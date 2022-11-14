AIDEN AVITIA

School: Hueneme

Year: Junior

Sport: Football

Comment: The 5-foot-9 junior running back rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries to help Hueneme defeat host Santa Ana Valley 26-14 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 12 quarterfinal game last Friday night. The Vikings (6-6) reached a sectional semifinal for the first time since 1998. Hueneme will play at Cerritos-Valley Christian this Friday night.

SADIE ENGELHARDT

School: Ventura

Year: Sophomore

Sport: Cross country

Comment: The sophomore sensation finished first in a Division 2 heat with a time of 16 minutes, 38.8 seconds to help Ventura win its team heat at the CIF-SS Prelims on Saturday at Mount San Antonio College. Engelhardt, who won the Channel League individual title the previous week, and the Cougars will compete for the Division 2 title this Saturday at Mount SAC.

The athletes are chosen by The Star sports staff.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: The Ventura Orthopedics Athletes of the Week