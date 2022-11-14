Read full article on original website
Post Register
City of Kuna reporting water line break at Linder and 2nd St.
KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — In a Facebook post, the City of Kuna Idaho announced there has been a water line break at Linder and 2nd St. The City is working to resolve the issue and restore services. CBS2 will update this story when more information is available.
Post Register
Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian reopens tomorrow
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian, on 2012 N Eagle Rd, is reopening tomorrow after closing for a remodel. According to the location's voicemail message, the restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m.
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
Post Register
Meridian's Christmas tree finds its new home for the holidays
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian's Christmas tree is in it's new home for the holidays at Generations Plaza. The city plans to decorate the tree with more than 85,000 LED lights. A public lighting ceremony is planned for December 2nd. We will update this story with more information and details as they become available.
Post Register
Idaho police continue digging in search for missing boy
FRUITLAND (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho are continuing to excavate the backyard of a home in the small town of Fruitland in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy a year ago. Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff in a statement on Facebook late Tuesday said the excavation...
eastidahonews.com
Police: Driver in custody after he threw items at cars, forced vehicles off highway and led officers on high-speed chase
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, Idaho State Police troopers and Elmore County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver traveling westbound on I-84 near milepost 122 in Elmore County near Glenn’s Ferry. Numerous witnesses reported a...
eastidahonews.com
Crews continue searching backyard of Idaho home for human remains
FRUITLAND (KIVI) — Crews continue excavating and searching the backyard of a home in Fruitland in what police say is connected to the disappearance of missing boy Michael Vaughan. Investigators have been searching the backyard since Saturday. Police on scene say based on a “credible tip”, they believe Michael...
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Crash reported on I-84 westbound near Maple Grove Rd
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting a crash on I-84 westbound between SH 55 and Exit 49 at Milepost 49 in Boise. Two left lanes are blocked. Drive with extreme caution. A 15-minute delay is expected near the crash. CBS2 will update the story when...
Can This Viral TikTok Hack Destroy Your Windshield on Cold Boise Mornings?
If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.
kmvt
Police continue to search Fruitland home in connection to missing Michael Vaughan case
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Updates are still coming in, in the case of missing 6-year-old Michael Vaughan. Police in Fruitland have been digging and investigating since Sunday, after receiving what they call a “credible tip” from the resident of a home. Police Chief JD Huff says Tuesday...
Post Register
Steelhead stocking in the Boise River announced
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game report that Steelhead are headed to the Boise River on November, 18th. 125 steelhead fish will be stocked in the Boise River at five different locations: Glenwood Bridge, Americana Bridge, Below the Broadway Avenue Bridge, West Parkcenter Bridge, and Barber park.
Boise Police Need Help Finding One, Very Specific $5 Bill
As our area continues to grow--it is expected that an increase in crime may go along with that. The general hope, however, is that crime rates in the Treasure Valley remains low and that our streets remain safe. A recent robbery--which you don't hear of much of at all in...
19 Times Boise Drivers Showed No Hope For Humanity
With holiday traveling ramping up, more of us will be venturing onto the roads of Treasure Valley to get to our holiday destination. Whether it's out-of-state or up the road on 84, one thing is for sure - you will have to encounter your fellow holiday travelers on the roads of the Treasure Valley.
newsnationnow.com
Arrest made in case of missing Idaho boy
(NewsNation) — Police have made an arrest in the case of an Idaho toddler who vanished last year. The Fruitland Police Department announced Sarah Wondra, 35, was taken into custody Friday in connection with the case. Police said they had received a tip that the body of Michael Vaughan, 5 years old when he went missing, could be found in the backyard of Wondra’s home. She was arrested on suspicion of failing to report his death.
Idaho woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of five-year-old Michael Vaughan posted TikTok in front of his missing poster months after he vanished- while cops continue to dig up her backyard in search for remains
A woman arrested this week in connection to the disappearance of an Idaho boy can be seen in front of a fridge displaying a poster of the missing child just months after he vanished, newly revealed TikToks show. Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested on Monday and charged with failure to...
Four injured in wreck that partially shut down local freeway for three hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:42 AM on November 12, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 2004 Cadillac SRX was driving eastbound on I86 when it was struck in the rear by a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The pickup was then struck on the passenger side by a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta that was also eastbound. The Cadillac SRX...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 8
An Ada County teenager has been reported missing. Her profile is featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Serenity Raven Forest-Monter? Monter, 17, hasn't had contact with family since November 8, 2022, according to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. There are currently more than 40 active missing juvenile cases in the state that are featured by the IMPC.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Post Register
Update: power restored near Kuna
KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — Power is back to Idaho Power customers in Kuna. At the worst of the outage, nearly 7,000 were affected. The outage started Monday morning at 7:57 a.m. The cause of the outage is unknown.
New lead in disappearance of 5-year-old Idaho boy
Investigators are working a major lead in the case of a missing Idaho boy. 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen in July 2021 in Fruitland.
