Massachusetts State

CBS Boston

What's behind the long wait times at the RMV?

BOSTON - Go to any Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office, you will likely be hit with exhausting lines. "An hour and 25 minutes," said Ronnel Jimenez, when asked how long he waited. He had made an appointment online before he arrived. "I thought it was going to be quicker," he said. Why the wait? Data on Massachusetts' transparency platform called CTHRU may shed some light. The RMV's payroll for customer service agents dropped 20% from last year's. Staff is down 150 employees from pre-pandemic 2019. "Took me about an hour and a half to get to the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

These are the highway ramps getting wrong-way driver detectors

Slated for completion next spring, the program will see detection systems installed at 16 ramps statewide. Wrong-way driver detectors are coming to several highways in Massachusetts this week as part of a $2.6 million pilot program from the state’s Department of Transportation. Various lanes and ramps in Bernardston, Burlington,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire

THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported."If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side. No one was injured in the crash.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts towns struggling to find snow plow drivers

WALPOLE - Mother Nature has Massachusetts pivoting abruptly. "It was nice and hot. It didn't really feel like fall; it kind of felt a little bit like summer," said Danesha Stevenson, describing the weather in Boston the last couple weekends. Now, meteorologists are forecasting snow in the state this week. "Yea, well you can keep it," said John Powell who lives in Plainville. Massachusetts transportation officials hope they'll be ready after begging for snow plow drivers for months. There has been help wanted signs along state highways and sprinkled throughout communities. Some say the state should consider...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
pethelpful.com

Massachusetts Rescue Shares All the Dogs Who Weren't Adopted at Their Event

There are many dogs available for adoption across the country, and the people who work at animal shelters and rescue organizations are working diligently to get these pups into a good home. Sometimes, this is done by throwing a big adoption event to draw people in to see all the dogs, but even when this happens, some dogs are still left without a forever family at the end of the day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

MA Residents: Beware of These New England “Tourist Traps”

As you know, it is always nice to visit attractions at neighboring locales, keep in mind some of them are NOT what they are cracked up to be and the end result could lighten your wallet. Massachusetts residents need to know some of the dos and dont's on where to shop, especially during this time of the year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Maine Writer

FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday

Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WUPE

WUPE

ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

