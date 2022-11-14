Read full article on original website
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
orangecountyzest.com
Holiday Activities at Fashion Island
Immerse yourself in the festive ambiance and relaxed elegance that radiates throughout Fashion Island during the holiday season. It’s where you belong, all season long. Beginning this Friday, November 18 fill your nights with the lively sights and sounds of our beautifully choreographed tree lightings from 5:30pm – 7:30pm every half hour through Monday, January 2.
Solita Tacos & Margaritas Opens in Anaheim
Solita Tacos & Margaritas currently operates three locations in Southern California
At this maker festival, the art and crafts for sale have personal stories
The Patchwork Show Makers Festival features hand-made, one-of-a-kind items from hundreds of artists, crafters and other vendors selected through a jury process. The post At this maker festival, the art and crafts for sale have personal stories appeared first on Long Beach Post.
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Airline Adding Non-Stop Flights From Orange County, California to Orlando
Flying can be really confusing right now. Not to mention that it’s expensive too! Some airlines have been offering cheaper flight deals, especially for the holidays, but then you’ve got to try to book them before they sell out, or see if they’re even going to your destination. Flying to one cross-country destination is about to get easier in February though — a nonstop flight from Orlando to Los Angeles is being added to Breeze Airways!
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Westminster, CA
Westminster is located in the northwest end of Orange County, California. Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, and Fountain Valley border the city. It is well-known for its many Vietnamese refugees who immigrated during the 1970s and 1980s. They were the ones who pioneered the construction of Southeast Asian establishments...
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
NBC Los Angeles
Tree Trimmer Gets Trapped 40 Feet in the Air in Palm Tree
An elite team of rescuers in Orange County put their skills to work when a tree trimmer got trapped in a palm tree. A tree trimmer in Santa Ana was trapped 40-feet in the air when the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue Team saved them. "They have special shoes...
fox5ny.com
Southwest Airlines pilot hangs from window to retrieve passenger’s lost phone
LONG BEACH, Calif. - One passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight is lucky to have their cell phone back, after receiving help from the plane’s captain and employees. According to the major airline company, employees at Long Beach Airport noticed a customer’s phone was left behind after a flight was already boarded and pushed back from the gate.
nbcpalmsprings.com
How To Prevent Winter Illnesses This Holiday Season
As the holiday season approaches, most neighbors find themselves developing signs of a winter cold. This year, Riverside County residents battle three different infectious diseases… the flu, respiratory syncytial virus, and Covid-19. “I think what we want people to understand is that you know… we’re seeing a surge of...
Fire weather warning issued as Santa Ana winds return to Southern California
Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to blow through Southern California, bringing an increased risk of fire danger Tuesday and Wednesday. The most powerful winds are forecast to arrive Tuesday night, when damaging gusts between 40 and 60 mph will be possible across the coast and valley locations, according to the National Weather Service. Our […]
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
citynewsgroup.com
Mayor's Message: Shop MoVal
The holiday season is here, and people across Moreno Valley are beginning to think about the perfect holiday gifts for their loved ones. This season, I encourage you to Shop MoVal. Moreno Valley has over 50 exciting shopping destinations to choose from, with more options than ever before. We have...
nomadlawyer.org
Ontario: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ontario, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ontario California. The city of Ontario, California, is home to many attractions that make it a great place to visit. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly vacation spot, It is a great place to explore. Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park features lakes, picnic areas, and a swim complex.
Coyote Attacks Little Girl Near Huntington Beach Pier
A two-year-old child has been hospitalized with non life-threatening bites to her head and face after being attacked by a wild coyote near Huntington Beach Pier. She is expected to make a full recovery. Bree Anne Lee Thacker filed a claim alleging negligence by the city of Huntington Beach leading ...
foxla.com
Car slams into Anaheim house
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A frightening accident overnight in Anaheim when an out-of-control car slammed into a house in Anaheim. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.
72 dogs rescued from Riverside County home
Dozens of dogs that were living with an elderly woman in a Cabazon-area home were rescued this week, officials said Wednesday. A total of 72 dogs were living with a woman in her 80s who is possibly suffering from early stages of dementia, her daughter told Riverside County Animal Services. The pups were taken from […]
Body found floating in Los Angeles River
An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
Cold temperatures and snow for parts of the East
Cold temperatures and snow for parts of the East as a Santa Ana wind event begins in Southern California. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Long Beach Rescue Mission thrift store to close
In efforts to meet homeless shelter demands, the Long Beach Rescue Mission will be closing its thrift store. Rina Nakano reports the Rescue Mission decided to close its Anaheim Street, decades old thrift store as a way to bring in funds for about 50 more beds. The city saw a 62 percent increase in homelessness over the last two years and in response, the Rescue Mission plans to expand its women and children's shelter, the Lydia House. There is currently a waitlist for the Lydia House and with the sell of the thrift shop property, Mission director Jeff Levine said he hopes to double the beds at Lydia House. Resident Cassondra Shelton attributes the Rescue Mission to saving her life. "I was living in a park, doing dope all the time, and this place saved my life," said Shelton. The Rescue Mission originally purchased the Thrift Store building in 2012, It was the famed Jesse James West Coast Chopper warehouse. The Thrift Store will close December 1, in time for the Rescue Mission's 50th anniversary renovation plans.
theavtimes.com
Cold Weather Alert issued for Antelope Valley
With gusty winds and freezing overnight temperatures in the forecast, Los Angeles County Public Health officials have issued a Cold Weather Alert through Friday, Nov. 18, for the Antelope Valley. “Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should...
