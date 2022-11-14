Read full article on original website
When Is a Car Considered A ‘Classic’ in Massachusetts?
We can all agree that we've all dreamed of owning a classic car at some point in our lives. However, finding a classic car can be a bit challenging because you don't know what one you're going to find, is it a project car, is it fully restored, or better yet is it actually a classic in Massachusetts?
What's behind the long wait times at the RMV?
BOSTON - Go to any Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office, you will likely be hit with exhausting lines. "An hour and 25 minutes," said Ronnel Jimenez, when asked how long he waited. He had made an appointment online before he arrived. "I thought it was going to be quicker," he said. Why the wait? Data on Massachusetts' transparency platform called CTHRU may shed some light. The RMV's payroll for customer service agents dropped 20% from last year's. Staff is down 150 employees from pre-pandemic 2019. "Took me about an hour and a half to get to the...
These are the highway ramps getting wrong-way driver detectors
Slated for completion next spring, the program will see detection systems installed at 16 ramps statewide. Wrong-way driver detectors are coming to several highways in Massachusetts this week as part of a $2.6 million pilot program from the state’s Department of Transportation. Various lanes and ramps in Bernardston, Burlington,...
Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire
THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported."If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side. No one was injured in the crash.
This 168 Year-Old Massachusetts Home in Ruins is Selling For $2.3 Million
How does a home that is dilapidated and that has also been described as 'a candidate for demolition or renovation' in Massachusetts being sold for over a million dollars. Not just a million, but more than double that at $2.3 million. Sounds pretty absurd, right? Even when you see it, it's tough to believe. So, how?
This Is Where You Are Most Likely to Hit a Deer in Massachusetts: Report
According to a new report, deer collisions are increasing in Massachusetts. The report claims that deer collisions have risen to 1,656 incidents in 2021. That’s the highest on record since 2002, according to AAA. The study isolated the most common towns and counties where deer collisions occur, and here are the results.
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
Massachusetts towns struggling to find snow plow drivers
WALPOLE - Mother Nature has Massachusetts pivoting abruptly. "It was nice and hot. It didn't really feel like fall; it kind of felt a little bit like summer," said Danesha Stevenson, describing the weather in Boston the last couple weekends. Now, meteorologists are forecasting snow in the state this week. "Yea, well you can keep it," said John Powell who lives in Plainville. Massachusetts transportation officials hope they'll be ready after begging for snow plow drivers for months. There has been help wanted signs along state highways and sprinkled throughout communities. Some say the state should consider...
Cape Cod crossovers: MassDOT to update plans to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges
BOURNE, Mass. — The future of travel to and from Cape Cod, over brand-new bridges, will be the focus of a long-awaited meeting Tuesday night. MassDOT is hosting the first of two virtual public meetings to give an update on the proposed project and take public comments. That includes...
pethelpful.com
Massachusetts Rescue Shares All the Dogs Who Weren't Adopted at Their Event
There are many dogs available for adoption across the country, and the people who work at animal shelters and rescue organizations are working diligently to get these pups into a good home. Sometimes, this is done by throwing a big adoption event to draw people in to see all the dogs, but even when this happens, some dogs are still left without a forever family at the end of the day.
How much snow did Massachusetts get? See totals for your city, town here
Overnight snow showers delivered the first flakes of the year to parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday, though a turn toward warmer and rainier conditions promises to wash most of the accumulation away before long. The National Weather Service said a wintry mix that left snow in some areas and sleet...
fallriverreporter.com
Warming up your car in Massachusetts for too long could cost you
During the cold winter months, many Massachusetts drivers turn on their cars to let them warm up. Sometimes with a remote starter. If you are one of those drivers and let your vehicle idle for too long, however, it could cost you. Drivers should be aware of a Massachusetts law...
It’s Illegal to Do This With Holiday Wrapping Paper in Massachusetts
With Thanksgiving just over a week away, it's officially the holiday season in Massachusetts. Whether it's Christmas morning and you have bags upon bags of crumpled, discarded gift wrap or the trash bin in Santa's workshop is overflowing with scraps, the holidays can leave behind a lot of waste. Can...
School delays and closings for Massachusetts for Nov. 16
The first snow of the season fell overnight in parts of Massachusetts Tuesday into Wednesday morning, leaving up to 2 inches in a few spots. The snowfall had turned to rain by early morning, but the transition could leave the morning commute a little slippery still for some. Both Shrewsbury...
MA Residents: Beware of These New England “Tourist Traps”
As you know, it is always nice to visit attractions at neighboring locales, keep in mind some of them are NOT what they are cracked up to be and the end result could lighten your wallet. Massachusetts residents need to know some of the dos and dont's on where to shop, especially during this time of the year.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman plans great gesture for mother after hitting $1 million on scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman plans on doing something great for her mom after hitting big money on a scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Zetta Eastman is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game. Eastman,...
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday
Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
Winter weather advisory in effect for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as a storm packing snow and rain approaches the region. The advisory is in effect for parts of Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Hampden, Berkshire, and Hampshire counties from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Portions...
Commission works to change Massachusetts state seal shows indigenous man standing underneath a hand holding a sword
The group has already agreed to recommend a complete overhaul of the seal design and state motto.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
