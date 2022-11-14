ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

‘Weird Al’ announces 2023 tour date in Kalamazoo

By Matt Jaworowski
 2 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Musical comedy icon “Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to West Michigan next year.

Yankovic will perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Tickets to the show will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com and the Kalamazoo State Theatre Box Office. Tickets start at $52.50 plus fees.

“The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” is Yankovic’s first trip on the road since 2019. The tour promotes itself as a “stripped-down” version of past performances, playing smaller venues with no costumes, props or “theatrics.”

“I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage,” Yankovic said in a release. “I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!”

Comedian Emo Philips will serve as the show’s opener.

No artist has sold more comedy recordings than Yankovic. He has won five Grammy awards and is one of only five artists to have Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades, joined only by Michael Jackson, Madonna, U2 and Kenny G.

Yankovic is also the producer, co-writer and subject of a new biopic called “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” The movie stars Daniel Radcliffe playing Yankovic and a greatly exaggerated version of his life story. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is streaming on The Roku Channel.

