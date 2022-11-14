ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

1470 WFNT

Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee

So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Semi-Sweets in Genesee County shutting down after 8 years

GENESEE COUNTY, MI - For the past eight years, Semi-Sweets has done catering for weddings, birthday parties, and a variety of other occasions. Located at both the Flint Farmers’ Market and in Flushing at 8474 W. Mount Morris Rd, the business announced that it will shut down for good, no longer providing a “sweet ending” for its customers.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan

Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
abc12.com

See which intersections in Mid-Michigan were most dangerous in 2021

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Busy intersections in Kochville and Grand Blanc townships tied for the most crashes in Mid-Michigan last year. According to Michigan State Police records compiled by Michigan Auto Law, the intersection of Bay and Tittabawassee roads in Kochville Township and the intersection of Fenton and Hill roads in Grand Blanc Township both saw 40 crashes in 2021.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home

A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan

First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
FLINT, MI
WWMTCw

NEW DETAILS: Chase involving stolen cars through Genesee and Oakland counties

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

US-127 at Trowbridge reopens following collision

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A snowy Tuesday morning has caused crashes across Mid-Michigan. US-127 at the Trowbridge Road exit (exit 9) in Ingham County. The area was closed at about 10 a.m. News 10 crews reported tow trucks and East Lansing police were on the scene. The area was cleared...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎.

