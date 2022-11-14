ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers Nation

Richard Jefferson says he’s taking Klay Thompson over Stephen Curry if he needed a ‘set shot’ with his life on the line

Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson had an interesting take about who he would rather shoot for his life between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Obviously, Curry and Thompson are two of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but Jefferson may have a different pick than most when it comes to the Golden State Warriors sharpshooters.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
