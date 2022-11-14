ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Post Register

City of Kuna reporting water line break at Linder and 2nd St.

KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — In a Facebook post, the City of Kuna Idaho announced there has been a water line break at Linder and 2nd St. The City is working to resolve the issue and restore services. CBS2 will update this story when more information is available.
KUNA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Meridian's Christmas tree finds its new home for the holidays

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian's Christmas tree is in it's new home for the holidays at Generations Plaza. The city plans to decorate the tree with more than 85,000 LED lights. A public lighting ceremony is planned for December 2nd. We will update this story with more information and details as they become available.
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Idaho police continue digging in search for missing boy

FRUITLAND (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho are continuing to excavate the backyard of a home in the small town of Fruitland in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy a year ago. Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff in a statement on Facebook late Tuesday said the excavation...
FRUITLAND, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews continue searching backyard of Idaho home for human remains

FRUITLAND (KIVI) — Crews continue excavating and searching the backyard of a home in Fruitland in what police say is connected to the disappearance of missing boy Michael Vaughan. Investigators have been searching the backyard since Saturday. Police on scene say based on a “credible tip”, they believe Michael...
FRUITLAND, ID
Post Register

Traffic Alert: Crash reported on I-84 westbound near Maple Grove Rd

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting a crash on I-84 westbound between SH 55 and Exit 49 at Milepost 49 in Boise. Two left lanes are blocked. Drive with extreme caution. A 15-minute delay is expected near the crash. CBS2 will update the story when...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Can This Viral TikTok Hack Destroy Your Windshield on Cold Boise Mornings?

If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Steelhead stocking in the Boise River announced

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game report that Steelhead are headed to the Boise River on November, 18th. 125 steelhead fish will be stocked in the Boise River at five different locations: Glenwood Bridge, Americana Bridge, Below the Broadway Avenue Bridge, West Parkcenter Bridge, and Barber park.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

19 Times Boise Drivers Showed No Hope For Humanity

With holiday traveling ramping up, more of us will be venturing onto the roads of Treasure Valley to get to our holiday destination. Whether it's out-of-state or up the road on 84, one thing is for sure - you will have to encounter your fellow holiday travelers on the roads of the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
newsnationnow.com

Arrest made in case of missing Idaho boy

(NewsNation) — Police have made an arrest in the case of an Idaho toddler who vanished last year. The Fruitland Police Department announced Sarah Wondra, 35, was taken into custody Friday in connection with the case. Police said they had received a tip that the body of Michael Vaughan, 5 years old when he went missing, could be found in the backyard of Wondra’s home. She was arrested on suspicion of failing to report his death.
FRUITLAND, ID
Daily Mail

Idaho woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of five-year-old Michael Vaughan posted TikTok in front of his missing poster months after he vanished- while cops continue to dig up her backyard in search for remains

A woman arrested this week in connection to the disappearance of an Idaho boy can be seen in front of a fridge displaying a poster of the missing child just months after he vanished, newly revealed TikToks show. Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested on Monday and charged with failure to...
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four injured in wreck that partially shut down local freeway for three hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:42 AM on November 12, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 2004 Cadillac SRX was driving eastbound on I86 when it was struck in the rear by a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The pickup was then struck on the passenger side by a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta that was also eastbound. The Cadillac SRX...
POCATELLO, ID
98.3 The Snake

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 8

An Ada County teenager has been reported missing. Her profile is featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Serenity Raven Forest-Monter? Monter, 17, hasn't had contact with family since November 8, 2022, according to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. There are currently more than 40 active missing juvenile cases in the state that are featured by the IMPC.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Update: power restored near Kuna

KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — Power is back to Idaho Power customers in Kuna. At the worst of the outage, nearly 7,000 were affected. The outage started Monday morning at 7:57 a.m. The cause of the outage is unknown.
KUNA, ID

