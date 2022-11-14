In efforts to meet homeless shelter demands, the Long Beach Rescue Mission will be closing its thrift store. Rina Nakano reports the Rescue Mission decided to close its Anaheim Street, decades old thrift store as a way to bring in funds for about 50 more beds. The city saw a 62 percent increase in homelessness over the last two years and in response, the Rescue Mission plans to expand its women and children's shelter, the Lydia House. There is currently a waitlist for the Lydia House and with the sell of the thrift shop property, Mission director Jeff Levine said he hopes to double the beds at Lydia House. Resident Cassondra Shelton attributes the Rescue Mission to saving her life. "I was living in a park, doing dope all the time, and this place saved my life," said Shelton. The Rescue Mission originally purchased the Thrift Store building in 2012, It was the famed Jesse James West Coast Chopper warehouse. The Thrift Store will close December 1, in time for the Rescue Mission's 50th anniversary renovation plans.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO