You’ll probably have measuring spoons out all day for Thanksgiving recipes, so keep them handy for this one.

