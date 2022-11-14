Read full article on original website
Brooks, Lowndes school districts members of new GDOE teacher evaluation program
The Georgia Department of Education announced Monday that two area school districts in south Georgia will participate in a new teacher evaluation program.
wfxl.com
SRTC Nursing Apprentice Program helps alleviate nursing shortage
Due to two new federally funded grants, technical college students in high demand career paths now have access to additional funding and training opportunities as apprentices. The Apprenticeship State Expansion (ASE) grant is a federal grant from the United States Department of Labor, which was awarded to the State of Georgia to promote the creation of Registered Apprenticeship Programs throughout the state.
WRDW-TV
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators, says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are early voting dates for U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia
ATLANTA — The U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6. A change in Georgia law with Senate Bill 202 means instead of the nine-week runoff race we saw in the 2020 Senate elections, this runoff will be four weeks after Election Day.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
wfxl.com
New initiative aims to bring more certified nursing assistants into workforce in Georgia
Researchers at the University of Georgia’s College of Public Health hope to attract and retain more certified nursing assistants (CNAs) to the workforce with the help of an $11 million grant from the Georgia Department of Public Health. The Georgia CNA Career Pathway Initiative was prompted by a statewide...
Younger Georgians are having more strokes. Here’s why
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
Living in Georgia with no will or living trust? What you need to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bereavement is the grief and mourning experience than many go through following the death of a loved one. Unfortunately for some, it’s joined with the stress of trying to figure out what the deceased persons wishes were. According to a recent Caring.com study, more than 50% of Americans think that estate […]
The Citizen Online
Are Fayette schools next cultural battleground for our children’s minds?
We just witnessed a federal election that promoted the status quo, a state election that kept woke leftist ideology outside our gates, and local races bidding to maintain our community’s stability. Those races cover us for the just a few years, so what does the future hold? Can Fayette...
wfxl.com
Georgians' high stroke rate, string of hospital closings hurts chances of survival
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
Democratic Party of Georgia files lawsuit to allow Saturday early voting for runoff election
ATLANTA — The Democratic Party of Georgia, the Warnock for Georgia campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee have filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of Fulton County to allow Saturday early voting ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff election. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
WXIA 11 Alive
Questions remain on when early voting in Georgia runoff will begin
The new law shortens the time allowed for early voting. Several election boards will meet today to discuss.
wfxl.com
David Ralston, Speaker of Georgia House of Representatives, dies at 68
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — David Ralston, the 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, passed away on Wednesday at 68 following an extended illness, according to the Georgia House. At the time of his passing, Ralston was the longest currently-serving state house speaker in the country. He had...
Georgia's access to medical cannabis expanding while other states legalize it for recreational use
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which had previously been permitted in 19 other states and the District of Columbia, was recently approved by voters in Maryland and Missouri. Following the election on November 8, legalization initiatives failed to pass in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
FBI: Juvenile behind bomb threats at Georgia’s historically Black colleges
Federal investigators say one person, a juvenile not identified because of his age, is responsible for bomb threats earl...
Georgia Residents Frustrated About Missing SNAP Benefit
Many families need government help to keep food on their tables. But the money from the state did not come this month. The beneficiaries worry because this reduces their ability to feed loved ones. Inflation and work layoffs mean people could use the help more than ever.
Georgia Department of Corrections looking for escaped inmate from Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections is looking for a man who escaped from a Macon Transitional Center, according to a post on Twitter. They issued a statewide lookout for 28-year-old Iquane Brown who walked away from the facility. If spotted, the Department of Corrections is advising...
