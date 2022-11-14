ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

notebookcheck.net

Apple's flagship products soon to be made exclusively in the US and EU to reduce reliance on Asia-based production

The latest restrictions imposed on China and the growing uncertainties regarding the status of the Taiwanese territories have led the US government to incentivize semiconductor manufacturers like TSMC to expand stateside. As TSMC’s largest customer, Apple is looking to reduce reliance on overseas production and assembly as much as possible, and it looks like the first iPhones and MacBooks produced entirely on US soil could be released by 2024.
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Intel Core i9-12900K is now 29 percent off on Amazon

With overclocking records of up to 8 GHz, the Intel Core i9-12900K is one of Intel's most popular processors. This 10 nm LGA 1700 chip comes unlocked and has 8 performance and 8 efficiency cores, 30 MB Intel Smart Cache memory, and single-core boost speeds of up to 5.2 GHz. After applying the discount, Amazon is now selling it for US$499.88.
POPSUGAR

This Old Navy Coat Looks and Feels Designer, and It's on Sale Right Now

Over the past few years, my outerwear collection has doubled in size, perhaps even tripled. As I've worked to nail down my style, I've experienced just how transformative the right coat can be; how the perfect outer layer can take your look from good to great — and how you don't necessarily have to shell out big bucks to find a really nice one. Case in point: while recently perusing Old Navy's new arrivals for November, I came across the brand's Long Slouchy Double-Breasted Coat ($66, originally $95). I loved everything about it from first glance: the neutral colorway, the double-breasted design, and its easy-breezy relaxed fit. Ahead, I dive into everything I love about it and what you need to know before adding it to your cart.
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
notebookcheck.net

Electric cars are now the second least reliable vehicle category in the US as Tesla climbs to make it in the top 20

While Tesla's reliability ratings have been improving compared to previous years, the latest Consumer Reports ranking puts its cars in the unenviable 19th place among all car brands in the US. The first two places are occupied by the perennial quality aces from Toyota and its Lexus luxury offshoot, as has become customary, while hybrid cars and plug-in models presented the most reliable vehicle category overall.
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Moto Watch 70 shows up online

Smartwatch Wearable Accessory Android iOS Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Yesterday, Best Buy Canada has listed the unreleased Motorola Moto Watch 70 and the product pages (available in both French and English) are still online, so this is most likely a silent launch. Not available for purchase yet, this wearable with heart rate monitoring and other fitness tracking capabilities carries a price tag of C$99.99 (about US$75) and the model number MOSWZ70-PB.
Phone Arena

The Xperia Pro-I has an unrivaled camera system and is currently a staggering $700 off

If you want mirrorless camera-level performance from a smartphone, Sony's Xperia Pro-I is currently a staggering $700 off at Best Buy. The Xperia Pro-I is a phone meant for photography purists but doesn't skimp on other features and even includes things that traditionalists will love. The headlining feature is of...

