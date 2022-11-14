Friday Night Highlights: Flores Advances to State Finals, Handful of Cowboy Commits Advance in Playoffs

Read full article on original website
Videos: Cowboys Preview Bedlam
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team plays Oklahoma this weekend at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Norman. After their Tuesday practice, Brock Martin, Brennan Presley and Joe Michalski met with reporters in the Sherman E. Smith Training Center to preview the game.
John Smith Unhappy with Big Ten Reluctancy to Schedule Oklahoma State
John Smith, Michigan coach Sean Bormet and Sean Decker, president of REV Entertainment, earlier this week previewed the “Bout at the Ballpark” taking place at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Feb. 3 between the Cowboys and the Wolverines. Smith and Bormet discussed how the scheduling came about...
Three Burning Questions ahead of Oklahoma State’s Bedlam Trip to Norman
With just three scheduled matchups left in the long-running Bedlam rivalry, every game counts just a little bit more. The Cowboys are never going to be able to claim historic supremacy over their in-state rivals, but they can send the Sooners packing to SEC country with a few Ls still.
Daily Bullets (Nov. 16): Pokes Back in the CFP, OSU Administration on Bedlam Returning
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • The Cowboys made a run back into the College Football Playoff rankings – landing at No. 22 this week. •. – looking at the top five Bedlam plays during the Mike Gundy era.
OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Break into the Top 10 in Newest Coaches Poll
The newest wrestling coaches poll is out and the Cowboys have broken into the Top 10 after wins over Lehigh and Bucknell. The Cowboys were actually ranked at No. 10 in the preseason but fell back a bit in the first week after some upset wins around the country. After a few wins here, they’ve pushed themselves back into the top ten.
Three Things Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Said Ahead of the Sooners’ Game against Oklahoma State
This wasn’t the Bedlam that the state of Oklahoma thought it would get back in August, but with as crazy as Bedlam always seems to be, these teams combined record of 12-8 probably won’t mean much. This will be the first time Oklahoma coach Brent Venables takes part...
Two 2023 Prospects Put Oklahoma State in Top Group
With National Signing Day a little over a month away, the Cowboys are making some inroads with prospects to finish off their 2023 class. A pair of standouts cut lists this past week and included Oklahoma State. Here is a look at each. Kendel Dolby. A defensive back out of...
OSU Football: Reliving the Top Five Bedlam Plays of the Mike Gundy Era
The Cowboys head south this weekend for their yearly (for now) game against the Sooners. If Oklahoma remains in the Big 12 until its scheduled SEC move in 2025, this will be OSU’s penultimate trip to Norman for the foreseeable future. Since it is Bedlam week, let’s take a...
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said in His Pre-Bedlam News Conference
STILLWATER — Bedlam won’t have as much at stake nationally Saturday as it has had in most of Mike Gundy’s tenure, but it’s still a massive game for state bragging rights. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy held his weekly media luncheon on Monday. Here is everything...
Mike Gundy Takes Hilarious Shots at Brian Bosworth, Jamelle Holieway Ahead of Bedlam
The famous never-ending feud between Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State legend, and Brian Bosworth, Oklahoma legend, took yet another fun turn Monday as Gundy in his weekly presser took a not-so-subtle jab at The Boz’s, ahem, nutritional intake while he was at Oklahoma as the star linebacker of the Sooners.
