ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

By Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AeulJ_0jAKUkZQ00

Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during pregame warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ashe Post & Times

Jim Polzin: Aaron Rodgers off target in Packers' crippling defeat

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers’ first throw of the game sailed wide of tight end Robert Tonyan near the sidelines. Whether a catch would have resulted in a first down is open for debate, but this one didn’t come anywhere close to a completion and ended an opening series that resulted in a three-and-out for the Green Bay Packers’ offense. It also may have been an omen. Four days after...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates after a catch and run against the Tennessee Titans during overtime of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ashe Post & Times

Confident Commanders head to Houston behind Taylor Heinicke

In the aftermath of a Monday night win over the Eagles, the Washington Commanders had two pressing roster issues to address in Week 11. The Commanders (5-5) travel to face the Houston Texans (1-7-1) on Sunday at NRG Stadium most likely without quarterback Carson Wentz (finger), who was cleared to start throwing but not designated to return to the active roster. Taylor Heinicke will make his fifth start of the...
HOUSTON, TX
Ashe Post & Times

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to play at Vikings

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is back in the lineup as Dallas heads into a Week 11 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Elliott's knee is no longer hindering his lateral movement or short-area explosiveness. "I anticipate him going," McCarthy said of Elliott's return from a three-week absence that included the Cowboys' bye week. ...
DALLAS, TX
Ashe Post & Times

Cardinals, 49ers detour to Mexico in pursuit of Seahawks

Seventeen years ago, the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals traveled to Mexico City for the NFL's first regular-season game played outside the United States. The NFC West rivals are south of the border again Monday night with nearly 90,000 fans expected at Estadio Azteca. Telemundo broadcast analyst Rolando Cantu, who was an offensive lineman on the Cardinals' practice squad in 2005, compared it to a playoff atmosphere. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ashe Post & Times

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been ruled out for this weekend's game against the host Los Angeles Chargers, coach Andy Reid announced Friday. Smith-Schuster sustained a concussion when he was hit in the third quarter of the Chiefs' 27-17 victory over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. Kansas City (7-2) also will be without wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdominal), who was placed on injured reserve Thursday, against...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Nov 6, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) looks for a pass interference call after he had a pass broken up by Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) (not pictured) late in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
DETROIT, MI
Ashe Post & Times

Bills, Browns shifted to Detroit for Week 11 duel

Here's the scoop: too much snow in Buffalo forced the NFL to shovel the Bills and Cleveland Browns to an alternate game site. They'll square off in Detroit for their scheduled Week 11 game. The Bills are also scheduled to play at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day, giving them two games in five days at Detroit. Historical accumulation measured in feet was forecast for western New York before midday Saturday,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ashe Post & Times

Aaron Jones

Packers running back Aaron Jones looks to escape the tackle attempt by Tennessee's Joe Schobert in a 27-17 loss to the Titans Thursday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashe Post & Times

Chiefs go for division KO punch at second-place Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the driver's seat to win the AFC West. Their chance to buckle the second-place Los Angeles Chargers into the second row comes in primetime on Sunday night in Inglewood, Calif. After losing to the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 16, the Chiefs (7-2) have won three straight games. Most recently, Kansas City topped the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend behind a signature performance from Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback completed 26 of 35 passes for 331 yards and four...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ashe Post & Times

With Cowboys staggered, Vikings vie for eighth consecutive win

The Minnesota Vikings are the NFL's hottest team with seven straight wins, including a scintillating victory in arguably the best NFL game of the season. The Vikings (8-1) find themselves listed as underdogs at home this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) in Minneapolis. FanDuel and DraftKings list the Cowboys as 1.5-point favorites. So does the perceived slight bother Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell? Well, no. In fact, he admitted Wednesday...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
595
Followers
3K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy