NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers’ first throw of the game sailed wide of tight end Robert Tonyan near the sidelines. Whether a catch would have resulted in a first down is open for debate, but this one didn’t come anywhere close to a completion and ended an opening series that resulted in a three-and-out for the Green Bay Packers’ offense. It also may have been an omen. Four days after...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO