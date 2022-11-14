Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Crawford county. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Chariton, Howard, Linn, Macon, Putnam, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Chariton; Howard; Linn; Macon; Putnam; Randolph; Schuyler; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Curry County, Harding County, Quay County, Roosevelt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 11:21:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-14 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Curry County; Harding County; Quay County; Roosevelt County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Curry County, Quay County, Roosevelt County and Harding County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai East by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 15:41:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-17 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kauai East HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI .The current northwest swell is transitioning to a more northerly direction (340 to 350 degrees) and will maintain advisory level surf along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui through tonight. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY * WHAT...North facing shore surf 12 to 16 feet. * WHERE...Kauai East. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 18:51:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ventura County Beaches WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PST THIS EVENING Winds are diminishing and the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Linn by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones; Linn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Livingston Area, Northern Big Horn, Northern Stillwater by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 20:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-17 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Livingston Area; Northern Big Horn; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Southwestern Yellowstone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, mainly south of I-90 and Billings. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Wet roads may freeze overnight creating areas of black ice.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Annette Island, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Petersburg Borough by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-17 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Annette Island; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Petersburg Borough; Prince of Wales Island; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Petersburg Borough, Western Kupreanof Island and Kuiu Island, Prince of Wales Island, Ketchikan Gateway Borough and Annette Island. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Wind Advisory issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Joshua Tree NP West by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 18:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Joshua Tree NP West WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PST THIS EVENING Winds have fallen below advisory levels. Thus the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-18 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 9 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches, with locally higher amounts possible in the mountains and foothills of Larimer and Boulder Counties. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Northern Front Range Foothills. * WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 9 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be hazardous with slick and snowpacked roads.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Cheboygan; Grand Traverse; Leelanau; Manistee; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered roads, reduced visibility, and difficult travel for the morning and evening commutes.
Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 18:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PST THIS EVENING Wind gusts had dropped below 30 mph late this afternoon at most sites along the Colorado River Valley and eastern San Bernardino County. North winds will continue to decrease with gusts diminishing to less than 20 mph overnight.
Frost Advisory issued for Barbour, Bullock, Lee, Macon, Montgomery, Pike, Russell by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-17 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barbour; Bullock; Lee; Macon; Montgomery; Pike; Russell FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible. * WHERE...Montgomery, Macon, Bullock, Lee, Russell, Pike and Barbour Counties. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 8 AM CST Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Campbell, Corson, Dewey, McPherson, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 21:18:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Corson; Dewey; McPherson; Walworth WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Walworth and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow are expected overnight and on Thursday. Visibility reductions are possible, especially over rural areas and during snow showers.
Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Southern Clark County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 17:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Southern Clark County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PST THIS EVENING Wind gusts had dropped below 30 mph late this afternoon at most sites along the Colorado River Valley and eastern San Bernardino County. North winds will continue to decrease with gusts diminishing to less than 20 mph overnight.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Admiralty Island, City and Borough of Juneau by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-17 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Admiralty Island; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Yakutat; Glacier Bay DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...City and Borough of Yakutat, Glacier Bay, Admiralty Island and City and Borough of Juneau. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 21:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to slowly fall through Minor Flood Stage this week. Residents and interests along the river should expect a continuation of minor flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Water begins to move over sea wall around Lake Monroe and rises into grassy areas around the sea wall. Water begins to encroach on Seminole Boulevard. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 6.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Wednesday was 6.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.8 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Sanford 5.5 6.8 Wed 8 pm 6.7 6.7 6.6 6.6 6.5
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 21:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The Saint Johns River at Astor is forecast to slowly fall through the remainder of the week while remaining in Moderate Flood Stage. Residents will continue to see Moderate Flood impacts for the foreseeable future. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, Many yards and streets along the river, and with canals flooded, water enters the first floor of low lying homes. Flooding to docks and yards at condominiums on Juno Trail and docks at Astor Bridge Marina. Roads flooded in South Moon Fish Camp and starting to move over the sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 3.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Wednesday was 3.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.5 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.7 Wed 8 pm 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.5
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 01:32:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Ziebach WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County, the Northern Meade County Plains and Ziebach County. In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
High Wind Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 20:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-17 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. The Santa Ana winds will diminish after midnight. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
