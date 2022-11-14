Read full article on original website
Tis’ the season to fulfill Pima Wish Trees
PIMA – It is the season of the spirit of giving and to help facilitate that the town of Pima has set up its “Wish Trees” at Pima Town Hall and the Pima Public Library. Pima Town Hall is located at 110 W. Center St. and the library is at 70 S. 200 West.
Brian Paull selected as new Pima Town Mayor
PIMA – The Pima Town Council has had a fever, and the prescription moving forward includes pharmacist Brian Paull as mayor. Paull was unanimously selected by the newly seated Pima Town Council at a special meeting Tuesday night to canvass its General Election. In Pima, like Thatcher, the mayor is nominated and voted on by council members. Vice-Mayor Sherrill Teeter was unanimously selected to retain her position.
Man tries to burn bees, ends up burning down trailer
GRAHAM COUNTY – A man who said he was attempting to burn bees using a can of WD-40 and a lighter accidentally burned down a single-wide mobile home on Sunday. According to a report from the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched at about 5:33 a.m. to a structure fire on S. Cheyenne Drive.
EAC Campus Police Department to conduct multiagency incident drill on Thursday, November 17
THATCHER — The Eastern Arizona College Campus Police Department will conduct a multiagency incident drill on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thatcher Campus’ Academic Programs Building. The drill is intended to simulate a scenario involving a threat that will have occurred on campus.
Jail Booking Report for Nov. 8 – 14
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Nov. 8-14, 2021. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. November 8. Fifteen UDAs,...
