Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Reveals Big Tease for Trailer Release Date
The official trailer for Indiana Jones 5 may be arriving very soon. The highly anticipated film from Disney and Lucasfilm may not be arriving in theaters until next summer, but the blockbuster's trailer is going to be arriving before the end of the year. With Avatar : The Way of Water, potentially 2022's biggest movie, set to be released next month, it makes sense that Disney is working to get an Indiana Jones 5 trailer out ahead of it. We'll be seeing footage from the film sometime in the next 30 days, according to director James Mangold.
‘Pinocchio’ Star Gregory Mann Chases Fatherly Love in Trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Animated Musical
Pinocchio, a wooden puppet who wishes to be a real boy, chases fatherly love in the official trailer for Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion musical adaptation of the classic tale that Netflix dropped on Wednesday. “People are sometimes afraid of things they don’t know,” Gepetto, a grieving father voiced by David Bradley who carves the wooden puppet Pinocchio after the death of his son, tells the titular character of Pinocchio voiced by newcomer Gregory Mann in the stop-motion musical adaptation of the fantasy drama. More from The Hollywood ReporterPrice Hikes at Streaming Giants May Fuel Churn Rates As Consumers Opt OutImelda...
Slow Horses Stars Gary Oldman and Saskia Reeves Reveal Which Books They're Excited to Adapt Next (Exclusive)
The second season of Apple TV+'s Slow Horses is set to debut on in just a few weeks, but the series still has a strong run ahead of it, having been renewed for seasons two and three earlier this year well before the second season debut. The spy drama is based on Mick Herron's Slough House series of novels has thus far been adapting the books in order, with Season 1 following the novel Slow Horses and Season 2 set to follow Dead Lions. Now, series stars Saskia Reeves and Gary Oldman reveal which of the books they are most excited to see the series take on.
New Movie From Super Troopers Team Gets 4/20 Release Date
Quasi, an upcoming film from Broken Lizard that parodies The Hunchback of Notre Dame, is set for a release on April 20, 2023. Broken Lizard, the studio behind Super Troopers, made a serious run at being "the next National Lampoon" in the early 2000s, but so far its biggest hits have all required those trooper mustaches. This time out, they'll have a chance to tell a different kind of story, even if the pitch immediately evokes something like Mel Brooks's Robin Hood: Men in Tights.
Daredevil Star Reveals If They're Returning for Disney+ Reboot
Development on Daredevil: Born Again is well underway with the show set to begin filming its monstrous 18-episode first season in a matter of months. Little is known of the series other than the fact Charlie Cox will be back as the eponymous Man Without Fear, starring opposite Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk. It has yet to be seen if any more of the actors first appearing in Daredevil will reprise their role in Marvel Studios' Born Again. In fact, one major player in the series says they have yet to be contacted.
John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89
Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔 Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".
Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Talks to Join Ana de Armas and Ian McShane in John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina
Keanu Reeves will reportedly return for Ballerina – the upcoming John Wick spin-off. According to Collider, the legendary assassin is already in Prague to film Ballerina, appearing alongside Ana de Armas as he reprises the iconic role. The news comes shortly after it was announced that Ian McShane is...
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And
Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
Walking Dead season 11 puts new twist on Rick Grimes' death
The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 spoilers follow. It's taken a while, but twenty-three episodes in, The Walking Dead's penultimate chapter is finally giving us everything we could ask for. Real tension? Check. Smart zombies that are actually scary? Check. Major character deaths? Quite possibly, although Judith's fate still hangs in the balance.
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
WATCH: ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer With Keanu Reeves Released
With John Wick: Chapter 4 slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, Lionsgate released the first trailer of Keanu Reeve’s latest action-packed film. According to its IMDb, John Wick 4 follows Keanu Reeves’ character as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet. “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”
John Wick: Chapter 4 - Official Trailer
Check out the action-packed trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, the upcoming movie starring Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Babylon Has Screened, And The Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Hollywood Epic Is Getting Mixed Reactions
Damien Chazelle's upcoming epic Babylon, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, has screened. Read the mixed first reactions.
Robert Clary, Holocaust Survivor and ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ Star, Dies at 96
Longtime French actor, singer and Holocaust survivor Robert Clary, known for his lead role in “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died at age 96. Clary died Wednesday morning in his Los Angeles home, his granddaughter, Kim Wright, told The Hollywood Reporter. Clary — named Robert Max Widerman at birth...
How does ‘The Walking Dead’ comic end?
The Walking Dead began as a comic book in 2003 and has since expanded into a multimedia franchise with multiple television shows, video games, and other spinoffs. However, even though there are multiple shows still running, and games in development, the project that started it all, The Walking Dead by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard ended in 2019.
Netflix's New Holiday Movie Breaks Some Surprising Records
Netflix's new holiday movie, the Lindsay Lohan-starring Falling for Christmas, is breaking some surprising records. The film, which debuted on November 10th, is currently sitting at number two on Netflix's global Top 10 with more than 48 million hours viewed this week, but perhaps more interesting is that the film had the fourth-biggest opening weekend for a Netflix original since May according to The Ankler (via Vanity Fair). The film also drew more than 31.2 million views in just its first four days on Netflix — a pretty impressive number.
HBO Max Releases Season 2 Trailer For Critically-Acclaimed Comedy
HBO Max is bringing back an acclaimed comedy series for Season 2. Sort Of returns to the platform on Thursday, December 1 and will premiere two weekly episodes through December 22. It's a bit of a switch up from Season 1, where things still adhered to the old Netflix binge model. However, Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo's comedy has managed to flourish between CBC and HBO Max. The series was nominated for a Peabody Award and quickly got a second helping green lighted by CBC Gem. You can check out the trailer for this season right here down below!
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
