disneyfoodblog.com

The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023

Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneyfoodblog.com

You Have to See the Crowds in Disney World Today to Believe Them

The holidays aren’t the only things picking up in Disney World right now!. We’ve continued to watch holiday decorations and touches pop-up across Disney World and now we’re seeing more of the holiday crowds start to come to the parks. Not only do the holidays draw people to the parks, but there was also the runDisney Wine and Dine Half Marathon which brought LOTS of runners to Disney World! But today, after the race weekend has ended, the crowds were even bigger and you’ve gotta see them to believe them.
disneyfoodblog.com

The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER

Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week

It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes a Dining Change Passengers Might Not Like

Food plays a huge role in how people enjoy a cruise. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Free Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report all offer an incredible array of dining options that come with your base fare.
disneyfoodblog.com

More Price Increases Impact Disney World Restaurants This Week

The holiday spirit has found its way to Disney World. The decorations are all up, we’ve been to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, we’ve bought holiday merchandise, and we’ve started eating a TON of new holiday treats (with more on the way)! Disney World restaurant menus had some regular changes this week, too, though, so let’s take a look at the updates!
TheStreet

Here’s When You Should Buy a Cruise Line Drink Package

For many people, a cruise goes hand in hand with enjoying some adult beverages. Not everyone drinks on a cruise, but an awful lot of people head for a bar as soon as they get on board while others have fun trying all sorts of different drinks. Taking a cruise...
disneytips.com

The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneytips.com

The Hotel at Walt Disney World You May Never Have Heard Of

You may think you know every piece of Disney Park history, but this hotel’s story may surprise you. There is one hotel at the Lake Buena Vista Resort that many cannot access – Shades of Green Resort. This hotel on Disney property charges Guests based on their pay grade and offers those in the United States Armed Forces a cheaper option for staying at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure

We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
disneyfoodblog.com

The BEST Eats and Drinks at the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disneyland Resort

It’s the most wonderful time of year at Disney California Adventure Park because the Disney Festival of Holidays has returned!. The Festival features unique merchandise, special entertainment, and (of course) all kinds of food. We’ve shared the full festival menus, and reviews of ALL the booths, but what if you’re looking for a quick list of the TOP items you cannot miss. Well, now we’ve got you covered with that too!
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: Can We Eat for Under $20 a Day in Disney World?

Are you a DFB Video subscriber? If you hit the button below, you can subscribe to our channel and catch up on ALL of our latest episodes!. The DFB Guide to the Walt Disney World® Holidays 2022 is a one-of-a-kind resource that will help you get the most out of your holiday vacation at Walt Disney World. Order The DFB Guide to the Walt Disney World® Holidays 2022 now!

