Georgia State

wfxl.com

SRTC Nursing Apprentice Program helps alleviate nursing shortage

Due to two new federally funded grants, technical college students in high demand career paths now have access to additional funding and training opportunities as apprentices. The Apprenticeship State Expansion (ASE) grant is a federal grant from the United States Department of Labor, which was awarded to the State of Georgia to promote the creation of Registered Apprenticeship Programs throughout the state.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators, says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

David Ralston, Speaker of Georgia House of Representatives, dies at 68

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — David Ralston, the 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, passed away on Wednesday at 68 following an extended illness, according to the Georgia House. At the time of his passing, Ralston was the longest currently-serving state house speaker in the country. He had...
GEORGIA STATE
William Davis

Georgia's access to medical cannabis expanding while other states legalize it for recreational use

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which had previously been permitted in 19 other states and the District of Columbia, was recently approved by voters in Maryland and Missouri. Following the election on November 8, legalization initiatives failed to pass in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
GEORGIA STATE

