ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Baker Mayfield back as Panthers’ starting QB after PJ Walker injury

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmzzA_0jAKVwoH00

The Panthers are going back to Baker Mayfield.

Carolina head coach Steve Wilks told reporters on Monday that P.J. Walker suffered a high ankle sprain in Thursday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, which means that Mayfield will get the nod at starting quarterback in this Sunday’s road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mayfield started the Panthers’ first five games this season. They went 1-4 in Mayfield’s starts, and head coach Matt Rhule was fired in the middle of his third season on the job.

Walker has been the starting quarterback for the last six weeks; while he initially got the job after Mayfield suffered an ankle injury against the 49ers, the Panthers had opted to keep him in the role for the past several weeks even after Mayfield was healthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2En0WQ_0jAKVwoH00
Baker Mayfield is the Panthers’ starter versus the Ravens on Sunday.
Getty Images

“It’s one of those things. It’s one of those new things,” Mayfield said in late October, when the Panthers decided to start Walker over him. “You just have to roll with the punches. It’s not my plan, obviously. I’m a competitor, but I’m rolling with the punches to help this team out in any way I can. I came here to win. If it’s my role to help PJ out from the sideline and help this defense out with scout team stuff, I’m gonna do it. And I’m gonna do it with everything I can.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted that the Panthers are also interested in seeing Sam Darnold run offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo’s offense “at some point” — but that point is at least a week away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h38Dd_0jAKVwoH00
Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker embrace.
Getty Images

Somewhat miraculously, the Panthers are not quite out of playoff contention, despite a 3-7 record. The Bucs lead the NFC South at 5-5, which means Carolina is just two games out of first place.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad

There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL starting quarterback touchdown leaders

QB reports (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports) Week 10 games around the NFL have ended, with the Monday Night matchup remaining before we head to Week 11. Currently, two of the league's quarterbacks have thrown for 20 or more TD passes, both hailing from the AFC. Who is on the top of the list? Here are the current top 10 touchdown pass leaders, listed in descending order...  t-10. Davis Mills, Houston Texans (USA TODAY Network) Touchdown Passes: 11t-10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Touchdown Passes: 11t-10. Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints (USA TODAY Network) Touchdown Passes: 11t-9. Kyler Murray, Arizon Cardinals (USA TODAY Network) Touchdown...
NBC Sports

Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback

Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III endorses North Carolina's Drake Maye for Heisman

Few expected the type of season North Carolina freshman QB Drake Maye put together in his first year starting for the Tar Heels, but he has caught the attention of a former Heisman Trophy winner. Former Baylor QB Robert Griffin III, the 2011 Heisman winner, tweeted his endorsement after Maye...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
numberfire.com

Jerry Jeudy (ankle) could play for Broncos on Sunday

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) "has a chance" to play in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Jeudy was carted off in Week 10 with an ankle injury, but he apparently might be able to suit up for a plus matchup versus the Raiders. His practice participation this week will be a strong indicator for his status on Sunday. Kendall Hinton will likely be the Broncos' No. 2 receiver if Jeudy is ruled out and there will be more targets for Courtland Sutton and Greg Dulcich.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Texans Set To Receive High Draft Pick From Browns If Draft Was Today

Fans who see the Cleveland Browns and their 3-6 record for the season can’t be happy. However, the anger sets in with fans with this record when they see the Houston Texans holding their 2023 first-round pick. While some might have forgotten, the Texans made a wise move to...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Colt McCoy (knee) "day-to-day" heading into Week 11

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (knee) is "day-to-day" according to Kliff Kingsbury. McCoy was forced to briefly leave Week 10's win over the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury. He was able to close out the game but is considered day-to-day heading into Week 11's clash with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Kingsbury also considers Kyler Murray (hamstring) day-to-day, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes Murray could miss "another week or so". If Murray is out and McCoy is available, he will be under center against the 49ers. If both quarterbacks are unavailable, Trace McSorley would get the start.
numberfire.com

Sam Darnold to be Panthers' backup QB Week 11

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will back up Baker Mayfield in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. Darnold will be active for the first time this season after recovering from a high-ankle sprain he suffered in the Panthers' final preseason game. He could wind up quickly taking over as the starter if Mayfield struggles as much as he did in the first month of the season. P.J. Walker, who started the past five games, is out for at least a week with a high-ankle sprain of his own.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Kyler Murray (hamstring) could remain sidelined for Week 11

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) could miss "another week or so", according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano. Murray is still working his way back from a hamstring injury that sidelined him in Week 10. The Cardinals plan to see how Murray feels midweek, but they believe they can win with Colt McCoy under center. The Cardinals' bye is in Week 12.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy