Charlotte, NC

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

By Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during pregame warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium.

NFL mulls relocating Bills-Browns due to blizzard

The NFL is monitoring the impending blizzard set to blanket western New York and has been in touch with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns about possibly moving their Sunday game, per multiple reports. Weather Channel projected Thursday morning that as much as five feet of snow could blanket the region Friday and Saturday. Playing in Detroit is an option being considered along with several other locations, per Cleveland.com. The...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin: Aaron Rodgers off target in Packers' crippling defeat

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers’ first throw of the game sailed wide of tight end Robert Tonyan near the sidelines. Whether a catch would have resulted in a first down is open for debate, but this one didn’t come anywhere close to a completion and ended an opening series that resulted in a three-and-out for the Green Bay Packers’ offense. It also may have been an omen. Four days after...
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to play at Vikings

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is back in the lineup as Dallas heads into a Week 11 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Elliott's knee is no longer hindering his lateral movement or short-area explosiveness. "I anticipate him going," McCarthy said of Elliott's return from a three-week absence that included the Cowboys' bye week. ...
Cardinals, 49ers detour to Mexico in pursuit of Seahawks

Seventeen years ago, the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals traveled to Mexico City for the NFL's first regular-season game played outside the United States. The NFC West rivals are south of the border again Monday night with nearly 90,000 fans expected at Estadio Azteca. Telemundo broadcast analyst Rolando Cantu, who was an offensive lineman on the Cardinals' practice squad in 2005, compared it to a playoff atmosphere. ...
Georgia still No. 1, Oregon slides in new CFP rankings

The top five teams remained unchanged, and Oregon slipped out of the top 10 as the third College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night. Georgia remained No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. All four are 10-0. Tennessee (9-1) remained fifth. Oregon (8-2) slid from sixth to 12th after losing 37-34 to Washington last Saturday. Washington moved up from 25th to 17th thanks to that win. ...
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been ruled out for this weekend's game against the host Los Angeles Chargers, coach Andy Reid announced Friday. Smith-Schuster sustained a concussion when he was hit in the third quarter of the Chiefs' 27-17 victory over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. Kansas City (7-2) also will be without wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdominal), who was placed on injured reserve Thursday, against...
Chiefs go for division KO punch at second-place Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the driver's seat to win the AFC West. Their chance to buckle the second-place Los Angeles Chargers into the second row comes in primetime on Sunday night in Inglewood, Calif. After losing to the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 16, the Chiefs (7-2) have won three straight games. Most recently, Kansas City topped the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend behind a signature performance from Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback completed 26 of 35 passes for 331 yards and four...
Here's how Madison viewers can watch the Packers' Thursday night game against the Titans

Football fans in the Madison area don’t have many viewing options for the Green Bay Packers’ Thursday night showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field. With Amazon taking over the broadcast rights for the NFL’s Thursday night games starting this season, viewers in most markets — including Madison — will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game live. Viewers in the Green Bay and Milwaukee markets will...
Confident Commanders head to Houston behind Taylor Heinicke

In the aftermath of a Monday night win over the Eagles, the Washington Commanders had two pressing roster issues to address in Week 11. The Commanders (5-5) travel to face the Houston Texans (1-7-1) on Sunday at NRG Stadium most likely without quarterback Carson Wentz (finger), who was cleared to start throwing but not designated to return to the active roster. Taylor Heinicke will make his fifth start of the...
Jets take another shot at ending Patriots' hex

When the New York Jets clashed with the New England Patriots in Week 8, it looked as if the Jets were in prime position to shake a 12-game losing streak against their AFC East rivals. New York was riding a four-game winning streak, quarterback Zach Wilson was playing with confidence, and the Jets were playing at home -- which happens to be the only place they've been able to win a regular-season game against New England over the past 13 years. ...
