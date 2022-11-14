Read full article on original website
If You Need Us, We’ll Be Dreaming of Disney’s New Dessert Pretzel
It’s the holiday season in the Disney Parks and there are SO many different ways that you can celebrate!. Over in Disney World, you can check out Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party or those awesome gingerbread displays. And, in Disneyland, you can attend Festival of Holidays, see the snow on the castle, and so much more. A great thing about the holidays in Disneyland is all of the new FOOD that arrives, so come along with us to check out a NEW pretzel in Disneyland park!
What’s New in Disney Springs: We Promise You’ve Never Seen Christmas Trees Like This Before
There has been a LOT going on around Disney World lately!. It’s the holiday season, so we’ve seen decorations go up everywhere, new snacks come out, and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is even back. While it might seem like all of the holiday fun is in the parks, there is actually a spot where you can enjoy the festivities that you don’t even need a park ticket for — Disney Springs! So, come along with us to check out what’s new over in Disney Springs.
The BEST Eats and Drinks at the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disneyland Resort
It’s the most wonderful time of year at Disney California Adventure Park because the Disney Festival of Holidays has returned!. The Festival features unique merchandise, special entertainment, and (of course) all kinds of food. We’ve shared the full festival menus, and reviews of ALL the booths, but what if you’re looking for a quick list of the TOP items you cannot miss. Well, now we’ve got you covered with that too!
Holiday Magic Shots Are Available in Disney World and Disneyland!
We’ve been hard at work trying all the Festival of Holidays booths in Disney California Adventure, as well as going to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in WDW and giving you all the details. If you’re visiting either park this holiday season, we’re happy to report that holiday Magic Shots have now arrived!
Y’all. The Maple BACON Shake Is Must-TRY In Disney California Adventure
The holidays have arrived in Disneyland — and yes, we are HERE FOR IT! The snowy castle, the decorations, the merchandise, but more importantly — THE FOOD. We’ve been making our way around Disneyland Resort checking out all Festival of the Holidays and the new holiday snacks, and we’re back with another review — this time we’ve got something for all you sweet and salty fans.
You Have to See the Crowds in Disney World Today to Believe Them
The holidays aren’t the only things picking up in Disney World right now!. We’ve continued to watch holiday decorations and touches pop-up across Disney World and now we’re seeing more of the holiday crowds start to come to the parks. Not only do the holidays draw people to the parks, but there was also the runDisney Wine and Dine Half Marathon which brought LOTS of runners to Disney World! But today, after the race weekend has ended, the crowds were even bigger and you’ve gotta see them to believe them.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
Disney Parks Responds To Recent Price Increases
Nobody likes to pay more for something that used to cost less, but if you’ve visited Disneyland or Walt Disney World over the last few years, you’ve noticed that it’s always getting more expensive. Last month we saw one of the biggest price increases in recent memory, where the cost of nearly everything at Disney Parks went up all at once. And while certainly not everybody loves that, Disney says that guests are currently getting a lot more for their money.
The Hotel at Walt Disney World You May Never Have Heard Of
You may think you know every piece of Disney Park history, but this hotel’s story may surprise you. There is one hotel at the Lake Buena Vista Resort that many cannot access – Shades of Green Resort. This hotel on Disney property charges Guests based on their pay grade and offers those in the United States Armed Forces a cheaper option for staying at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida.
More Price Increases Impact Disney World Restaurants This Week
The holiday spirit has found its way to Disney World. The decorations are all up, we’ve been to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, we’ve bought holiday merchandise, and we’ve started eating a TON of new holiday treats (with more on the way)! Disney World restaurant menus had some regular changes this week, too, though, so let’s take a look at the updates!
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
REVIEW: We’re Trying a Pan Dulce Ice Cream Sandwich In Disneyland!
With the Festival of Holidays and he holidays themselves just beginning in the resort, we’ve been trying lots of snacks at the Disneyland Resort recently. And now, we’re back for another one! Come with us to try the Pan Dulce Ice Cream Sandwich at Rancho del Zocalo. This...
Amazing Thanksgiving Side Dishes Worth a Spot at The Holiday Table [Food & Drink]
Thanksgiving is approaching and with the holiday comes plenty of foods. The holiday feast is never complete without a large variety of side dishes. Here are five of my favorites.
Where to Find Every New Holiday Themed Popcorn Bucket at the Disney Parks
Yesterday, on November 11, the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort made all their popcorn buckets available to Guests, so let’s go over each holiday popcorn bucket offered at the Disney Parks and where to find them!. First off is the Musical Holiday Tin Premium Bucket, of COURSE! Not...
