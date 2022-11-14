ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023

Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneyfoodblog.com

You Have to See the Crowds in Disney World Today to Believe Them

The holidays aren’t the only things picking up in Disney World right now!. We’ve continued to watch holiday decorations and touches pop-up across Disney World and now we’re seeing more of the holiday crowds start to come to the parks. Not only do the holidays draw people to the parks, but there was also the runDisney Wine and Dine Half Marathon which brought LOTS of runners to Disney World! But today, after the race weekend has ended, the crowds were even bigger and you’ve gotta see them to believe them.
disneytips.com

The Hotel at Walt Disney World You May Never Have Heard Of

You may think you know every piece of Disney Park history, but this hotel’s story may surprise you. There is one hotel at the Lake Buena Vista Resort that many cannot access – Shades of Green Resort. This hotel on Disney property charges Guests based on their pay grade and offers those in the United States Armed Forces a cheaper option for staying at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida.
disneyfoodblog.com

The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER

Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week

It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today

Another Purple Road Sign Replaced at Walt Disney World Resort

Another iconic purple and red road sign has been replaced at Walt Disney World Resort. Disney began replacing the signs earlier this year with new blue and yellow signs. The new sign is above the road near McDonald’s and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This points to the 192 exit....
TheStreet

Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
disneyfoodblog.com

How To Save HUGE On Last-Minute Flights to Disney World

Frontier Airlines offers some of the cheapest flights to Disney World. Flights can begin as cheap as $18, and they offer several direct flight routes to and from Orlando International Airport. If you’re a frequent Frontier Airlines customer, you might be interested to hear their latest offer. The GoWild!...
WDW News Today

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Close to Guests Today

A reader at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground sent us a letter Disney sent to all campers informing them that “guests staying at the campsites, either in a tent or RV, will be required to depart the Resort by 3:00 p.m.” today. Disney stated that they...
WanderWisdom

Video Comparison of Moderate and Deluxe 'Disney' Resorts Is Surprising

Planning a vacation to Disney World can be super overwhelming, even if all of your research does pay off by the time you arrive for your vacation. As if figuring out park tickets isn't enough, for those who stay on Disney property, choosing one out of more than 20 hotel options is your next big hurdle. And while considering the different price points and the three hotel categories — Value, Moderate, and Deluxe — it can be a hard choice to make.
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: 25 Things You Should NEVER Do In Disney World Hotel Rooms

Who wants to pay HUNDREDS of dollars per night on a Disney World resort — only to have things go TERRIBLY WRONG?? Not YOU, that’s for sure!. So let’s figure out WHAT things you should never, ever, EVER do in a Disney World hotel room TODAY on DFB Guide.
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Park Pass Reservation System CHANGES Announced for Disney World

Part of the Park Pass reservation system is about to CHANGE, and it’s going to make your life a whole lot easier. Disney World’s Park Pass reservation system was introduced following the pandemic-related closures, and Disney executives have sung its praises ever since (a.k.a. it doesn’t seem like this system will be going away any time soon). We’ve seen some changes made to the system, and soon some more changes will be on the way.
disneyfoodblog.com

How To SAVE Up to 35% On A Disney Cruise This Holiday Season!

What are you getting your loved ones for the holidays?. Some sorcerer Mickey earrings? What about a new Disney game? Or how about a Disney Cruise? That last one can be REALLY expensive, but thanks to a new limited-time sale, you can save BIG on a Disney Cruise!. Right now,...
disneydining.com

More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
disneyfoodblog.com

Why You May Want To AVOID the Annual Passholder Line at Magic Kingdom

There’s a NEW addition to the Annual Passholder entrance at Magic Kingdom!. Being a Disney World Annual Passholder not only gets you entry to the theme parks — you often get access to exclusive merchandise, special Magic Shots, and other perks. We often see a separate line at the park entrances for Annual Passholders, and today we noticed something different in this line.

