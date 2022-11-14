Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneyfoodblog.com
You Have to See the Crowds in Disney World Today to Believe Them
The holidays aren’t the only things picking up in Disney World right now!. We’ve continued to watch holiday decorations and touches pop-up across Disney World and now we’re seeing more of the holiday crowds start to come to the parks. Not only do the holidays draw people to the parks, but there was also the runDisney Wine and Dine Half Marathon which brought LOTS of runners to Disney World! But today, after the race weekend has ended, the crowds were even bigger and you’ve gotta see them to believe them.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER
Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week
It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World
A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
My party of 8 spent $1,500 a night on a deluxe 2-bedroom villa at Disney World, and it was a great option for a large group
My group of eight stayed in a two-bedroom villa at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort. Disney's deluxe villas are perfect for larger parties who want to stay together on the property. It was awesome to have a full kitchen to save money on food, and the resort amenities were great.
Royal Caribbean Makes a Dining Change Passengers Might Not Like
Food plays a huge role in how people enjoy a cruise. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Free Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report all offer an incredible array of dining options that come with your base fare.
disneyfoodblog.com
More Price Increases Impact Disney World Restaurants This Week
The holiday spirit has found its way to Disney World. The decorations are all up, we’ve been to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, we’ve bought holiday merchandise, and we’ve started eating a TON of new holiday treats (with more on the way)! Disney World restaurant menus had some regular changes this week, too, though, so let’s take a look at the updates!
Here’s When You Should Buy a Cruise Line Drink Package
For many people, a cruise goes hand in hand with enjoying some adult beverages. Not everyone drinks on a cruise, but an awful lot of people head for a bar as soon as they get on board while others have fun trying all sorts of different drinks. Taking a cruise...
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
I've been visiting Disney World since I was a kid, and these disappointing photos show what a day at Magic Kingdom can really be like
Disney World's Magic Kingdom is a must-visit spot, but it can also be disappointing to visit when there are big crowds, broken rides, and long lines.
Video Shares 3 Unpopular Things to Do on a Cruise Ship That Are Worth It
This woman definitely has a point.
disneytips.com
The Hotel at Walt Disney World You May Never Have Heard Of
You may think you know every piece of Disney Park history, but this hotel’s story may surprise you. There is one hotel at the Lake Buena Vista Resort that many cannot access – Shades of Green Resort. This hotel on Disney property charges Guests based on their pay grade and offers those in the United States Armed Forces a cheaper option for staying at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
disneyfoodblog.com
The BEST Eats and Drinks at the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disneyland Resort
It’s the most wonderful time of year at Disney California Adventure Park because the Disney Festival of Holidays has returned!. The Festival features unique merchandise, special entertainment, and (of course) all kinds of food. We’ve shared the full festival menus, and reviews of ALL the booths, but what if you’re looking for a quick list of the TOP items you cannot miss. Well, now we’ve got you covered with that too!
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Can We Eat for Under $20 a Day in Disney World?
Are you a DFB Video subscriber? If you hit the button below, you can subscribe to our channel and catch up on ALL of our latest episodes!. The DFB Guide to the Walt Disney World® Holidays 2022 is a one-of-a-kind resource that will help you get the most out of your holiday vacation at Walt Disney World. Order The DFB Guide to the Walt Disney World® Holidays 2022 now!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Gorgeous New Princess Ears Are Now in Disney World — But Are They Worth $55?
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’ve been in just about any Disney World gift shop, you know that there are SO many Minnie ear designs — it can be overwhelming!. From...
