I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week
It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Gorgeous New Princess Ears Are Now in Disney World — But Are They Worth $55?
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’ve been in just about any Disney World gift shop, you know that there are SO many Minnie ear designs — it can be overwhelming!. From...
CNET
Disney World Raises Ticket Prices
Walt Disney World is raising the prices of base tickets and most annual passes, Disney Parks said Tuesday. Starting Dec. 8, Disney World's theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Animal Kingdom, will implement park-specific pricing on one-day tickets. On busy days, that Magic Kingdom ticket specifically will cost park-goers a prettier penny.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
WDW News Today
Another Purple Road Sign Replaced at Walt Disney World Resort
Another iconic purple and red road sign has been replaced at Walt Disney World Resort. Disney began replacing the signs earlier this year with new blue and yellow signs. The new sign is above the road near McDonald’s and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This points to the 192 exit....
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
WDW News Today
Tower of Terror – Beyond the 5th Dimension T-Shirt Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
You may end up in the 5th dimension after experiencing the Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, if not then you can say you did with this Beyond the 5th Dimension short sleeved t-shirt. Tower of Terror Beyond the 5th Dimension T-Shirt (Adult) – $29.99. We found...
disneytips.com
The Hotel at Walt Disney World You May Never Have Heard Of
You may think you know every piece of Disney Park history, but this hotel’s story may surprise you. There is one hotel at the Lake Buena Vista Resort that many cannot access – Shades of Green Resort. This hotel on Disney property charges Guests based on their pay grade and offers those in the United States Armed Forces a cheaper option for staying at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida.
disneyfoodblog.com
9 Amazon Disney Deals To Get Ahead of Holiday Shopping
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. With the holidays quickly approaching, many of us are already getting started on all those gift purchases!. But let’s be real — all those presents can get REALLY expensive...
disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
6 Exciting New Details Coming to the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays!
We may be enjoying the last few days of EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival, but there’s another fest just around the corner!. That’s right, we’re talking about the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays which officially kicks off on November 25th! We already know which holiday booths are coming to the festival, the celebrity narrators for the Candlelight Processional, cookie stroll details, and more, but we just learned about a few extra details that are coming to this year’s festival!
WDW News Today
Tokyo Disney Resort Announces ‘Minnie Besties Bash!’ Event
In the final buildup to Tokyo Disney Resort’s exciting 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” celebration in April, the Oriental Land Company has announced what may be the final Minnie-centric winter event. Starting in January, guests can enjoy Minnie Besties Bash! at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. From January...
disneyfoodblog.com
If You Need Us, We’ll Be Dreaming of Disney’s New Dessert Pretzel
It’s the holiday season in the Disney Parks and there are SO many different ways that you can celebrate!. Over in Disney World, you can check out Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party or those awesome gingerbread displays. And, in Disneyland, you can attend Festival of Holidays, see the snow on the castle, and so much more. A great thing about the holidays in Disneyland is all of the new FOOD that arrives, so come along with us to check out a NEW pretzel in Disneyland park!
