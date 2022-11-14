There has been a LOT going on around Disney World lately!. It’s the holiday season, so we’ve seen decorations go up everywhere, new snacks come out, and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is even back. While it might seem like all of the holiday fun is in the parks, there is actually a spot where you can enjoy the festivities that you don’t even need a park ticket for — Disney Springs! So, come along with us to check out what’s new over in Disney Springs.

2 DAYS AGO